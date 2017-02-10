₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Ovokoo: 7:10pm
The disabled man that was molested in onitsha by two soldiers has been rewarded by the KOKUN foundation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-PTnI_E-4U
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/disabled-man-molested-soldiers-rewarded-kokun-foundation-pics/
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 7:15pm
He was molested into blessing, very soon one pastor will turn this to "prayer point". Members!! Pray like this "Say Father!!! I want to be molested into blessing"
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Sctests: 7:18pm
Don't worry bro, Boko haram will keep sending the uniformed bullying bastards to hell in fulfilment of Karma's directives, since the army continues to encourage the killing and bullying of innocent civilians.
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Qmerit(m): 7:20pm
Nice
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by luckyz4rea(m): 7:28pm
What the Army should have done by initiative! The actions of the Nigerian Army went a long way to show how insane some of our government workers/Officials are!
What kind of orientation are these people given for them to always decend on innocent civilians the way they do?
Some civilians will even be celebrating them for such acts which is why they are not accountable to anyone so they believe they can hurt anyone provided you are not family members to any politician or "powerful people".
Why do we think some people call Nigeria a Zoo?
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by darknetcom: 7:37pm
that was not nice what the two soldiers did..
and if he would love to be in the army even disabled??..
why not??..
they didnt even asked him why he is wearing a soldier camo..
he could be a ex-soldier...
that was not nice..
we,all nigerian warriors apologies for the misbehavior of our two soldiers!...
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Ovokoo: 7:44pm
soberdrunk:No be small thing oo
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Cityfirstborn(m): 7:46pm
He is still rockn the camo.
nice gesture tho
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Derawiz(m): 8:08pm
Nice one for him there
BUT, If u like no change that camo trouser. The God that saved you out of your presumable ignorance might not save you from an act of defiance
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Derawiz(m): 8:09pm
soberdrunk:
LOL, you go fear all this our naira pastors
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Ovokoo: 8:27pm
Derawiz:is it actually a crime to wear a camo?
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Ovokoo: 8:45pm
Cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by DelGardo: 9:19pm
Good one. Let's get his details here. One might reach out to him.
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by josephine123: 9:36pm
ok ooo
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by omenkaLives: 9:50pm
soberdrunk:
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 10:23pm
Thanks to KOKUN
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by etinanguy(m): 10:23pm
Show me those soldiers pls
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by josephine123: 10:24pm
cool
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Mologi(m): 10:25pm
Someone told me soldiers are usually injected with a powerful drug that makes their head crazy whenever they see another person not injected same drug.. ..
My ppl. ..is it true?
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Abudu2000(m): 10:26pm
N
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Dandsome: 10:26pm
Nice
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by olafum1(m): 10:26pm
Thosesoldiers should be handicapped... Hang by d balls
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by sleeknick(m): 10:26pm
R
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by BabaCommander: 10:27pm
In fairness to those brutes in uniform, this nigurr has the look of a hardened criminal.
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Okuda(m): 10:27pm
Please anyone who has this man's info should tag me. I want to bless him too
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by adecz: 10:27pm
This man Sef na stubborn cripple! He is still wearing camouflage....... Maybe the sojas had warned him repeatedly before finally descending on him.
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by sleeknick(m): 10:30pm
Why don't you give him shelter and empower him with any small business he can be doing at home. Instead una pack biscuit, bread, juice and all these #60 clothes give am like refugee... Morafuckrs
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by dacovajnr: 10:31pm
In the Western World civilians wears the Camo to show support for their armed forces..but in Naija Reverse is the case...dem go wan flex dem muscle ontop Civilians..it shouldn't be
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Ugoeze2016: 10:34pm
Weldone Koko
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Nnwannsukka(m): 10:37pm
Derawiz:
Hmmmmmmmmmm
Just see how ur brain and theirs (Nigerian soldiers) works.
Have u ever see an educated militias exhibiting the negativity of the military.
Black man black brain
Go outside the country where u meet white soldiers the citizens always love to be with them but come to my dear nigeria, by the siting of any militias na helter skater.
So wearing of camo is not a bad thing it's just dat d way our naija mentality is been oriented. Why don't go and aras dose celeb dat wears camo up and down or no ne de same way dem born dem dem born we too.
So fill for the leas privileges.
Just take a llook after disgracing the crippled man now dont u know God is watching dem wwith Super HD TV.
in d next six month dey will be transferred to borno their land of Fastest way to hell.
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by Mikylopez(f): 10:37pm
same people who awarded him probably snubbed him at first sight..... good radiance all for social media...... like someone said he was embarrassed into hz blessings
|Re: Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 10:38pm
Ok
