Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:22pm
Nairaland earlier in the week carried the story about Agunola Omomowo, the IIaje council chairman who slumped and died in a hotel room after a political meeting in Akure.
http://www.nairaland.com/3608836/agunola-omomowo-slumps-dies-hotel#53384230
Well, he was buried yesterday, according to information from a post shared by a Facebook user. His body lay in state at the IIaje local government headquarters in Igbokoda, mourned by politicians from all over Ondo State.
Here is the sad Facebook post:
A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended
to heaven. We part with our beloved Chairman in pain. Goodbye HON. AGUNOLA OMOMOWO (ADORATION) EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ILAJE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:23pm
More
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:24pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/10/ondo-council-chairman-who-slumped-in-hotel-room-buried/
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by EastGold(m): 5:43pm
Rest in peace if you didn't embezzle public fund
Rest in pieces if you did otherwise
This is the new method of saying goodbye to any dead politician
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by LIBSocials: 7:04pm
His enemies have succeeded
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by koolet(m): 7:04pm
In an hotel room doing what
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Poorboy: 7:04pm
Waiting for Nollywood to come up with the movie DEATH IN THE HOTEL PART 1&2
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Life4Varnity: 7:05pm
EastGold:
Omo bros.. this ur comment na end time comment o
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by mikecino(m): 7:05pm
Lord knows,Lord knows,Lord know.
The guy above me though.
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 7:05pm
Sun re ooo!
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:05pm
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:05pm
Condolences to the grieving family. It's not easy to bear such a loss
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by mobileflp: 7:05pm
Chaiii...Oh death, where is thy sting?May we not die before our time in Jesus name
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by BabaCommander: 7:06pm
The kids he left behind are quite young. God be their guide.
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 7:07pm
How una take know say na heaven hin soul ascended to?
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by brightballer(m): 7:07pm
He died after a meeting with Mimiko.
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 7:07pm
koolet:
Playing table tennis
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by paskyboy: 7:09pm
POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME, YOU HAVE TO PLAY DIRTY MOST TIMES TO SURVIVE, YOU CANT BE LUKEWARM, STICK AND ATTACH TO A DIVINITY. EITHER GOD OR ......
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 7:10pm
What us happening in Ondo state, same thing happen to Groovy their rep in abuja in that local govt slumped and died in the house. oga oo RIP
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Funbii(f): 7:10pm
How can we be sure it was a political meeting and not some other meeting... Anyway RIP to you sir
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Mrsuhebo: 7:10pm
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:10pm
Why are people dying so easily in Nigeria these days?
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Mechette(m): 7:13pm
This kind things too dey happen at Yoruba side, afonja nw, u know what I mean...
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Sanuzi(m): 7:16pm
OK
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by u11ae1013: 7:18pm
did he die
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Babzilla: 7:20pm
His money couldnt buy him life
Sad
Mynd44
I see U watching
Hope U learning
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by juman(m): 7:20pm
Hmmm
Death would touch every soul.
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by baby124: 7:23pm
A lot of people are terribly unhealthy. They refuse to do check up and monitor their health. I hope there was no marathon sex involved. Anyway RIP.
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:24pm
Wch political meeting. He must hv done a marathon meeting
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by adenine02: 7:26pm
u11ae1013:
no oooo!
e jus traveling to heaven
|Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by comelyJummy(f): 7:26pm
Rest in peace
