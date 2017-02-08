₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by iamjayboss(m): 9:07pm
By Akpene Jacob
Early this morning, I received an SMS that I was debited N50 for Stamp Duty Charge. Personally, I was not bothered because it's just N50.
What caught my attention was after going online, I discovered that other Diamond Bank customers too were charged for this same Stamp Duty, some of them were charged as high as 500 or more, some said they charged them up to three times.
A tweet at @DiamondBankHelp on the matter was unreplied, Nigerians wants answers to this stamp duty charge.
Meanwhile, see Nigerians reactions to it below...
What do you think?
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by ChristineC: 9:13pm
It's very true. I also get debit alerts in my inbox. N72 N100 N50 and so on. I don't bother reading what they are for anyway, I read somewhere online about some directive by a government official to banks to deduct some careless charges.
Nothing in Nigeria is making sense or following a defined sequence. Stuff seem to occur randomly.
These guys should just share that cash in the reserves equally to all citizens let everybody just find their various ways.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:22pm
Recession knows no Zombie, it fúcks us all terribly. But you what,
I DIDN'T VOTE THIS ANTI-PEOPLE ADMINISTRATION
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by olasaad(f): 9:47pm
I think the management of this bank need to explain to customers why the bank is deducting our money for stamp we never used.
I mean it is only in Nigeria some banks or org just wake up one day and start charging their customers for nothing
Like diamond bank like MTN
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by ritababe(f): 10:04pm
daylight robbery, everything in Nigeria is turning upside down just like how glo is messing up now.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by adaksbullet(m): 10:22pm
They are whant too rob us dried
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by ChuzzyBlog(m): 10:22pm
Horrible!
In another sad news,
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by huntila(m): 10:22pm
I got charged twice. N500 & N450.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by pussypounder(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by Cutezt(m): 10:22pm
That Is How They Behave, I Was Banking With Them Since 2011, They Were Doing Great Until I Had BVN Issues, In Order To Get To The Nearest Diamonk Branch From My House, You Have To Spend Nothing Less Than N500, For 3 Consecutive Days, I Was Spending Almost A Thousand Naira, And The Customer Care Kept Giving Me Gibberish Till I Got Vexed And Asked Them To Close My Acct And Give Me My Money, I No Do Again, They Began Pleading, They Later Rectified It That Same Day But The Deed Has Already Been Done, I Just Find Another Branch, Withdraw All My Money Go My GTB Acct, The Small Change I Leave, I Dey Use Am Buy Card, Even At That, Them Still Dey Comot Almost N200 Stamp Duty, That Was How I Saw Credit Alert When I Was Waiting For Money, Na So I Jump Up Thinking It Was The Money I Was Expecting, Only To See N20 Monthly Interest, I Almost Cry That Day.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by Fadman4real(m): 10:23pm
The bank is one thing of d worst dey did d same for me charged me know 250 naira
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by sauceEEP(m): 10:23pm
I can't even read all that because of the font...
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by Dandsome: 10:23pm
Nawao everytime all I keep reading on Nairaland is "Nigerians react".
After the reaction what happens??
Can anyone kindly show me proof of what has happened after Nigerians reacted??
#HonestQuestion
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by izzou(m): 10:23pm
Just when I was about to open an account with them
Maa go dig ground put my money inside abeg
The remaining two years for this CHANGE era no go funny
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by brainy4oli(m): 10:24pm
Come to Zenith
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by Vickiweezy(m): 10:24pm
We are not safe in this country anymore.
Nothing is.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by u11ae1013: 10:24pm
pls i am seeing buhari in my dreamseachtime i close my eyes, what should i do?
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by josephine123: 10:25pm
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by AnyibestDede(m): 10:25pm
Welcome to Nigeria where everything is impossibly possible
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by megareal(f): 10:25pm
Banks are stealing us blind. Imagine all the kobo kobo they deduct from each account per week. I bet the total will blow your mind.
They are only useful in making money for themselves , not helping you make money.
Will we ever get it right in this country?
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by ritababe(f): 10:25pm
u11ae1013:
don't sleep oh, you don't want him messing up your dreamworld too.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by DirtyGold: 10:26pm
Okay
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by ameezy(m): 10:26pm
huntila:me too
I was surprised
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by fashrola(m): 10:27pm
Diamond Bank don turn to Post Office be dat
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by afamaustin: 10:28pm
let me go and check my account becose any deduction will be war cos l knw my lawyer has nt been to court since this year
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by 0955eb027(m): 10:28pm
I dey come
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by freeay: 10:31pm
The bastards also deducted, 150 from my account on the 5th and 250 on the 7th of February. The most annoying part is that I got the debit alert around 4am.I went to Lodge complain this morning only for them to tell me the deductions were for last year transactions.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by Vizzim(m): 10:34pm
Nawa.... Even bank dey find illegal way to steal.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by pesinfada(m): 10:37pm
Time to change bank
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by Generalkorex(m): 10:38pm
So no b only me
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by sholasys: 10:38pm
I think Diamond bank is sick. Something is wrong with Diamond bank, Just few days ago, we could not use their app for transactions. If you make a deposit payment or online transfer you will not get alert. Now you can't withdraw less than 50k from the counter except you use your ATM.
|Re: Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React by pussypounder(m): 10:38pm
