

~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi





"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."

~ Prof Charles Soludo

"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."

~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.



"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."

~ Godswill Akpabio



"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."

~ Okonjo Iweala



"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."

~ Peter Obi



Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.