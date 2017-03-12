Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jeta Amata And Mbong On The Set Of "The American King" With Akon (Photos) (8858 Views)

The estranged couple are now working together on a soon-to-be released movie.



Mbong shared the photos with this caption:

"Our beliefs made us 'good ' people to each other but our behavior towards each other took it to a whole other level! Out here on set to support one of the best out of the continent of Africa... Director•Jeta•Amata #friendlyexes #makepeacenotwar #theamericanking #comingsoon #setlife #filmmaker #losangeles #downtownla"





Thank God for them, oya mama king(tonto) and papa king(Churchill) una turn don reach to reunite o 1 Like

Ok

Good for them

nonsense thread

RiversWatchDog:

Ok





Pls pple be careful oo,



Don't see this and think u want to go and play in your ex husband house oo,



I will never forget Black November! 3 Likes

Stay in one place 2 Likes

picture site

Matured ex

This film go make sense die

Please, how does this concern the masses 1 Like

Reunion for business purpose..



Marriage is a contract... If e work, fine.. If e no work, contract terminated be that

what!!! this is unacceptable

.

Akon still dey sing?

zoey4:

Ex my ass. They probably still Bleep. 1 Like

Nice... Life is good when there is peace.... I'm happy they have moved past the marriage dispute...

ok

Not what this my Ex is doing seeing me as her greatest enemy

































Hunger dey ooo

Reunion for business

Okafors law 1 Like

SEE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THEM.



it is still noticeable #notouchbody

In other news 1 Like

Okay ladand gentlemen, bring out your frying pans. It's time to fry beans!

Daniel058:

Marriage is not a contract. MARRIAGE IS A COVENANT. Marriage is a spiritual thing. It isn't just an avenue to ffuck a pussy and bear children Marriage is not a contract. MARRIAGE IS A COVENANT. Marriage is a spiritual thing. It isn't just an avenue to ffuck a pussy and bear children 1 Like

? one thing I am sure if is that he will hit her punna who cares? one thing I am sure if is that he will hit her punna







