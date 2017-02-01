₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by henryanna36: 7:49pm
Above are photos of Senator Ben Bruce posing with the plane Ojukwu left Nigeria with and fled to Ivory coast after the civil war.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ben-bruce-poses-with-plane-ojukwu-left.html
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by emmanuel1990: 7:51pm
picture of Ojukwu in the plane or, u know the rest..
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by shortgun(m): 7:51pm
Good
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by amSTARboy: 7:52pm
What is ur proof that it was the same jet Ikemba used?
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by Aigbofa: 7:52pm
Wow, that is the infamous getaway plane? It should be named O.Y.O
15 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by AshawoGirl(f): 7:53pm
IpobExposed come and spam here. This is your thread
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by carmag(m): 7:54pm
Waillars will soon flood here as if there lives depends it
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by Eledan: 7:57pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by ollah1: 7:58pm
You mean coward ojukwu who happened to be a legend in some quarters.
1
23 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by 14teenK(m): 8:05pm
ollah1:and you that is a brave son...show us your achievements or shut the HELL UP!!!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by ollah1: 8:10pm
14teenK:
I've got my achievements in my line. I'm not the nigga that will lead my fellow tribesmen to a needless war and run away like a cockroach. I don't chicken out like a certain coward who later came back to Nigeria and contested for president yet couldn't even win his ward to save his cowardice face.
1
25 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by ImadeUReadThis: 8:10pm
That jet was not around back then.
4 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by hundredhundred: 8:32pm
Hoejukwu, the abidjan tourist.
13 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by olasaad(f): 8:32pm
He starts a fight and ran away with a plane and left the subjects who can not afford to do so to died of hunger. And some people are still calling him a hero
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by willi926(m): 8:37pm
Ikembaaaa ur manhood lives on
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by mightyhazell: 8:45pm
I want 2 see the fitted minicons flown by d extrordinary pilot gustav von rosen and the young biafran pilots
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by YoungBlackRico: 9:18pm
Pussy-ass nigga
4 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by leofab(f): 9:23pm
Nice
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by vedaxcool(m): 9:31pm
Bruce playing ludo with liepod
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by hannyjay(f): 9:54pm
Now dat Nnamdi Kanu is alredy in prison, who ll use d plain next time?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by Reminez(m): 9:55pm
And the flatinos would open their gutter mouth to call Tuface a coward...useless people
5 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by mamatayour(f): 9:55pm
Continue posing oh. We no hear u making sense again
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by slurryeye: 9:55pm
Tribal bashing has eaten deep into almost all the souls of Nairalanders
They dragged me into that state of mind last year, but this year, I promise to desist from that act.
Only if Yorubas and Igbos can make the same resolution
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by 1Rebel: 9:55pm
ollah1:
still has more balls than that pig that drank rat poison.
4 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by dessz(m): 9:57pm
damnable plane just looking at it makes me wanna tear it apart. it took away a coward so it deserves to be punished.
3 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by dipopooo(m): 9:57pm
Hj
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by wayne4loan: 9:57pm
I heard awolowo drank rat poison after his fulani masters raped him jail without condom
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by seguno2: 9:57pm
ollah1:
How is that different from the indicted drug dealer who is the de facto political leader and legend of Yorubas?
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by nabegibeg: 9:57pm
ok IPOB una dey see am
abi na biafra
|Re: Ben Bruce Poses With Plane Ojukwu Left Nigeria With & Fled To Ivory Coast by WOCKHARDI(m): 9:57pm
Y
Impeachment: When Will Our Governors Learn To Be Responsible? / Odimegwu Joins Imo Guber Race / Please Is It Election That We Have In This Country Or Selection?
