₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,190 members, 3,356,105 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 10:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds (5236 Views)
Nigeria Spends $1 Billion On Outsourcing Yearly / Chinedu Echeruo Sells Hopstop.com To Apple For $1 Billion / Apple Inc. Buys Chinedu Echeruo’s Hopstop.com For $1 Billion (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by SexyBabe001(f): 8:34pm
Nigerian government officials have successfully wrapped up sales of the country’s Eurobond, after a 4-city roadshow in the US and UK. Reports reaching Nairametrics suggest the $1 billion 15 year tenor Eurobond was oversubscribed by as much as 7 folds.
This is fantastic news for Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun who has had to deal with issues surrounding her competency having been compared with her predecessor Okonjo Iweala. It is also good news for the embattled CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who has had to fight off criticisms of his exchange rate policy, a potential headwind in the success of the road show. It was alleged that his absence in the road show was deliberate.
Although there was initial skepticism around the potential uses of the bond proceed, given the fact that the public haven’t yet seen a comprehensive Economic recovery plan and precise uses of the proceed, Investors however, piled up to have a slice of Nigeria’s debt.
This can be attributed to the fact that yields are very low globally, given the muted growth being experienced all over the world. Nigeria’s Eurobond is attractive given the fact that it offers a yield of more 7.875% in an environment than even offers negative rates.
Following the interest rate environment, Emerging market bonds have held their attractiveness for investors who are always on the look out for yields.
Demand for Nigeria’s Eurobond was as high as $7.9 billion of orders for a $1bn 15 year issue; showing that it was oversubscribed by at least $6.9 billion.
Given this high level of demand displayed by international investors, Analysts are of the opinion that Nigeria should have taken the opportunity to tap more funds from the global markets, stating that raising only $1 billion is inefficient.
However, given the riskiness of Nigerian debt in the light of adverse macro indices and uncertainty around the currency, the Eurobond was priced relatively higher at 7.875%.
Concerns still remain over the potential use of the proceeds, as it may be spent supporting recurrent expenditure, or supporting the Naira.
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/nigerias-1-billion-eurobond.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by SexyBabe001(f): 8:35pm
We are getting there...
Read more here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/nigerias-1-billion-eurobond.html
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by PassingShot(m): 8:38pm
This is like putting a dagger through the heart of haters, the wailing zombies who detest good news about Nigeria.
Liepods, how far na?
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by unclezuma: 8:42pm
George Orwell's 1984.
...
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Chidexter(m): 8:43pm
^^ ignore the guy two steps above me, he's definitely high on weed, fresh and uncut.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by lielbree: 8:43pm
O ye dry bones (buhari administration) can anything good come other from thee?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:43pm
Anything that will end recession pls
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Originality007: 8:44pm
b
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by datola: 8:44pm
Wow, this shows Mrs Adeosun is really working to restore investor's confidence in the Nigeria economy.
Haters gonna hate anyway.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Chidexter(m): 8:44pm
PassingShot:
Shut up, always trying to bring up tribal war. Who told you it's only the igbos that are not happy with the present government?.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Kundagarten: 8:45pm
Meanwhile the Financial Times of London is implying Buhari is useless dead or Alive.
Buhari and his Rigor mortis administration is DOA.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by chemistry157(m): 8:45pm
Another well served meal for those heartless politicians to feed their selfish pockets with....
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Abudu2000(m): 8:45pm
Ipobs can now go and die in hate
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by HopeAlive14(m): 8:46pm
Hungry belle no dey understand economics.
Shebi this will help take us out of recession and the hunger in the land?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by PassingShot(m): 8:46pm
Too many "bad news" for wailing zombies today already.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Janetessy(f): 8:46pm
Announcement!
This country needs REVOLUTION
SO WE CAN START AFRESH
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Ronaldinnioh(f): 8:46pm
J
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Sanchase: 8:46pm
Buha
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by PassingShot(m): 8:47pm
Chidexter:Shut down! I didn't mention Igbo.
Abi you get eye problem?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by teozey111(m): 8:47pm
good news as long as its not from Mr.lai
.to win easy bet9ja dis Saturday....
check my signature ..wasap me for sure games
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by chemistry157(m): 8:47pm
SexyBabe001:FTC on your own thread Later you people will be insulting the likes of Patricia Etteh and Daziani Maduekwe.....
We are watching you on 3D...
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by UncleSnr(m): 8:47pm
Please if you understand, kindly explain for us.
Speaking on behalf of those that will shout sai baba, or shame baba. We need to understand before choosing which to shout.
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Jacobx007: 8:47pm
What is good news here? I don't get it. U are borrowing money and u say its good news
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by oscarpet: 8:47pm
2baba next time don joke with Mr bubuyaya..
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Chidexter(m): 8:48pm
PassingShot:
That one concern you, stop spilling rubbish next time
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by geezzzyy(m): 8:48pm
Great news.. I just hope it'll be efficiently spent.
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Omagzee(m): 8:48pm
N
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by PassingShot(m): 8:48pm
Jacobx007:Bond is different from borrowing. Help yourself instead of wasting away online.
The main difference from the conventional borrowing is that the bond issuer determines the interest rate and tenor whereas the lender in the case of borrowing dictates the repayment conditions.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by oladokun76: 8:49pm
Wailers over to you
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by LastSurvivor11: 8:49pm
Hope we are not talking about James bond here
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by Stevosty: 8:49pm
Good news, prayers of the Saints shall not go unanswered. Nigeria shall be great.
|Re: Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds by awa(m): 8:50pm
Is not about being oversubscribed but what impact or effect would have on the common man along the street after the whole exercise.
Don't believe what any of these APC fools tell you....
Call me Hater and face the wrath of Udeme my friend.
4 Likes
Oceanic Bank And Intercontinental Bank Bought Finally! / Any Idea Of An Investment That Gives U Constant Money Monthly Gurantee / 150,000 Barrels Of Crude Are Stolen Daily
Viewing this topic: passwelle, Junior66(m), remzor(m), DInkMan, samlake(m), Baba1010, icemann(m), DMerciful(m), Orikinla1, davidif, macfaded(m), sooperrescue(m), Empiano, u11ae1013, theway83, neyop85(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9