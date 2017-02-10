Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) (8152 Views)

Well, he was buried yesterday, according to information from a post shared by a Facebook user. His body lay in state at the IIaje local government headquarters in Igbokoda, mourned by politicians from all over Ondo State.



Here is the sad Facebook post:



A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended

Rest in peace if you didn't embezzle public fund





Rest in pieces if you did otherwise







This is the new method of saying goodbye to any dead politician 7 Likes

His enemies have succeeded

In an hotel room doing what 2 Likes

Waiting for Nollywood to come up with the movie DEATH IN THE HOTEL PART 1&2 1 Like

EastGold:

Rest in peace if you didn't embezzle public fund





Rest in pieces if you did otherwise







This is the new method of saying goodbye to any dead politician

Omo bros.. this ur comment na end time comment o Omo bros.. this ur comment na end time comment o 4 Likes

Lord knows,Lord knows,Lord know.







The guy above me though.

Sun re ooo!

Condolences to the grieving family. It's not easy to bear such a loss 2 Likes

Chaiii...Oh death, where is thy sting?May we not die before our time in Jesus name 2 Likes

The kids he left behind are quite young. God be their guide. 1 Like

How una take know say na heaven hin soul ascended to?

He died after a meeting with Mimiko.

koolet:

In an hotel room doing what

Playing table tennis Playing table tennis 1 Like

POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME, YOU HAVE TO PLAY DIRTY MOST TIMES TO SURVIVE, YOU CANT BE LUKEWARM, STICK AND ATTACH TO A DIVINITY. EITHER GOD OR ......

What us happening in Ondo state, same thing happen to Groovy their rep in abuja in that local govt slumped and died in the house. oga oo RIP

How can we be sure it was a political meeting and not some other meeting... Anyway RIP to you sir

Why are people dying so easily in Nigeria these days?

This kind things too dey happen at Yoruba side, afonja nw, u know what I mean...

did he die



Mynd44

I see U watching

Hope U learning His money couldnt buy him lifeSadMynd44I see U watchingHope U learning

Death would touch every soul.

A lot of people are terribly unhealthy. They refuse to do check up and monitor their health. I hope there was no marathon sex involved. Anyway RIP.

Wch political meeting. He must hv done a marathon meeting

u11ae1013:

did he die

















no oooo!





e jus traveling to heaven no oooo!e jus traveling to heaven