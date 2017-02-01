₦airaland Forum

RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by TunezMediaBlog: 6:24am
Veteran movie actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and filmmaker, Mbong Amata are among the stars that graced the red carpet at the opening ceremony of Pan African Film Festival currently holding at Hollywood, California.

The Nigerian actress posed with Hollywood star, Nick Cannon on the red carpet that also had stars like Danny Glover, Janet Dubois among others as the popular festival mark its 25th anniversary.

See more photos below...

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/movie-stars-rmd-mbong-amata-and-nick.html

Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by LIBSocials: 6:35am
Nick Cannon dun shaa
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by comradespade(m): 7:15am
Love don't cost a thing...........one of the best movie ever grin

1 Like

Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by RiversWatchDog(m): 8:04am
u
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Nixiepie(f): 9:12am
This man is looking younger everyday sha,nice one
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Rachaeleanah: 9:38am
shocked


NO FORGET VIDEO BY ADEKUNLE GOLD FT SIMI

Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Tbillz(m): 9:38am
No be the alaye wey dey dug Maria Carey be that? Celebrity life good sha! Too many animashaun in the industreet!
Oh RMD Respect, The Wedding with bank is a bomb!!!
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Atmmachine(m): 9:38am
Hhhggbjju
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Atro(m): 9:38am
Okay
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by kennygee(f): 9:41am
Tbillz:
No be the alaye wey dey dug Maria Carey be that? Celebrity life good sha! Too many animashaun in the industreet

He was married to her, they have twins together.

1 Like

Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by ameezy(m): 9:43am
grin











.......













Its my space
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Tbillz(m): 9:43am
kennygee:


He was married to her, they have twins together.
What happened afterwards

Btw I am the only one who thinks kennygee looks like a wife material #Unlimited Yards thou
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by driand(m): 9:43am
And so? angry

Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Klaasicworks(m): 9:44am
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by Arewa12: 9:44am
Beautiful
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by www20g: 9:44am
Re: RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS] by tito34bola: 9:46am
