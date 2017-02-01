₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,964 members, 3,355,344 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 02:35 PM

Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) (1486 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:22pm
Charly Boy, Sowore of Sahara reporters and others today joined NLC members to stage anti-government protest in Lagos over economic hardship.They were seen with placards with various inscriptions,chanting our mumu don do and more.

See photos above

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/charly-boysowore-of-sahara-reportersnlc.html

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:22pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/charly-boysowore-of-sahara-reportersnlc.html

2 Likes

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:22pm
stephenduru:
More
more

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by NameChecker: 2:30pm
ok
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 2:30pm
Oju le ni igboro.

E go better! cry
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by ksstroud: 2:30pm
NLC, TUC....Yeye people
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 2:30pm
Who Protest Help?
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Omooniya1: 2:30pm
ok now
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by tintingz(m): 2:31pm
See crowd! shocked
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:31pm
God bless Sowore. Will always respect you sir. smiley
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by PassingShot(m): 2:31pm
"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."
~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi


"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."
~ Prof Charles Soludo
http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch

"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."
~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."
~ Godswill Akpabio

"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."
~ Okonjo Iweala

"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."
~ Peter Obi

Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 2:31pm
So were DAT fool don turn to area fada body guard.....I pray buhari deal with u very welll
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by u11ae1013: 2:31pm
your oldnees sir
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by kings09(m): 2:31pm
Passingshot, com n see
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by PassionD(f): 2:31pm
Into ur hands Oh Lord I commit Nigeria

1 Like

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 2:32pm
#Unamumudondo cuz buhari no go listen
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Omowunmgold(f): 2:32pm
Peaceful protest. but much are in the office working. when will the government listing to Us
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Swyf(f): 2:32pm
nice

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:32pm
Charles always looking as though someone farted in his face. Whats with the overseriousness
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 2:32pm
so apparently tuface has awoken the SLEEPING DOGS grin grin

go charlie, go charlie smiley smiley





i love Nigeria
and i hope things get better soon

1 Like

Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by princeonx: 2:33pm
@Op, what version of Nokia touchlight you use take this pictures?
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by jieta: 2:33pm
a beg watin dey wrong with Charley boy picture.
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by phayvoursky(m): 2:33pm
nice
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by BestySam(m): 2:33pm
PassingShot:
"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."
~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi


"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."
~ Prof Charles Soludo
http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch

"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."
~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."
~ Godswill Akpabio

"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."
~ Okonjo Iweala

"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."
~ Peter Obi

Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.


Please quote me when you wake up from slumber.

@OP did you take these shots with your iPhone 7?
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 2:34pm
Sarrki dey among those protesters ooo, but he is on ghost mood cheesy
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 2:34pm
K
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Arewa12: 2:34pm
Omo dis is nyc
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 2:35pm
Well done uncle Charles
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by segebase(m): 2:35pm
buhari!!
Re: Charly Boy, Sowore, NLC Protest In Lagos Over Economic Hardship (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:35pm
See real niggas that got balls

(0) (Reply)

More Images And Informations From The Burnt Tanker In Cross River / Bomb Found And Detonated At A Hotel "Reliance Hotel" In Ikeja (PHOTO) / Kano Bans Production Of Cough Syrup With Codeine

Viewing this topic: lordjay, orimsamsam(m), Blurryface(m), pipsguru, kernel501, Dauraking, helpee, Originality007, KLWL(m), happney65, candance, Deinstein, ednut1(m), mooretes, Thecassanova, kings09(m), lipopo, kerryjossy(f), adudu208(m), emychukwu, nossycheek(f), ruffhandu, Omowunmgold(f), tempilo2k(m), Hitback2back, officializzijac, Phemmy777(m), Stanbeto, Benuromi, BraveHeart72(m), Royalfem, midetinz(m), Badtman(m), tdayof(m), Jayk1(m), arent88(m), jaysmith11, bigdeals, kenrish2(m), beekee, Chiboy484(m), Ayostephen1(m), KEZDON(m), jackie35(m), kellykessy, pimpchi(m), orlarbissy(f), princeonx, gbigbega, Yusfunoble(m), Harrymig1, marvelyole(m), freda506(f), Hentan24, Amuga(f), koma1(m), Silentgenius, Nigeriatraining, Businessideas, abhosts(m), kunty, nwaimoroseyaho, myrates, luqxxee(m), fufuNegusi(m), lexxwiz(m), lallana11, ifyan(m), emmanuel4758(m), phayvoursky(m), stonekc(m), melodyirish(m), miredia(m), sunkieisland, Wina4ver(f), obytex(m), Millz404(m), ItsTheBachelor, folem, proudlyND(m), easyzworld, Crhedrys, lekancaring(m), unitysheart(m), erinalex, gigfx(f), DeltahArmy(m), kingviny, fishkaveli(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), jholiz, onojemma, doubleinem, rattlesnake(m), Tbillz(m), Funkybabee(f), teeboila(m), AJJ17(m), idealsico(m), goodluck10, torqque7(m), sweetchii, Judah95(m), SpecialAdviser, ITAB, maxiuc(m), mailingdgreat, kwakwakwa(m), delemay2004yah, ogene007, Rogersmith(m), Mandyblinks51(f), Zico5(m), Juban(m), femtopyy(m), Robson53, Samtowo(m), Gassie, jieta, cooldood(m), jebesto, Runaway, xykms101, vvanigeri, PhrettySekinat, ghostdvirus(m), Oladelson(m), Batam(m), alabi0040(m), frankzone, Dalek(m), obamma, datopaper(m), Morikaih, sleeveless, paulharry, DoctorJosh(m), crisycent, Chidex2442(m), divads(m), farihafaheemah(m), taurus21, Nairalanda(m), EmeeNaka, Pidgin2(f), kurupt1, Jodforex(m), Cambells, moffat(m), deeteeneey(f), hawklan, UncleSnr(m), Silverlight2014, BestySam(m), chie8, Mrsmallaem, sweetkev(m), pixey(m), okeyfx(m), TheTrueSeeker, Marpol, okochavictor(m), NameChecker, Rhips, creampassion, themonk(m), segebase(m), Abudu2000(m), nkemdi89(f), OluKayy(m), upchair(m), obinna5000(m), gaiza, Luckygurl(f), Don999, bbee(m), Nascad, destinyoduwa and 351 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.