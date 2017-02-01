₦airaland Forum

Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by henryanna36: 7:49pm
Above are photos of Senator Ben Bruce posing with the plane Ojukwu left Nigeria with and fled to Ivory coast after the civil war.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ben-bruce-poses-with-plane-ojukwu-left.html

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by emmanuel1990: 7:51pm
picture of Ojukwu in the plane or, u know the rest..

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by shortgun(m): 7:51pm
Good
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by amSTARboy: 7:52pm
What is ur proof that it was the same jet Ikemba used?

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by Aigbofa: 7:52pm
Wow, that is the infamous getaway plane? It should be named O.Y.O

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by AshawoGirl(f): 7:53pm
IpobExposed come and spam here. This is your thread grin grin

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by carmag(m): 7:54pm
Waillars will soon flood here as if there lives depends it

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by Eledan: 7:57pm
grin grin grin
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by ollah1: 7:58pm
You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.





1

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by 14teenK(m): 8:05pm
ollah1:
You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.





1
and you that is a brave son...show us your achievements or shut the HELL UP!!!

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by ollah1: 8:10pm
14teenK:
and you that is a brave son...show us your achievements or shut the HELL UP!!!


I've got my achievements in my line. I'm not the nigga that will lead my fellow tribesmen to a needless war and run away like a cockroach. I don't chicken out like a certain coward who later came back to Nigeria and contested for president yet couldn't even win his ward to save his cowardice face.





1

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by ImadeUReadThis: 8:10pm
That jet was not around back then.

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by hundredhundred: 8:32pm
Hoejukwu, the abidjan tourist.

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by olasaad(f): 8:32pm
He starts a fight and ran away with a plane and left the subjects who can not afford to do so to died of hunger. And some people are still calling him a hero

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by willi926(m): 8:37pm
Ikembaaaa ur manhood lives on grin

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by mightyhazell: 8:45pm
I want 2 see the fitted minicons flown by d extrordinary pilot gustav von rosen and the young biafran pilots
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by YoungBlackRico: 9:18pm
Pussy-ass nigga grin

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by leofab(f): 9:23pm
Nice
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by vedaxcool(m): 9:31pm
Bruce playing ludo with liepod

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by hannyjay(f): 9:54pm
Now dat Nnamdi Kanu is alredy in prison, who ll use d plain next time?

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by Reminez(m): 9:55pm
And the flatinos would open their gutter mouth to call Tuface a coward...useless people

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by mamatayour(f): 9:55pm
Continue posing oh. We no hear u making sense again
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by slurryeye: 9:55pm
Tribal bashing has eaten deep into almost all the souls of Nairalanders

They dragged me into that state of mind last year, but this year, I promise to desist from that act.

Only if Yorubas and Igbos can make the same resolution undecided
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by 1Rebel: 9:55pm
ollah1:
You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.





1

still has more balls than that pig that drank rat poison.

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by dessz(m): 9:57pm
damnable plane just looking at it makes me wanna tear it apart. it took away a coward so it deserves to be punished. cool

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by dipopooo(m): 9:57pm
Hj
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by wayne4loan: 9:57pm
I heard awolowo drank rat poison after his fulani masters raped him jail without condom
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by seguno2: 9:57pm
ollah1:
You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.

1

How is that different from the indicted drug dealer who is the de facto political leader and legend of Yorubas?

Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by nabegibeg: 9:57pm
ok IPOB una dey see am

abi na biafra
Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by WOCKHARDI(m): 9:57pm
Y

