|Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by exlinklodge: 2:16pm
August is around the corner again even though it is still two months out but believe me when I say it will be upon us before a blink. The tussle and tussle of Premier League beckons again and knowing that Nigerians mostly love to watch the EPL, hence I'm bringing you the released fixtures of 2017/2018 tournament..
Premier League champions Chelsea will begin the defense of their title at home against Burnley. The new Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 12-13 2017 as Antonio Conte's men will want to start the new season on a good note.
Newly promoted Newcastle host Tottenham, while Brighton welcome Manchester City and Huddersfield visit Crystal Palace. Arsenal who are the reigning FA Cup champions and will start their own season with a tough duel against former League champions Leicester City at the Emirates.
Above is the complete fixtures for the opening day Sunday 12th August 2017. Read the complete season fixtures @
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/06/breaking-barclays-english-premier.html
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by namfral: 4:53pm
[color=#990000][/color] FCT finally.. People be beefing like I stole their babes
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Iloveafrica: 4:53pm
namfral:
wat is your problem? I didn't see any comment here when I was about typing, but after typing and posting, I found out that u have forst me to comment, asumming this topic hits front page, u have stolen my mandate, are they using u to do me from village?
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Holyfield1(m): 4:53pm
United for Life
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by ELgordo(m): 4:53pm
Ovoko
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Oladelson(m): 4:53pm
okay.
but these people at the top no get chill at all...
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Chrisozone: 4:53pm
Like if chelsea will win the league next season
And share if they wont!!!
Up chelsea!!!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Swizbank: 4:53pm
Nice . Chelsea , city, united, sure win.
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Kingjags: 4:53pm
The league is in Manchester.
Manchester city actually
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Cchley8(m): 4:53pm
Epl is back
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by seyiseyi11: 4:54pm
ftc all this while
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Remilekun101: 4:54pm
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by finnestdope(m): 4:54pm
ok
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by kizygist: 4:54pm
Gan Gan. All the clubs are now preparing like mad
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:54pm
Bet9ja and co resumes chopping people's money
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by careytommy7(m): 4:54pm
EPL don really open office for Nigerians head
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Onyinye15(f): 4:54pm
okaa
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Holyfield1(m): 4:54pm
namfral:sorry... I'm about to steal your FTC namfral
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by prahcetomi(m): 4:54pm
My advice to west ham: Prepare for FIRE!
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Lilaex: 4:55pm
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Funnyguy83: 4:55pm
.
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by paulmarkino: 4:55pm
Let the betting start
1 Like
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by mhiztaNexy(m): 4:55pm
seyiseyi11:sorry o
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Nkarchi: 4:56pm
Arsenal no excuse oo, transfer market is open now oo
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by permsec: 4:56pm
Time to make correct money! No be all these nonsense wey full ground now
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by wintersnow(m): 4:56pm
Kano killers sorry pillers vs Chelsea...
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by etzskillz(m): 4:56pm
Chelsea first five matches is war
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by ojkalito(m): 4:58pm
Let d battle begin can't wait
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by bewla(m): 4:58pm
ha
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Deeypeey(m): 4:59pm
Chrisozone:like if u dont give a fvck....share if u think begging fr likes with ds method is outdated
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by Dbrainiac1(m): 4:59pm
Ghg
|Re: Barclays English Premier League's 2017/2018 Fixtures Released by adioolayi(m): 4:59pm
I think I'm rooting for Man City this season
Who Wants To Bet With Me On Mycashpayer- Chelsea 2- Bayern-0 / Liverpool Vs Watford / Man City - Burnley, Sunderland - Liverpool, Westham - Man Utd (4pm, 6:15pm)
