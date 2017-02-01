



There are only two ways through which you can apply for Relocation and get approved afterwards.



1. Applying on Camp: One of the major ways, and of course, the initial way of applying for Nysc Relocation and Redeployment is applying for it on camp.



During the 21 days Orientation course on camp, interested corp members will be given the opportunity to apply for Relocation at the 2nd week on camp.



A form will be given out to any interested corper to fill. This form will require, among other things, the corper to state the reason he/she wants a relocation and also give reasonable evidences to back up any excuse given. Together with the form, you will also be asked to submit an application letter.



2. Applying Online After Camp: Before, it’s very difficult or rather impossible to get a Relocation approval after camping is over. But now, it has being made possible and easier to apply for relocating by simply allowing corp members to apply online even after camp is over. Some believes it’s not possible to get approval for relocation until 3 months after camp. But i will tell you, that’s also not true. You can apparently get approved for relocation even after 2 weeks of application. So, how do we go about the online application for Nysc Relocation;



1. Visit the Relocation portal: that is the Nysc official website



2. Sign in with your email and password; same as the ones you earlier used in registering on the portal.



3. Click on “Relocation”



4. Fill in your details appropriately into the fields provided .



And That’s all. You will be afterwards notified through text messages and mails about developments on your application. That’s the same way you will be notified when it’s approved or otherwise. How to Print Nysc Online Relocation and Redeployment Letter



1. Log in to Nysc official website



2. Log in with your email and password



3. Go to “Manage Relocation” and click on it



4. Make a payment of #1000 and wait for it to redirect you after successful payment



5. Print your payment receipt. It’s your evidence of payment in case any unexpected issue arrises latter



6. You will be redirected and now allowed to print your Nysc Relocation letter online



7. Do not forget to make copies of the letter and keep for reference If you still have any thing not clear about this topic, u can use the coment box to notify us so we can help you out with reasonable information on how to go about it.”



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/2-major-ways-to-apply-for-nysc.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique ​Relocation and redeployment of corp members is a thing that is open to any corp member that is willing to take it. NYSC has made it in such a way that if any prospective corp member has genuine reasons why he/she should not serve in the state they have been posted to, such corper has the right to request for a change of state. And that’s exactly what is called “NYSC Redeployment/Relocation”. But mind you, such reasons must be genuine and reasonable.There are only two ways through which you can apply for Relocation and get approved afterwards.One of the major ways, and of course, the initial way of applying for Nysc Relocation and Redeployment is applying for it on camp.During the 21 days Orientation course on camp, interested corp members will be given the opportunity to apply for Relocation at the 2nd week on camp.A form will be given out to any interested corper to fill. This form will require, among other things, the corper to state the reason he/she wants a relocation and also give reasonable evidences to back up any excuse given. Together with the form, you will also be asked to submit an application letter.Before, it’s very difficult or rather impossible to get a Relocation approval after camping is over. But now, it has being made possible and easier to apply for relocating by simply allowing corp members to apply online even after camp is over. Some believes it’s not possible to get approval for relocation until 3 months after camp. But i will tell you, that’s also not true. You can apparently get approved for relocation even after 2 weeks of application. So, how do we go about the online application for Nysc Relocation;And That’s all. You will be afterwards notified through text messages and mails about developments on your application. That’s the same way you will be notified when it’s approved or otherwise. How to Print Nysc Online Relocation and Redeployment Letter1. Log in to Nysc official website2. Log in with your email and password3. Go to “Manage Relocation” and click on it4. Make a payment of #1000 and wait for it to redirect you after successful payment5. Print your payment receipt. It’s your evidence of payment in case any unexpected issue arrises latter6. You will be redirected and now allowed to print your Nysc Relocation letter online7. Do not forget to make copies of the letter and keep for reference If you still have any thing not clear about this topic, u can use the coment box to notify us so we can help you out with reasonable information on how to go about it.”Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique