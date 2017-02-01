Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast (5201 Views)

After War: Why Are Southeastern Cities Averagely Finer Than Southwestern Cities? / Why Ojukwu Left Biafra Before The War Ended

Source: Above are photos of Senator Ben Bruce posing with the plane Ojukwu left Nigeria with and fled to Ivory coast after the civil war.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ben-bruce-poses-with-plane-ojukwu-left.html

picture of Ojukwu in the plane or, u know the rest.. 6 Likes

What is ur proof that it was the same jet Ikemba used? 2 Likes

Wow, that is the infamous getaway plane? It should be named O.Y.O 15 Likes

IpobExposed come and spam here. This is your thread come and spam here. This is your thread 6 Likes

You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.











You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.











1 and you that is a brave son...show us your achievements or shut the HELL UP!!! and you that is a brave son...show us your achievements or shut the HELL UP!!! 17 Likes 1 Share

and you that is a brave son...show us your achievements or shut the HELL UP!!!



I've got my achievements in my line. I'm not the nigga that will lead my fellow tribesmen to a needless war and run away like a cockroach. I don't chicken out like a certain coward who later came back to Nigeria and contested for president yet couldn't even win his ward to save his cowardice face.











1 I've got my achievements in my line. I'm not the nigga that will lead my fellow tribesmen to a needless war and run away like a cockroach. I don't chicken out like a certain coward who later came back to Nigeria and contested for president yet couldn't even win his ward to save his cowardice face. 25 Likes

That jet was not around back then. 4 Likes

Hoejukwu, the abidjan tourist. 13 Likes

He starts a fight and ran away with a plane and left the subjects who can not afford to do so to died of hunger. And some people are still calling him a hero 19 Likes 1 Share

Ikembaaaa ur manhood lives on 2 Likes

I want 2 see the fitted minicons flown by d extrordinary pilot gustav von rosen and the young biafran pilots

Pussy-ass nigga 4 Likes

Bruce playing ludo with liepod 2 Likes

Now dat Nnamdi Kanu is alredy in prison, who ll use d plain next time? 5 Likes 1 Share

And the flatinos would open their gutter mouth to call Tuface a coward...useless people 5 Likes

Continue posing oh. We no hear u making sense again





They dragged me into that state of mind last year, but this year, I promise to desist from that act.



Only if Yorubas and Igbos can make the same resolution Tribal bashing has eaten deep into almost all the souls of NairalandersThey dragged me into that state of mind last year, but this year, I promise to desist from that act.Only if Yorubas and Igbos can make the same resolution

You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.











still has more balls than that pig that drank rat poison. still has more balls than that pig that drank rat poison. 4 Likes

damnable plane just looking at it makes me wanna tear it apart. it took away a coward so it deserves to be punished. 3 Likes

I heard awolowo drank rat poison after his fulani masters raped him jail without condom

You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.



How is that different from the indicted drug dealer who is the de facto political leader and legend of Yorubas? How is that different from the indicted drug dealer who is the de facto political leader and legend of Yorubas? 1 Like

ok IPOB una dey see am



abi na biafra