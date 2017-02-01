₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,691 members, 3,354,624 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 08:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode (935 Views)
|Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by LasgidiOnline: 7:21am
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday underscored the need for the State to evolve a new waste management policy that would not only be befitting for a mega city State but ensure that the State remains clean and safe for healthy living.
The Governor, who spoke at a Annual Lecture of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) held at Muson Centre in Onikan with the theme: “Living Well Together, Tomorrow: The Challenge Of Africa’s Future Cities”, said government was embarking on massive reform in waste management system, expressing optimism that the plan will fully be actualized by July this year.
He said: “We are also embarking on massive reform in the waste and sanitation management system. I don’t like the way the city is and the Private Sector Participants (PSP) collectors are not having enough capacity to do it but again should I tax people to death, the answer is no. I don’t want to tax people and so we need this partnership with the private sector so that they can invest in the sanitation management of the city and in no time maybe by July, the city will change forever.”
Recently, Governor Ambode directed the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), to stop the collection of waste bills, while instructing that all payments should be remitted to the coffers of Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators, just as the government also canceled the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.
It would also be recalled that the State Government had last year signed a $135 million (N85 billion) agreement with a foreign firm as part of its new waste management policy, a partnership under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative expected to last for four years.
The State’s Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare who also explained the new drive said the investment, which would kick off next year involved the deployment of over 600 Mercedes Benz compactors and the engagement of street sweepers in all wards in the state, while private sector operators would be restricted to handle commercial waste.
Adejare also stated that the new policy would involve closure of existing landfill sites, creation of transfer loading stations in local councils and deployment of over one million ultra-modern waste bins with censors to monitor their movement against theft.
He said this was aimed at introducing new technology into waste management in the state.
He stressed that the decision to contract waste management under a Public Private Participation (PPP) arrangement was because of the high cost which he said the state could not afford because of limited resources.
Under the reform, Adejare said three colour coded waste bags would be distributed to homes for different kinds of waste.
“The result of this new arrangement is that waste disposal will no longer be a challenge as efficient system will be on ground for effective management which will eventually eradicate cart pushers in the process,” he said.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/why-lagos-needs-new-waste-management.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Costello559(m): 7:23am
Nice one if implemented...
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Rowlandjude(m): 7:33am
W
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Bishop1monte(m): 7:34am
Tax tax tax
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by jarkbauer: 7:34am
nice
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Bishop1monte(m): 7:34am
First time I will get close
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Tifemide2017: 7:35am
Good one from Ambode.
We won't let Lagos turn to Douglas Road and Onicher in one part of Nigeria.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Shollyjay90(m): 7:35am
Kk
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Eaa247(m): 7:36am
let d govt effort to demolish the houses that are just on the canal. these houses block drainage
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by SIRKAY98(m): 7:39am
Ok
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by tino22(m): 7:40am
Nice one Ambode.
The Governor wey sabi
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Abbexy(m): 7:41am
Hmmm,leave thrash for lawma
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Arewa12: 7:41am
Okay mr Ambode
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by daddyrich: 7:41am
Watching
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by wristbangle(m): 7:42am
This is what a mega city need. Serene view, cleanliness and free from touts. Kudos Ambode
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by olaolulazio(m): 7:42am
Tifemide2017:onisha isn't Nigeria
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Tifemide2017: 7:44am
olaolulazio:Where is it then?
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by pweshboi(m): 7:45am
Bishop1monte:how much tax are you paying... hope u know if you go to the "glorified abroad" y'all talk about, you lay tax on everything. we are enjoying in Nigeria bro.. I must tell u
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by olaolulazio(m): 7:46am
Tifemide2017:Ask the IPOBs
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by Tifemide2017: 7:48am
olaolulazio:Do you mean the Nigerian Jews?
I think they have the cleanest cities in the world like this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by gbaskiboy(m): 7:49am
Tifemide2017:think I've read something about Douglas Road in Imo state
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by omenkaLives: 7:50am
Seun, lalasticlala, why have i been getting this message while trying to create a thread for the past 30mins?
Ive seen threads created in the last two mins.
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by RaggedyAnn(f): 7:58am
This is good. We also need to do something about waste management in PH, we're drowning in rubbish. I believe the most effective way to manage waste, however, is to develop recycling plants. Paper recycling, plastic recycling, glass recycling and manure. These will create a natural affinity for household waste, and lead to garbage separation and sorting from the home instead of at landfills, because people will go,into paper, plastic or glass collection businesses to deliver raw-material to recycling plants. This way the useless waste is kept minimal and manageable.
|Re: Why Lagos Needs New Waste Management Policy - Ambode by espn(m): 8:00am
Intelligent move....
(0) (Reply)
2014 APC Said Buhari's Mom Died In 1988, 2017 His Sister Says 1992 / Thesis Support / Happy Easter Nairalanders
Viewing this topic: delequake(m), amichaelz101(m), sheffy87, Emmysmith63(m), u21day(m), manmacho, nadio, Interesting15, skoagmola(m), obongitiad(m), oladokun76, Stchidex64, kayultimate(m), skillzbae(f), Adekunleideology(m), lollmaolol, RaggedyAnn(f), Moonland100(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9