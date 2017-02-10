Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) (4662 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-PTnI_E-4U



Source: The disabled man that was molested in onitsha by two soldiers has been rewarded by the KOKUN foundation.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/disabled-man-molested-soldiers-rewarded-kokun-foundation-pics/ 1 Like

He was molested into blessing, very soon one pastor will turn this to "prayer point". Members!! Pray like this "Say Father!!! I want to be molested into blessing" 20 Likes 2 Shares

Don't worry bro, Boko haram will keep sending the uniformed bullying bastards to hell in fulfilment of Karma's directives, since the army continues to encourage the killing and bullying of innocent civilians. 3 Likes

What the Army should have done by initiative! The actions of the Nigerian Army went a long way to show how insane some of our government workers/Officials are!



What kind of orientation are these people given for them to always decend on innocent civilians the way they do?



Some civilians will even be celebrating them for such acts which is why they are not accountable to anyone so they believe they can hurt anyone provided you are not family members to any politician or "powerful people".



Why do we think some people call Nigeria a Zoo? 2 Likes 1 Share

that was not nice what the two soldiers did..



and if he would love to be in the army even disabled??..



why not??..



they didnt even asked him why he is wearing a soldier camo..



he could be a ex-soldier...



that was not nice..



we,all nigerian warriors apologies for the misbehavior of our two soldiers!... 1 Like

No be small thing oo No be small thing oo

He is still rockn the camo.



nice gesture tho

Nice one for him there



BUT, If u like no change that camo trouser. The God that saved you out of your presumable ignorance might not save you from an act of defiance

He was molested into blessing, very soon one pastor will turn this to "prayer point". Members!! Pray like this "Say Father!!! I want to be molested into blessing"

LOL, you go fear all this our naira pastors

Nice one for him there



is it actually a crime to wear a camo?

Good one. Let's get his details here. One might reach out to him.

He was molested into blessing, very soon one pastor will turn this to "prayer point". Members!! Pray like this "Say Father!!! I want to be molested into blessing" 1 Like

Thanks to KOKUN

Show me those soldiers pls 1 Like

Someone told me soldiers are usually injected with a powerful drug that makes their head crazy whenever they see another person not injected same drug.. ..





My ppl. ..is it true?

Thosesoldiers should be handicapped... Hang by d balls

In fairness to those brutes in uniform, this nigurr has the look of a hardened criminal. 1 Like

Please anyone who has this man's info should tag me. I want to bless him too

This man Sef na stubborn cripple! He is still wearing camouflage....... Maybe the sojas had warned him repeatedly before finally descending on him.

Why don't you give him shelter and empower him with any small business he can be doing at home. Instead una pack biscuit, bread, juice and all these #60 clothes give am like refugee... Morafuckrs 2 Likes

In the Western World civilians wears the Camo to show support for their armed forces..but in Naija Reverse is the case...dem go wan flex dem muscle ontop Civilians..it shouldn't be 1 Like

Nice one for him there



BUT, If u like no change that camo trouser. The God that saved you out of your presumable ignorance might not save you from an act of defiance

Just see how ur brain and theirs (Nigerian soldiers) works.

Have u ever see an educated militias exhibiting the negativity of the military.

Black man black brain



Go outside the country where u meet white soldiers the citizens always love to be with them but come to my dear nigeria, by the siting of any militias na helter skater.



So wearing of camo is not a bad thing it's just dat d way our naija mentality is been oriented. Why don't go and aras dose celeb dat wears camo up and down or no ne de same way dem born dem dem born we too.



So fill for the leas privileges.

Just take a llook after disgracing the crippled man now dont u know God is watching dem wwith Super HD TV.

in d next six month dey will be transferred to borno their land of Fastest way to hell. HmmmmmmmmmmJust see how ur brain and theirs (Nigerian soldiers) works.Have u ever see an educated militias exhibiting the negativity of the military.Black man black brainGo outside the country where u meet white soldiers the citizens always love to be with them but come to my dear nigeria, by the siting of any militias na helter skater.So wearing of camo is not a bad thing it's just dat d way our naija mentality is been oriented. Why don't go and aras dose celeb dat wears camo up and down or no ne de same way dem born dem dem born we too.So fill for the leas privileges.Just take a llook after disgracing the crippled man now dont u know God is watching dem wwith Super HD TV.in d next six month dey will be transferred to borno their land of Fastest way to hell. 1 Like

same people who awarded him probably snubbed him at first sight..... good radiance all for social media...... like someone said he was embarrassed into hz blessings