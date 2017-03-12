₦airaland Forum

Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos)

Celebrities

Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 2:09pm
A few years ago, movie director Jeta Amata, parted ways his wife and actress Mbong on the mutual grounds of being free and able to explore the movie world.

The estranged couple are now working together on a soon-to-be released movie.

Mbong shared the photos with this caption:
"Our beliefs made us 'good ' people to each other but our behavior towards each other took it to a whole other level! Out here on set to support one of the best out of the continent of Africa... Director•Jeta•Amata #friendlyexes #makepeacenotwar #theamericanking #comingsoon #setlife #filmmaker #losangeles #downtownla"


Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by zoey4(f): 2:11pm
Thank God for them, oya mama king(tonto) and papa king(Churchill) una turn don reach to reunite o

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by RiversWatchDog(m): 2:15pm
Ok
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by necyka: 2:31pm
Good for them
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 2:31pm
undecided
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by opineflu(m): 2:31pm
nonsense thread
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by bebe2(f): 2:31pm
RiversWatchDog:
Ok

shocked

Pls pple be careful oo,

Don't see this and think u want to go and play in your ex husband house oo,

Africa men don't play like dat undecided
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by odimbannamdi(m): 2:31pm
I will never forget Black November!

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 2:32pm
Stay in one place

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 2:32pm
picture site
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by abuaoyen(f): 2:32pm
Matured ex
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by lwayo: 2:32pm
This film go make sense die
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by sinistermind(m): 2:32pm
Please, how does this concern the masses

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 2:33pm
Reunion for business purpose..

Marriage is a contract... If e work, fine.. If e no work, contract terminated be that
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by StarPlayer: 2:33pm
what!!! this is unacceptable
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by robosky02(m): 2:33pm
.

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by charlesdun42(m): 2:33pm
Akon still dey sing?
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by VeniJu: 2:34pm
zoey4:
Thank God for them, oya mama king(tonto) and papa king(Churchill) una turn don reach to reunite o
Madam, they didn't reunite as in, coming back as man and wife. It was the movie that brought them together. Meaning after everything, they'll go their separate ways again.

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by greatman247(m): 2:34pm
Ex my ass. They probably still Bleep.

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 2:34pm
smiley
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:34pm
Nice... Life is good when there is peace.... I'm happy they have moved past the marriage dispute...
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by wellmax(m): 2:35pm
ok
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 2:36pm
Not what this my Ex is doing seeing me as her greatest enemy
















Hunger dey ooo
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Otradearena: 2:37pm
Reunion for business
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Reaslist2017: 2:38pm
Okafors law cheesy cheesy

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by jice(m): 2:39pm
SEE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THEM.

it is still noticeable #notouchbody
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by jimsky(m): 2:39pm
In other news

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Goroz: 2:39pm
Okay ladand gentlemen, bring out your frying pans. It's time to fry beans!
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by achieverme(m): 2:39pm
Daniel058:
Reunion for business purpose..

Marriage is a contract... If e work, fine.. If e no work, contract terminated be that

Marriage is not a contract. MARRIAGE IS A COVENANT. Marriage is a spiritual thing. It isn't just an avenue to ffuck a pussy and bear children

Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by chinex276(m): 2:49pm
who cares? one thing I am sure if is that he will hit her punna
Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 2:53pm
hmmm


Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 2:55pm
achieverme:


Marriage is not a contract. MARRIAGE IS A COVENANT. Marriage is a spiritual thing. It isn't just an avenue to ffuck a pussy and bear children
it's not true, it's a contract.., spiritual thing only if God is invited.. And remember if you are loved, there must be a reason for that love.. Nothing goes for nothing dude, Even as God loves us, he has a reason for doing that....



Nothing goes for nothing man! If any girl say e love you, e get Wetin e dey look for men grin




NO FREE THING ANYWHERE

