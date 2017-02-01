₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by bbbabes1: 8:29am
The US seized a lot of documents from the compound of Al-Qaeda founder, Osama Bin Laden during the 2011 raid in which he was killed. Due to national security and sensitivity issues, most of those documents have not been released to the public. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) recently released one such file which sheds light on Osama's liberal views towards masturbation.
In a memo marked top secret, he wrote to one of his trusted aides in North Africa saying that in the extreme conditions of being kept separate from their wives, the terrorists could masturbate.
In the letter, he wrote:
'Another very special and top secret matter - it pertains to the problem of the brothers who are with you in their unfortunate celibacy and lack of availability of wives for them in the conditions that have been imposed on them. 'We pray to God to release them. 'God is not ashamed of the truth. 'As we see it, we have no objection to clarifying to the brothers that they may, in such conditions, masturbate, since this is an extreme case.'
The letter goes on to say:
'The ancestors approved this for the community. 'They advised the young men at the time of the conquest to do so. 'It has also been prescribed by the legists when needed, and there is no doubt that the brothers are in a state of extreme need.'
It will be recalled that American soldiers recovered a huge porn stash from Osama's compound.
In 2015, US officials refused to release details on the 'extensive' porn collection found in Osama bin Laden's Pakistani hideout because of the 'nature' of the material.
Officials also refused to describe what kind of porn was kept in the bin Laden household.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/osama-bin-laden-allowed-jihadists-to.html
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by sarrki(m): 8:31am
Nothing Good can come out of Babylon
Any extremist both religious, ethnic or tribal
Are all babylonians
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by beycity(m): 8:34am
Hnmnmm... So they can't wait for their Virgins.
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:47am
konji knows no man,he said God is not ashamed of the truth. sorry which God is that?
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Edwinmason(m): 8:48am
beycity:me self dey wonder o
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by okosodo: 8:49am
Sorry to say this: islam is an unstable, if you try to follow it totally, you would become a mad man
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by TheNonce: 9:05am
okosodo:
Hey mom..He forgot to add that your forehead would look like a bullet was lodged in it too!
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Blackfire(m): 9:08am
Islam again
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by BlackSeptember: 9:08am
okosodo:
They will soon come here and tell us Bin Laden is not a Muslim
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Originality007: 10:36am
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Kingspin(m): 10:36am
This is how a good military that want to win a war should operate from time to time they release guarded facts and figures to the public aka inside story, but not in Nigeria (Boko Haram and herdsmen case study).
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by MidolsStudent(m): 10:37am
All jihadists masturbate including buhari
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by lielbree: 10:37am
Perverts
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Ekakamba: 10:37am
I
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Tbillz(m): 10:37am
Women no dey creek with them now and gay is not allowed, so whats next?
Hope this revelation will not hike Price of petroleum jelly again?
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by GreenMavro: 10:38am
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by shamecurls(m): 10:38am
Interesting.....
Though have never seen masturbation as a sin
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Joephat(m): 10:39am
Vaseline crew rite now...
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by EmeeNaka: 10:40am
Masturbating for the glory of Gods/Allah
Masturbation is very good but the Jihahdist/purists who has lied of it's sinfulness, how can they justify doing it in the 'so called' extreme conditions?
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Iamdmentor1(m): 10:40am
Trump imposed travel ban on some Islamic nations and gullible Americans curse him for that
If only they know how much the Muslims hate them.
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Rick9(m): 10:40am
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by mrkels(m): 10:40am
This is sick.
Konji na bastard .
Anytime you see a lady bitter for no reason , just finds everything annoying or irrigating , just shouts and flares up for no reason . know she's sexually frustrated .Just pray she's not your boss .
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by opibycar1: 10:41am
Allahu Akbar
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Vizzim(m): 10:41am
I just have nothing to say than writing tell me how wrong the doctrine was nd even till now.
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by mu2sa2: 10:41am
You can choose to believe this or not knowing that the Americans are at liberty now to say whatever pleases them about Bin Ladin - after all you can neither prove nor disprove their statements in this circumstances, like the highly improble porn stuff they claim found. Well done guys, just keep it coming.
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by gimakon(m): 10:42am
You haven't seen anything.
The religion itself and it's followers, I don't see any of them going to heaven.
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Kundagarten: 10:43am
Imagine
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by teozey111(m): 10:43am
s
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Brendaniel: 10:44am
Somalia that has been a very poor country is among the list of the 7 high terrorist nations, for them to get to that spot, huge amount of money would have been spent on buying weapons and yet little children die of hunger in the same country, what a religion, Islamic terrorist groups fund Somalia to fight other nations and the people will not think of diverting it to feed themselves and their children, in the name of Allah they will buy weapons with the money and be fighting on empty stomach, while their children die of hunger....
I'm yet to see a religion worst than Islam....
|Re: Osama Bin Laden Allowed Jihadists To Masturbate - New Document Reveals by Superfranky(m): 10:44am
ookay
