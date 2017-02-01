₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by TunezMediaBlog: 6:24am
Veteran movie actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and filmmaker, Mbong Amata are among the stars that graced the red carpet at the opening ceremony of Pan African Film Festival currently holding at Hollywood, California.
The Nigerian actress posed with Hollywood star, Nick Cannon on the red carpet that also had stars like Danny Glover, Janet Dubois among others as the popular festival mark its 25th anniversary.
See more photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/movie-stars-rmd-mbong-amata-and-nick.html
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by LIBSocials: 6:35am
Nick Cannon dun shaa
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by comradespade(m): 7:15am
Love don't cost a thing...........one of the best movie ever
1 Like
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by RiversWatchDog(m): 8:04am
u
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Nixiepie(f): 9:12am
This man is looking younger everyday sha,nice one
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Rachaeleanah: 9:38am
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Tbillz(m): 9:38am
No be the alaye wey dey dug Maria Carey be that? Celebrity life good sha! Too many animashaun in the industreet!
Oh RMD Respect, The Wedding with bank is a bomb!!!
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Atmmachine(m): 9:38am
Hhhggbjju
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Atro(m): 9:38am
Okay
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by kennygee(f): 9:41am
Tbillz:
He was married to her, they have twins together.
1 Like
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by ameezy(m): 9:43am
.......
Its my space
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Tbillz(m): 9:43am
kennygee:What happened afterwards
Btw I am the only one who thinks kennygee looks like a wife material #Unlimited Yards thou
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by driand(m): 9:43am
And so?
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Klaasicworks(m): 9:44am
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Arewa12: 9:44am
Beautiful
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by www20g: 9:44am
|Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by tito34bola: 9:46am
TunezMediaBlog:
