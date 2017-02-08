Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Diamond Bank Stamp Duty Charge: Nigerians React (8283 Views)

By Akpene Jacob



Early this morning, I received an SMS that I was debited N50 for Stamp Duty Charge. Personally, I was not bothered because it's just N50.



What caught my attention was after going online, I discovered that other Diamond Bank customers too were charged for this same Stamp Duty, some of them were charged as high as 500 or more, some said they charged them up to three times.



A tweet at @DiamondBankHelp on the matter was unreplied, Nigerians wants answers to this stamp duty charge.



Meanwhile, see Nigerians reactions to it below...













What do you think?



Nothing in Nigeria is making sense or following a defined sequence. Stuff seem to occur randomly.

These guys should just share that cash in the reserves equally to all citizens let everybody just find their various ways. It's very true. I also get debit alerts in my inbox. N72 N100 N50 and so on. I don't bother reading what they are for anyway, I read somewhere online about some directive by a government official to banks to deduct some careless charges.Nothing in Nigeria is making sense or following a defined sequence. Stuff seem to occur randomly.These guys should just share that cash in the reserves equally to all citizens let everybody just find their various ways. 17 Likes







I DIDN'T VOTE THIS ANTI-PEOPLE ADMINISTRATION Recession knows no Zombie, it fúcks us all terribly. But you what,I DIDN'T VOTE THIS ANTI-PEOPLE ADMINISTRATION 7 Likes

I think the management of this bank need to explain to customers why the bank is deducting our money for stamp we never used.



I mean it is only in Nigeria some banks or org just wake up one day and start charging their customers for nothing



Like diamond bank like MTN 4 Likes

daylight robbery, everything in Nigeria is turning upside down just like how glo is messing up now. 4 Likes 1 Share

They are whant too rob us dried 1 Like





In another sad news,



Woman Cuts Rival's Face And Breast With Razor Blade. Click Here To See Graphic Photo Horrible!In another sad news, 1 Like

I got charged twice. N500 & N450. 2 Likes



That Is How They Behave, I Was Banking With Them Since 2011, They Were Doing Great Until I Had BVN Issues, In Order To Get To The Nearest Diamonk Branch From My House, You Have To Spend Nothing Less Than N500, For 3 Consecutive Days, I Was Spending Almost A Thousand Naira, And The Customer Care Kept Giving Me Gibberish Till I Got Vexed And Asked Them To Close My Acct And Give Me My Money, I No Do Again, They Began Pleading, They Later Rectified It That Same Day But The Deed Has Already Been Done, I Just Find Another Branch, Withdraw All My Money Go My GTB Acct, The Small Change I Leave, I Dey Use Am Buy Card, Even At That, Them Still Dey Comot Almost N200 Stamp Duty, That Was How I Saw Credit Alert When I Was Waiting For Money, Na So I Jump Up Thinking It Was The Money I Was Expecting, Only To See N20 Monthly Interest, I Almost Cry That Day. 8 Likes

The bank is one thing of d worst dey did d same for me charged me know 250 naira 1 Like

I can't even read all that because of the font... 5 Likes

Nawao everytime all I keep reading on Nairaland is "Nigerians react".



After the reaction what happens??



Can anyone kindly show me proof of what has happened after Nigerians reacted??



#HonestQuestion 3 Likes





Just when I was about to open an account with them



Maa go dig ground put my money inside abeg



The remaining two years for this CHANGE era no go funny



Just when I was about to open an account with themMaa go dig ground put my money inside abegThe remaining two years for this CHANGE era no go funny 1 Like

Come to Zenith



Nothing is. We are not safe in this country anymore.Nothing is. 2 Likes 1 Share

pls i am seeing buhari in my dreamseachtime i close my eyes, what should i do? 1 Like

Welcome to Nigeria where everything is impossibly possible

Banks are stealing us blind. Imagine all the kobo kobo they deduct from each account per week. I bet the total will blow your mind.



They are only useful in making money for themselves , not helping you make money.



Will we ever get it right in this country?

u11ae1013:

pls i am seeing buhari in my dreamseachtime i close my eyes, what should i do?

don't sleep oh, you don't want him messing up your dreamworld too. don't sleep oh, you don't want him messing up your dreamworld too. 1 Like

huntila:

I got charged twice. N500 & N450. me too

I was surprised me tooI was surprised

Diamond Bank don turn to Post Office be dat

let me go and check my account becose any deduction will be war cos l knw my lawyer has nt been to court since this year 3 Likes

I dey come

The bastards also deducted, 150 from my account on the 5th and 250 on the 7th of February. The most annoying part is that I got the debit alert around 4am.I went to Lodge complain this morning only for them to tell me the deductions were for last year transactions.

Nawa.... Even bank dey find illegal way to steal.

Time to change bank

So no b only me

I think Diamond bank is sick. Something is wrong with Diamond bank, Just few days ago, we could not use their app for transactions. If you make a deposit payment or online transfer you will not get alert. Now you can't withdraw less than 50k from the counter except you use your ATM. 2 Likes