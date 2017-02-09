₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,834 members, 3,354,996 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP (5788 Views)
Sheriff Mocks PDP National Convention, Calls It ‘charade And illegal’ / Femi Adesina Mocks PDP On INEC Appointment / APC Mocks PDP In New Campaign Advert (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:42am
You go fear Jab
https://mobile.twitter.com/Laurestar/status/829416004853833729
2 Likes
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:43am
IPOB Vandals below, may have a different opinion!
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Jibril659: 9:45am
God Bless President Muhammadu Buhari
God Bless Nigeria.
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by QuietHammer(m): 9:48am
Who is that nigga talking of MMM? I like his perseverance
4 Likes
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by collinsVP: 9:50am
Nice job.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:50am
collinsVP:
Yea!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Bolustic(m): 9:51am
Oya Our Brothers,
Come and say:
It's a lie,
It's GEJ's project,
Only Zombie will believe this
Photoshop
GEJ and you guys should bury your heads in shame.
At least, you should be grateful to the Afonjas who supported the government who deems it fit to construct what your hero couldn't give.
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by madridguy(m): 9:55am
Some enemies of progress will still blame BUHARI for this.
Jonathan is our man
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Keneking: 9:57am
What Goodluck Ebele Jonathan could not achieve, and yet he wanted third term badly.
Nonsense leader from the South, Up North
Even Peter Obi, son of the East could not motivate, another useless politician
Can someone update on Awkuzu junction? Trust PMB govt is doing the needful
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by modath(f): 9:57am
No matter how much Peter Obi, Arthur Eze & co try to rewrite history, IB didn't do nothing for Eastern Nigeria, bar enriching some VERY few....
Illegal economy destabilizing import waivers and over bloated contracts awarded to political cronies don't have trickle down effect on the lives of regular average Okoro & Ada so what was the fuss all about?
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Ventura1: 9:58am
I am very sure most wailers will be dumbfounded come 2019 when we compare PMB achievements under recession with GEJ achievement under prosperity and oil boom.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by modath(f): 9:59am
Keneking:
Kene, you don do 180 again!! Where you pam and coole since? & Where are your primates?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Bolustic(m): 10:00am
I can't believe it's that so much hated Fulani man(Buhari) and the Yoruba Muslim(Fasola) who got less than a 5% vote that is constructing a road at a place where the ineffectual opposition (who tricked them) garnered over 90%.
What an irony.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Keneking: 10:01am
modath:
I just dey oh...observing. Everyone is fine. Even Ikenga is doing fine.
3 Likes
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:01am
modath:
That guy sef
Nwanyi Oma, How you dey?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by modath(f): 10:06am
NgeneUkwenu:
We dey, you nko? You too gentle dis days miss... those memes of yours just scarce..
P.s.. Help click the link, make you vote my friend baby.. thx.
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by stonemasonn(m): 10:07am
I hope the road is well constructed..
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by muykem: 10:08am
why wailers are avoiding this trend?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:09am
modath:
Are you sure of the bold? A quick run through my post history, may suggest otherwise
Where is the link, make I go vote am sharp sharp!
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:11am
lalasticlala and Seun can this be on the frontpage?
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by PUSH1(m): 10:18am
Omo I can't believe PMB is doing this road
Omg
3 Likes
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by betterABIAstate: 10:22am
How come they have not gotten to 9th mile axis, does it take like forever?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by TheNonce: 10:22am
Ipob semi-jewish bastards right now!
Maka why?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by betterABIAstate: 10:24am
Bolustic:is the place not paying tax to Nigeria?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by hucienda: 10:26am
Kudos to the President (to both men actually, one absent, the other acting) and his team if this is true and not the usual APC propaganda. Commend when right and constructive criticism when wrong.
... and as for Ms Lauretta?
Finally woman gaz work for her daily bread ... even for dis recession.
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Qmerit(m): 10:33am
betterABIAstate:
was the same place not paying same tax during ur hero?
It would ve be better u don't comment
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by modath(f): 10:34am
NgeneUkwenu:
E dey my siggy... E nor dey show?
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by mandax: 10:34am
NgeneUkwenu:
The fear of IPOB and Biafra is the beginning of wisdom for your lot.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by Nightshift(m): 10:38am
President Buhari is doing what he did in 1996 as PTF chairman, he reconstructed that road before Zik's burial. That was the last major work on the 100km expressway.
RCC is slow on the job, but they are doing a quality work so far at Ezeagu area . Shame on Madueke and Ekweremmadu who both from the zone but couldn't influence the former president on the need to rebuild that road. It was an PDP Ponzi scheme road in Igboland!!
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by EmeeNaka: 10:47am
APC liars and cankerworms.
Can anything truthful come out of their minds?
Please someone should confirm before accepting this terrorism inspired lie.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:56am
EmeeNaka:
Another pained Ipob yoot!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:57am
NgeneUkwenu:
Sanusi Seeks Removal Of Fuel Subsidy / Nigerian Guy Featured On America's Most Wanted Show Tonight. / Sahara Reporters Rolling With Hot Chicks
Viewing this topic: hucienda, hannyjay(f), tunderay(m), kaywhynoni, okonja(m), VictorRomanov, yusuf01(m), clickwtB, MasterZee, Ajmuluq, daikale, Utchgirl(f), JideAmuGiaka, chamber2(m), 4dankey, kITATITA, EbonyX(m), Dimmamaero, rolchi(m), agriboom, agabaI23(m), hopy68(m), keishik, id4sho(m), naija2dabone(m), macsun(m), olawyle(m), Super1Star, guru03(m), othenok(f), Antangonist, sirssb(m), Dexmars(m), Judithume(f), intercom, rejosom(m), Leez(m), erico2k2(m), sylver1(m), Nightshift(m), Emeks008(m), SpecialAdviser, DjAndroid, jayAjoku(m), sircrabo, MightyThor(m), danwa25(m), betterABIAstate, 3seriez(m), DaudaAbu(m), QuiverBox(f), ursullalinda, leighzy(m), muffyt05, Kamosh, NaijaFutbol, link2ok(m), Tbagwell1(m), tejiritex, chuddykay(m), moneytalks86(m), mrvitalis(m), Koninda(m), AMAKAVIOLA, Ceema1(f), Elysianheritage, linzarah, jayjam(m), Icecomrade, drmat, bishop4life(m), lagboy19, micbreezy7(m), Marvis4real(f), ekpeye(m), emmy46, evanstical, Kennedymac(m), Lusayo(m), INDESTRUCTABLEX(m), cktheluckyman, Dilinx(m), dsocioemmy(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), Hairyrapunzel, TheNonce, Amadivenatius, 4igboboy, eclipsehemmy(m), caesaraba(m), MrOrioye(m), Bubewilson(m), wristbangle(m), femi4love(m), nwabobo, ozimec(m), stonemasonn(m), chinah609(m), mukht(f), SUBWAY101, vedaxcool(m), Whynotthetruth(m), Mrbigman1(m), EROMS38(m), jikjimmy, linuses, Wishaky(f), Saintsquare(m), Jibril659, LorDBolton, swtman, Goke7, DrVictor(m), Anticorruption, abu12, 2el(m), RisMas(m), petbam, madridguy(m), Divine17 and 233 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7