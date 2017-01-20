₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,677 members, 3,357,491 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 05:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League (15992 Views)
Victor Moses Wins Premier League Player of the Month Award for November / Share Your Experience Yesterday Night When Watching The UCL Final / List Of English Premier League Champions From 1993 Till Date (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Yarnvibes(f): 1:18pm
The English Premier League is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world. Thus, it is unsurprising that many Nigerians are addicted to it.
Every weekend, viewing centres are filled out with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City among other EPL clubs. It is, therefore, near impossible to end the attachment of Nigerians to the premier league. Nonetheless, Jumia Travel identifies 5 reasons Nigerians should stop watching the EPL.
The Nigerian League is now exciting and better organized
Since the league management body started managing the Nigerian League, they have made concerted efforts to make the league more exciting and interesting. They have ensured that the stadiums are TV friendly and the players and fans obey rules and regulation. Most importantly, the matches are on Pay TV. This has encouraged players to give out their best and you now see a Nigerian league player scoring a hat-trick.
You get real life stadium experience in the NPFL
To watch a Nigerian League match is very affordable and inexpensive. You don’t have to break the bank. Except you have a deep pocket, you cannot travel the England to watch Arsenal. So, with the NPFL, you can watch Kano Pillars live in Kano or watch Remo Stars in Sagamu. You get the stadium experience.
You can support professionally run private clubs
Unlike in the past when the 20 clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League are government owned, there are now privately owned clubs that are professionally managed. We have The Mountain of Fire Football Club, Ifeanyi Ubah FC, and Remo stars. You can support these clubs because they churn out EPL like football week in, week out.
Nigerian Stadiums are safe
Many Nigerians have the mindset that whenever they visit the stadium, they will be harassed and waylaid. This is in the past. They are now safe because it is now incumbent on clubs to provide security for fans and players alike.
We will support our own
Nigerians don’t seem to support their own. Like they have a knack for foreign products, it is the same for football. Even the Nigerian Super Eagles team is coached by a foreigner. We stop watching the premier league and support the Nigerian league by going to stadiums to watch their favorite Nigerian club.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/5-reasons-nigerians-should-stop.html
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by GiftedJosh: 1:21pm
Nigerian league ko, Ibadan league ni...
Make i dey enjoy epl dey go joor
36 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by aluko360(m): 2:00pm
naija football league?
No be today yansh dey back.
I remember when sunshine stars played eyimba at the Akure township stadium.
Eyimba scored early in the first half and trust naija league nah, the match no gree end till sunshine equalized via a questionable penalty very late in stopping time (90+10 mins). The match ended immediately after the penalty was taken.
It is good to support our own but why watch a football match when you already know the outcome?
15 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by pautex: 2:29pm
3rd conded
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Keneking: 2:30pm
Amazing write-up.
But when would they join the betting league? e.g Remo VS Enyimba (1X2) (15.10 /5.52 /1.30)
13 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by u11ae1013: 2:30pm
mtchewwww
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by SamConquer(m): 2:30pm
Madam i take God beg you,commot for my side b4 I use bottle break your head...Do You know how boring this life would be without EPL?...Nigeria leagueEven ABSA premiership for South africa tight pass this yeye league here,Nigeria League where every Home team must wan win there match if not fight go burst..Abeg Madam just shift.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by abbeyie007(m): 2:30pm
noted
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Rapsainot: 2:30pm
Op see them coming for you
But on a serious note , if we support our own things. If dollar is even 5000, the effect will be less. Ask Indonesians
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by odiereke(m): 2:31pm
Until when we get there.
