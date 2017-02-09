₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by omenkaLives: 6:16am
A US court on Thursday unanimously refused to reinstate Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, dealing the new president and his controversial law-and-order agenda a major defeat.http://t.guardian.ng/news/us-appeals-court-rules-against-trump-on-travel-ban/
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/politics/travel-ban-9th-circuit-ruling-immigration
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by izzou(m): 6:19am
Whatever rocks their boat. Every country get him own headache
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by Jibril659: 6:21am
Tch
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by omenkaLives: 6:22am
izzou:This man. It seems you and my threads na bumper to bumper get una today.
By the way, Trump will still lose even ir he takes it to a court in jupiter. That "decree" is unamarican.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by chinjo(m): 6:22am
This is what I call real independence of the judiciary. Not what we have now under this APC administration.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by solid3(m): 6:24am
By the time these Muslim refugee show their colour, America will know what Trump is trying to save them from.
An gba omo adie lowo iku, oni a je koun re atan lo jeun. Ok
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by Nogodye(m): 6:24am
But i think Trump is trying to protect the country and make it more secure...
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by izzou(m): 6:26am
omenkaLives:
I know trump will lose. But what baffles me is that these folks were cheering him to victory a month ago. Why the urge to crucify him now?
Abi, no be wetin him promise him dey fulfill so?
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by azimibraun: 6:30am
Some of us were left with bruised an broken ego when some Nigerians will team up against us an want to force us to believe Trump will be like an authoocrat in a movie. We struggled to tell them the US has laws an institutions you are impeachment an embarrassment when you policies an programmes are inimical to the larger American position. We were outnumbered by illiterates. Oya! Let Supermman Trump do those things he ws shouting bout in his campaigns. Talk is cheap an Trump is cheap. He knows those rhetoric will win him the election but are not practicable. So he sai them nd will then want prosperity to judge him fairly that he had goo intentions attempted to implement them but the laws of the land an some "crazy folks" prevented him. Just for the records. Trump will be a flat leader.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by omenkaLives: 6:33am
solid3:They have been showing their "real colours" and US has been handlig them since 911 at home and abroad a d dont need caution or advice from folks like you.
The law has spoken. They know what's best for them. Wail not for the Americans, you already have sufficient problems back home.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by modath(f): 6:35am
omenkaLives:
When i opined that the EO was treasonous & illegal, would not stand the test of time & will surely be thrown out by the courts, some chronically embittered & disgruntled element did the usual ,somersaulted like deranged gorillas to abuse their generations (they got IT as usual )
Drump for all his craze knew his support base werefilled with irrational hate & bias said all he did to garner votes by feeding their fear & hate.... I read one piece where some of his ardent supporters (not very intelligent BTW) claimed he has broken promises made to them to repeal gay right laws....
I JUST LAUGHED!! ... Even mad man sabi traffic, he won't mess with the gay mafia... Dem never cook the liver wey he go chop fit dare am...
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by omenkaLives: 6:35am
izzou:Who were cheering him to victory? The Judges? I dont understand.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by izzou(m): 6:37am
omenkaLives:
Lol
No oh
The protestants on the streets
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by modath(f): 6:38am
izzou:
Common now, are you for real? Who cheered him? You missed the protests? Less than 40% voted cos they believed the ones that will won't vote for an orange mad man racist puppet! !
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by EazyMoh(m): 6:41am
Hmmm interesting...
Ipods will not like this!
Good thing they have a way twisting and believing what they like to make them feel good.
Aside the fact that American ideals a re hinged on diversity and refugee heaven, the banned countries never had any terrorist attack on the US. But those that did like Saudi Arabia were conspicuously left out from the ban. So no way a sane judge would approve this based on the flimsy excuse of curbing terrorism.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by omenkaLives: 6:41am
modath:They are now spinning it to say "Trump respects the rule of law, and American judiciary is independent unlike what obtains in the zoo" to conceal their grief over this obvious loss.
