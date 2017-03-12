₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 2:09pm
A few years ago, movie director Jeta Amata, parted ways his wife and actress Mbong on the mutual grounds of being free and able to explore the movie world.
The estranged couple are now working together on a soon-to-be released movie.
Mbong shared the photos with this caption:
"Our beliefs made us 'good ' people to each other but our behavior towards each other took it to a whole other level! Out here on set to support one of the best out of the continent of Africa... Director•Jeta•Amata #friendlyexes #makepeacenotwar #theamericanking #comingsoon #setlife #filmmaker #losangeles #downtownla"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/jeta-amata-and-ex-wife-mbong-reunite-to.html?m=1
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by zoey4(f): 2:11pm
Thank God for them, oya mama king(tonto) and papa king(Churchill) una turn don reach to reunite o
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by RiversWatchDog(m): 2:15pm
Ok
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by necyka: 2:31pm
Good for them
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 2:31pm
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by opineflu(m): 2:31pm
nonsense thread
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by bebe2(f): 2:31pm
RiversWatchDog:
Pls pple be careful oo,
Don't see this and think u want to go and play in your ex husband house oo,
Africa men don't play like dat
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by odimbannamdi(m): 2:31pm
I will never forget Black November!
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 2:32pm
Stay in one place
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 2:32pm
picture site
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by abuaoyen(f): 2:32pm
Matured ex
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by lwayo: 2:32pm
This film go make sense die
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by sinistermind(m): 2:32pm
Please, how does this concern the masses
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 2:33pm
Reunion for business purpose..
Marriage is a contract... If e work, fine.. If e no work, contract terminated be that
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by StarPlayer: 2:33pm
what!!! this is unacceptable
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by robosky02(m): 2:33pm
.
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by charlesdun42(m): 2:33pm
Akon still dey sing?
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by VeniJu: 2:34pm
zoey4:Madam, they didn't reunite as in, coming back as man and wife. It was the movie that brought them together. Meaning after everything, they'll go their separate ways again.
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by greatman247(m): 2:34pm
Ex my ass. They probably still Bleep.
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 2:34pm
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:34pm
Nice... Life is good when there is peace.... I'm happy they have moved past the marriage dispute...
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by wellmax(m): 2:35pm
ok
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 2:36pm
Not what this my Ex is doing seeing me as her greatest enemy
Hunger dey ooo
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Otradearena: 2:37pm
Reunion for business
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Reaslist2017: 2:38pm
Okafors law
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by jice(m): 2:39pm
SEE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THEM.
it is still noticeable #notouchbody
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by jimsky(m): 2:39pm
In other news
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Goroz: 2:39pm
Okay ladand gentlemen, bring out your frying pans. It's time to fry beans!
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by achieverme(m): 2:39pm
Daniel058:
Marriage is not a contract. MARRIAGE IS A COVENANT. Marriage is a spiritual thing. It isn't just an avenue to ffuck a pussy and bear children
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by chinex276(m): 2:49pm
who cares? one thing I am sure if is that he will hit her punna
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 2:53pm
hmmm
|Re: Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 2:55pm
achieverme:it's not true, it's a contract.., spiritual thing only if God is invited.. And remember if you are loved, there must be a reason for that love.. Nothing goes for nothing dude, Even as God loves us, he has a reason for doing that....
Nothing goes for nothing man! If any girl say e love you, e get Wetin e dey look for men
NO FREE THING ANYWHERE
