Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:22pm
Nairaland earlier in the week carried the story about Agunola Omomowo, the IIaje council chairman who slumped and died in a hotel room after a political meeting in Akure.

Well, he was buried yesterday, according to information from a post shared by a Facebook user. His body lay in state at the IIaje local government headquarters in Igbokoda, mourned by politicians from all over Ondo State.

Here is the sad Facebook post:

A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended
to heaven. We part with our beloved Chairman in pain. Goodbye HON. AGUNOLA OMOMOWO (ADORATION) EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ILAJE LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:23pm
More

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:24pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/10/ondo-council-chairman-who-slumped-in-hotel-room-buried/
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by EastGold(m): 5:43pm
Rest in peace if you didn't embezzle public fund


Rest in pieces if you did otherwise



This is the new method of saying goodbye to any dead politician

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by LIBSocials: 7:04pm
His enemies have succeeded
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by koolet(m): 7:04pm
In an hotel room doing what undecided

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Poorboy: 7:04pm
Waiting for Nollywood to come up with the movie DEATH IN THE HOTEL PART 1&2

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Life4Varnity: 7:05pm
EastGold:
Rest in peace if you didn't embezzle public fund


Rest in pieces if you did otherwise



This is the new method of saying goodbye to any dead politician

Omo bros.. this ur comment na end time comment o

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by mikecino(m): 7:05pm
Lord knows,Lord knows,Lord know.



The guy above me though.
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 7:05pm
Sun re ooo!
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:05pm
sad
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:05pm
Condolences to the grieving family. It's not easy to bear such a loss

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by mobileflp: 7:05pm
Chaiii...Oh death, where is thy sting?May we not die before our time in Jesus name

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by BabaCommander: 7:06pm
The kids he left behind are quite young. God be their guide.

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 7:07pm
How una take know say na heaven hin soul ascended to?
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by brightballer(m): 7:07pm
He died after a meeting with Mimiko.
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 7:07pm
koolet:
In an hotel room doing what undecided

Playing table tennis

Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by paskyboy: 7:09pm
POLITICS IS A DIRTY GAME, YOU HAVE TO PLAY DIRTY MOST TIMES TO SURVIVE, YOU CANT BE LUKEWARM, STICK AND ATTACH TO A DIVINITY. EITHER GOD OR ......
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 7:10pm
What us happening in Ondo state, same thing happen to Groovy their rep in abuja in that local govt slumped and died in the house. oga oo RIP
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Funbii(f): 7:10pm
How can we be sure it was a political meeting and not some other meeting... Anyway RIP to you sir
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Mrsuhebo: 7:10pm
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:10pm
Why are people dying so easily in Nigeria these days?
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Mechette(m): 7:13pm
This kind things too dey happen at Yoruba side, afonja nw, u know what I mean...
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Sanuzi(m): 7:16pm
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by u11ae1013: 7:18pm
did he die
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by Babzilla: 7:20pm
His money couldnt buy him life
Sad undecided
Mynd44
I see U watching
Hope U learning
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by juman(m): 7:20pm
Hmmm

Death would touch every soul.
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by baby124: 7:23pm
A lot of people are terribly unhealthy. They refuse to do check up and monitor their health. I hope there was no marathon sex involved. Anyway RIP.
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:24pm
Wch political meeting. He must hv done a marathon meeting
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by adenine02: 7:26pm
u11ae1013:
did he die









no oooo!


e jus traveling to heaven
Re: Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) by comelyJummy(f): 7:26pm
Rest in peace

