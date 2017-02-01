₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:22pm
Charly Boy, Sowore of Sahara reporters and others today joined NLC members to stage anti-government protest in Lagos over economic hardship.They were seen with placards with various inscriptions,chanting our mumu don do and more.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/charly-boysowore-of-sahara-reportersnlc.html
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:22pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:22pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by NameChecker: 2:30pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:30pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by ksstroud: 2:30pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 2:30pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Omooniya1: 2:30pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by tintingz(m): 2:31pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:31pm
God bless Sowore. Will always respect you sir.
God bless Sowore. Will always respect you sir.
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by PassingShot(m): 2:31pm
"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."
~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."
~ Prof Charles Soludo
http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch
"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."
~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.
"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."
~ Godswill Akpabio
"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."
~ Okonjo Iweala
"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."
~ Peter Obi
Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 2:31pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by u11ae1013: 2:31pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by kings09(m): 2:31pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by PassionD(f): 2:31pm
Into ur hands Oh Lord I commit Nigeria
Into ur hands Oh Lord I commit Nigeria
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Omowunmgold(f): 2:32pm
Peaceful protest. but much are in the office working. when will the government listing to Us
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Swyf(f): 2:32pm
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:32pm
Charles always looking as though someone farted in his face. Whats with the overseriousness
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 2:32pm
so apparently tuface has awoken the SLEEPING DOGS
go charlie, go charlie
i love Nigeria
and i hope things get better soon
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by princeonx: 2:33pm
@Op, what version of Nokia touchlight you use take this pictures?
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by jieta: 2:33pm
a beg watin dey wrong with Charley boy picture.
a beg watin dey wrong with Charley boy picture.
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by phayvoursky(m): 2:33pm
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by BestySam(m): 2:33pm
PassingShot:
Please quote me when you wake up from slumber.
@OP did you take these shots with your iPhone 7?
|Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 2:34pm
Sarrki dey among those protesters ooo, but he is on ghost mood
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 2:34pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Arewa12: 2:34pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 2:35pm
Well done uncle Charles
Well done uncle Charles
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by segebase(m): 2:35pm
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:35pm
See real niggas that got balls
See real niggas that got balls