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Davidblen(m): 2:31pm
Want Me To Leave Ma Chelsea
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Ajibel(m): 2:31pm
Nigerians would accuse their politicians of not buying Naija to grow the naira but every weekend, you'll see them at the viewing center watching epl games.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Jossyroyal1(m): 2:32pm
OP pls leave trash for LAWMA... OMG!!! I cant even patiently watch NPFL highlights talk less of Full match... how boring
10 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by MZTALILO(m): 2:32pm
mtcheeeew,,Nigerian league kai,so it's because of Nigeria league one wil stop watching premier league abi......OP
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Erngie(f): 2:32pm
The quality of the camera sef go tire you. Besides its not bad watching epl since africans feature in them too
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by CeeJay9ja(m): 2:32pm
Are you kidding me?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by teamsynergy: 2:32pm
d op is high on dry lettuce.... the same Naija league that has been at the same spot since it glory days in the 80s..no major improvement, no synthetic pitch, no major sponsor, no motivation........ try watch Angolan league and see d difference.... we only have passion for sport, we r not ready to develop sport wise... when last did we host nation cup?
sen Ben Bruce dat was telling people to drop EPL for npfl is a hypocrite like d op... he shud stop showing Hollywood movies too... u can't stop people from watching EPL... SA DAT has a better league sef dey wat EPL....nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by seunny4lif(m): 2:32pm
13 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by XaintJoel20(m): 2:32pm
I think the OP is joking.
Nigeria league where you hardly win away matches..
I am married to Chelsea OP leave alone...
8 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by pascal2young(m): 2:33pm
its always fun watching the NPFL...watched most of Rangers game at nnamdi azikwe stadium enugu but to be sincere the difference with EPL is far apart.
unlike the EPL,NPFL has no suspense, poor officiating,lots of time wasting,poor/no tv to show replays etc
but if you are looking of a way to enjoy your weekend when there is no EPL or your club isnt playing NPFL
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Uchihaitaci: 2:33pm
17 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by helinues: 2:33pm
so because Jumia travel sign a deal with NPL, Mtcheeewww
Meanwhile...
*BREAKING NEWS*
Nigerian Premier League to introduce Red Card for removing jerseys after Body Odour kills Linesman during goal celebration.
12 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Phi001(m): 2:34pm
That's like saying I should stop eating barbecued chicken because I just discovered smoked fish...
Besides, NPL is still 'home team no dey lose'
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by ajalawole(m): 2:34pm
Op, which type of weed do u smoke self...... EPL put smile and joy on some people face during this hard time. So what's ur point?
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Chanchit: 2:34pm
You don't need to do this kyn campaign, when league good we go know. This op did not even try to compare NPL to south African league, premiership loun loun!?
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by gradeA(m): 2:34pm
naija get league?
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by moscobabs(m): 2:34pm
h
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by ahamonyeka(m): 2:35pm
You mean nigeria police force league?
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Talking(m): 2:35pm
What a useless and incoherent thread.
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by superfelix: 2:36pm
Mtcheww! what of Budesliga, serie A and the French League...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by ajalawole(m): 2:36pm
Op, i think someone never beat u up inside Nigeria stadium before
|Re: 5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching The English Premier League by Goahead(m): 2:37pm
I love your spirit of patriotism
2 Likes 1 Share
Strictly Arsenal: / FG Bans DSTV From Airing English Premiership / Manchester City Vs Liverpool (2 - 1) ON 26th December 2013
Viewing this topic: Wynnah(m), ceejay4real(m), Mikechinos(m), zealog, TulsaOklahoma, santa62(m), daremum(m), kingkakaone(m), oluplus(m), Alexyswiss(m), Amuram(m), fernandoc(m), pelvicky, 5chrisade, mankevo(m), freshcvvs, Chinexng(m), hatchetman(m), Daninya11(m), awoo47, Aghanel(m), visitmuzo(m), zudozz, okwudiriokoro(m), ehisdan(m), slye(m), Jdesilentkiller(m), wealth231(m), dusseldorf, senatrpaichulo(m), Oyediran11(m), akaahs(m), gaffig, elkarim05(m), Yendysthesage(m), Teemoney11(m), sigiligifanga and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9