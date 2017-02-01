



In a memo marked top secret, he wrote to one of his trusted aides in North Africa saying that in the extreme conditions of being kept separate from their wives, the terrorists could masturbate.



'Another very special and top secret matter - it pertains to the problem of the brothers who are with you in their unfortunate celibacy and lack of availability of wives for them in the conditions that have been imposed on them. 'We pray to God to release them. 'God is not ashamed of the truth. 'As we see it, we have no objection to clarifying to the brothers that they may, in such conditions, masturbate, since this is an extreme case.'

'The ancestors approved this for the community. 'They advised the young men at the time of the conquest to do so. 'It has also been prescribed by the legists when needed, and there is no doubt that the brothers are in a state of extreme need.'

It will be recalled that American soldiers recovered a huge porn stash from Osama's compound.



In 2015, US officials refused to release details on the 'extensive' porn collection found in Osama bin Laden's Pakistani hideout because of the 'nature' of the material.