Trump can go ahead and give a billion EOs like the dictator he is; when they take them to court, they'd get demolished just like this one. If he choses to spend his entire time in the Oval jumping from one court to another and fighting the media, na him plate of banga soup be that.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by izzou(m): 6:41am
modath:
Their mistake then.
Make them enjoy am.
Good morning ma'am
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by omenkaLives: 6:44am
izzou:Trump lost the "popular vote". Those who protested were mostly those who voted against him. So i dont see any change in opinion there whatsoever.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by izzou(m): 6:46am
omenkaLives:
Ohh
Alright
Their next four years will be rough
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by solid3(m): 6:48am
omenkaLives:
Let's get to Supreme Court first.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by evy1(m): 7:03am
solid3:Am sure he won't head to the supreme court so fast, he might have to wait for his supreme Court nominee to be confirm which might probably give the conservative the upper hand in the Supreme Court.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by modath(f): 7:07am
solid3:
& you expect anything different from the SC?
He knew from the beginning it wouldn't standn hence he didn't tip the apple cart by adding the countries that are terrorists haven that he has biz interests in... He doesn't want to strain relations with his biz connects for no reason...
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by TheNonce: 7:11am
What the Donald might not get through the courts, the c.i.a would definitely get through the streets! Muslims don cast finish for Yankee! Stay away or _fuck off to dubai! Simple....
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by mcnewz814: 7:13am
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by darknetcom: 7:18am
ipob...how market??...
why do igbos always like to be deceived..??..
it realy baffles me...
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by ojimbo(m): 7:22am
Let me make it clear to everyone. When some group of people are misguided, bear it in mind that not everyone is myopic.
The reason why the igbos were very happy about trumps victory was that they misinterpreted his statement when he was urging the UK to exit the European Union. Which he said that every nation has right of self independence.
The statement was misinterpreted by some of Igbos that Trump has promised them that he will help them to get Biafra if his wins. Which was a lie.
As an igbo man and who have always want the betterment of Southern Nigeria including the Yorubas. Whom I know I can call my neighbours irrespective of our differences in Politics. I was strongly against Igbos jubilation because of Donald trumps victory. Most of them have not even heard one speech from Donald trump and what made them fall in love with him is beyond my Imagination. As someone who have followed international politics and have been following Donald trump. I want to let all igbos to know that Donald Trump is a die hard Racist. He don't give a fook if Africa as a continent wiped off from the surface of earth.
This man is evil and for whosoever that is supporting this man. This is not the kind of man we need at this time. He is Evil and a lair
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:25am
Trump will come to reality
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by modath(f): 7:27am
TheNonce:
CIA? You guys know so little and won't ask to be enlightened..
Anyway, I will do you this undeserved favour because Christ didn't teach us to Hate like you guys have made an art form.... CIA/FBI/Homeland security aren't happy with Trump because he has made their jobs harder to do...
When citizens of a country are banned , their moles are too, so it is inimical to America's peace & security... The saying, Keep your enemies close....... Go read up & Thank me later..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by BUHARImyDOG: 7:29am
Igbos are doing well anywhere they find their self for instance in lagos ,they live in better house ,ride better cars ,do better jobs ,I haven't seen an hausa banker before,many banks are filled with igbos in lagos,even d so called yorubas work under igbos in lagos ,go to lagos island many yorubas are living under d bridge.
am not a tribalist OK
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by Noneroone(m): 7:31am
Those already laughing should know that the case has not begun. Even if Trump loses his appeal at the supreme court, it is just an interlocutory appeal. The case will still go back to the seatle judge to determine the substansive issues. The petitioners have less chances than trump. The seatle judge could still throw out the petition and vacate the injunction, as a Brooklyn Judge did last week. The supreme court can also upturn it or at worst, Trump may over write the order.
BTW this whole thing is strange b'cos the law empowering the president on this is clear and broad.
It says that “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary,suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate”
from the above quoted law, asking the president to provide evidence of security threats that warrants the executive order in court amounts to the judiciary forming national security policy and judgement with the president, which is not allowed.
|Re: US Appeals Court Rules Against Trump On Travel Ban by solid3(m): 7:39am
evy1:
more like what it really is.
