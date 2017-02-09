Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Lauretta Onochie Mocks PDP (5788 Views)

Sheriff Mocks PDP National Convention, Calls It ‘charade And illegal’ / Femi Adesina Mocks PDP On INEC Appointment / APC Mocks PDP In New Campaign Advert (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)











https://mobile.twitter.com/Laurestar/status/829416004853833729 You go fear Jab 2 Likes

IPOB Vandals below, may have a different opinion! 9 Likes 4 Shares



God Bless President Muhammadu Buhari

God Bless Nigeria. God Bless President Muhammadu BuhariGod Bless Nigeria. 36 Likes 5 Shares

Who is that nigga talking of MMM? I like his perseverance 4 Likes

Nice job. 3 Likes 3 Shares

collinsVP:

Nice job.



Yea! Yea! 3 Likes 1 Share

Oya Our Brothers,



Come and say:



It's a lie,



It's GEJ's project,



Only Zombie will believe this



Photoshop



GEJ and you guys should bury your heads in shame.



At least, you should be grateful to the Afonjas who supported the government who deems it fit to construct what your hero couldn't give. 35 Likes 5 Shares





Jonathan is our man Some enemies of progress will still blame BUHARI for this.Jonathan is our man 14 Likes 3 Shares





Nonsense leader from the South, Up North



Even Peter Obi, son of the East could not motivate, another useless politician



Can someone update on Awkuzu junction? Trust PMB govt is doing the needful What Goodluck Ebele Jonathan could not achieve, and yet he wanted third term badly.Nonsense leader from the South, Up NorthEven Peter Obi, son of the East could not motivate, another useless politicianCan someone update on Awkuzu junction? Trust PMB govt is doing the needful 18 Likes 3 Shares







Illegal economy destabilizing import waivers and over bloated contracts awarded to political cronies don't have trickle down effect on the lives of regular average Okoro & Ada so what was the fuss all about? No matter how much Peter Obi, Arthur Eze & co try to rewrite history, IB didn't do nothing for Eastern Nigeria, bar enriching some VERY few....Illegal economy destabilizing import waivers and over bloated contracts awarded to political cronies don't have trickle down effect on the lives of regular average Okoro & Ada so what was the fuss all about? 20 Likes 2 Shares

I am very sure most wailers will be dumbfounded come 2019 when we compare PMB achievements under recession with GEJ achievement under prosperity and oil boom. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Keneking:

What Goodluck Ebele Jonathan could not achieve, and yet he wanted third term badly.



Nonsense leader from the South, Up North



Can someone update on Awkuzu junction? Trust PMB govt is doing the needful



Kene, you don do 180 again!! Where you pam and coole since? & Where are your primates? Kene, you don do 180 again!! Where you pam and coole since? & Where are your primates? 3 Likes 1 Share

I can't believe it's that so much hated Fulani man(Buhari) and the Yoruba Muslim(Fasola) who got less than a 5% vote that is constructing a road at a place where the ineffectual opposition (who tricked them) garnered over 90%.



What an irony. 17 Likes 3 Shares

modath:







Kene, you don do 180 again!! Where you pam and coole since? & Where are your primates?

I just dey oh...observing. Everyone is fine. Even Ikenga is doing fine. I just dey oh...observing. Everyone is fine. Even Ikenga is doing fine. 3 Likes

modath:







Kene, you don do 180 again!! Where you pam and coole since? & Where are your primates?

That guy sef



Nwanyi Oma, How you dey? That guy sefNwanyi Oma, How you dey? 5 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:





That guy sef



Nwanyi Oma, How you dey?



We dey, you nko? You too gentle dis days miss... those memes of yours just scarce..





P.s.. Help click the link, make you vote my friend baby.. thx. We dey, you nko? You too gentle dis days miss... those memes of yours just scarce..P.s.. Help click the link, make you vote my friend baby.. thx.

I hope the road is well constructed..

why wailers are avoiding this trend? 4 Likes 2 Shares

modath:







We dey, you nko? You too gentle dis days miss... those memes of yours just scarce..





P.s.. Help click the link, make you vote my friend baby.. thx.

Are you sure of the bold? A quick run through my post history, may suggest otherwise



Where is the link, make I go vote am sharp sharp! Are you sure of the bold? A quick run through my post history, may suggest otherwiseWhere is the link, make I go vote am sharp sharp!

lalasticlala and Seun can this be on the frontpage?

Omo I can't believe PMB is doing this road

Omg 3 Likes

How come they have not gotten to 9th mile axis, does it take like forever? 1 Like 2 Shares









Ipob semi-jewish bastards right now!



Maka why? Ipob semi-jewish bastards right now!Maka why? 10 Likes 3 Shares

Bolustic:

I can't believe it's that so much hated Fulani man(Buhari) and the Yoruba Muslim(Fasola) who got less than a 5% vote that is constructing a road at a place where the ineffectual opposition (who tricked them) garnered over 90%.



What an irony. is the place not paying tax to Nigeria? is the place not paying tax to Nigeria? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Kudos to the President (to both men actually, one absent, the other acting) and his team if this is true and not the usual APC propaganda. Commend when right and constructive criticism when wrong.



... and as for Ms Lauretta?



Finally woman gaz work for her daily bread ... even for dis recession.

betterABIAstate:

is the place not paying tax to Nigeria?

was the same place not paying same tax during ur hero?

It would ve be better u don't comment was the same place not paying same tax during ur hero?It would ve be better u don't comment 14 Likes 4 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:





Are you sure of the bold? A quick run through my post history, may suggest otherwise



Where is the link, make I go vote am sharp sharp!

E dey my siggy... E nor dey show? E dey my siggy... E nor dey show?

NgeneUkwenu:

IPOB Vandals below, may have a different opinion!

The fear of IPOB and Biafra is the beginning of wisdom for your lot. The fear of IPOB and Biafra is the beginning of wisdom for your lot. 10 Likes 1 Share

President Buhari is doing what he did in 1996 as PTF chairman, he reconstructed that road before Zik's burial. That was the last major work on the 100km expressway.



RCC is slow on the job, but they are doing a quality work so far at Ezeagu area . Shame on Madueke and Ekweremmadu who both from the zone but couldn't influence the former president on the need to rebuild that road. It was an PDP Ponzi scheme road in Igboland!! 14 Likes 4 Shares

APC liars and cankerworms.

Can anything truthful come out of their minds?

Please someone should confirm before accepting this terrorism inspired lie. 2 Likes 1 Share

EmeeNaka:

APC liars and cankerworms.

Can anything truthful come out of their minds?

Please someone should confirm before accepting this terrorism inspired lie.



Another pained Ipob yoot! Another pained Ipob yoot! 7 Likes 2 Shares