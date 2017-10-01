₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Nigerian man who is said to come from Benin in Edo state has been specially recognized and rewarded by the Italian government for his bravery after thwarting a robbery attack in Italy. In a video footage posted online, the Nigerian man was seen fighting a weapon-wielding robber who invaded a supermarket along with his gang for an operation....
According to reports, the man who said to be an immigrant - was granted with a residence permit to stay in the country. Congratulations to him.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-rewarded-in-italy-after-stopping-robbery.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAoc4FP109U
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by writetopoker: 8:23pm
So Oghene finally travel with that juju to itali.
When u do finish, make u com back, we they wait you
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Nigeriadondie: 8:24pm
That criminal na amateur. Anyway for our Edo brother God don bless your hustle as u don’t ve the chance of being sent back to that shithole called Nigeria.
Anything wey u fit to do secure your stay out of that doomed jungle omo no lele sleep untop mouka foam cos if u wake uo na for Murtala Mohammed International Airport u go see yaself.
Edo sisters how market na? When una go get award?
For the guy u represent Edo state wella. Truly d heartbeat of d nation. Edo people with strong heart not chicken hearted like .... (I no talk ooooo )
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Dextology(m): 8:24pm
An act of bravery that has earned him a permanent resident permit. Thank God you were not attacked by other members of the gang.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by venai(m): 8:25pm
Congrats bro. Thanks for doing us proud.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by haywire07(m): 8:25pm
The guy look the robbers finish be like , Haba this ones no reach ekosodin or Ekpoma boys na
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 8:38pm
haywire07:Ekosodin,d devil's backyard.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by hemartins(m): 8:49pm
Sometimes what you need to succeed is a little bravery.
His bravery bought him a resident permit.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 8:50pm
Don't ask me what emboldened that boy to thwart a robbery.
If you must know, first ask me the headquarters of magic, sorcery and witchcraft?
Please don't try this at home.
Even if the robbers don't kill you, SARS will arrest you as a vital witness and accomplice to the crime.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by efemty001: 8:50pm
if you a nairalaner and you havent come across this comment then you are a learner
Read bellow!
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Anneth101(f): 8:50pm
Good news from the International scene pweeh!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by eleojo23: 8:51pm
Our nairaland NCAN guys will not come and report this now.
Na only criminal activities them sabi report...
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by DanielsParker: 8:51pm
okay.
Because he wasn't harmed?
Had it been he was harmed or killed in the process, the heading would have been an entirely different thing and no one would recognize or appreciate his bravery.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by 9aiboard: 8:51pm
what if he lost his life in the process naw
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Ayo4251(m): 8:51pm
V,
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by kay29000(m): 8:52pm
Nice
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by WILLYBABS(m): 8:52pm
Brother, please come home and help us fight APC. We'll make you the president of Nigeria, if you succeed. Thank you!
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by oshe11(m): 8:52pm
thank God say no be afonja or ipob
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by feelgoodstuffs(m): 8:53pm
Wehdone bruh
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by thesicilian: 8:53pm
post=61647560:His body would have been flown back to Nigeria for burial. Because Naija is only good for burying people.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by tolexy007(m): 8:53pm
NCAN Lagos branch will not see this now and report
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by lonelydora(m): 8:53pm
Those robbers no reach robbers/gangs/touts he dey encounter along benin bypass
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by CAPSLOCKED: 8:53pm
IN NIGERIA, IF YOU LIKE STOP EARTHQUAKE.....
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Differential(f): 8:54pm
Very brave. Now this is someone to be proud of.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by devigblegble: 8:54pm
Stop using the word immigrant you st upid, he is a foreigner , do u call other races in Nigeria immigrant? I hate y’all mentality so bad
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by dayleke(m): 8:54pm
Sebi na Edo pikin.;,,,, Dem get magic for hand joor...
It is well....
Make dem grant am automatic stay na.....
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Mintayo(m): 8:54pm
Thank God he survived this to tell the story, some were not so lucky.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by candlewax: 8:55pm
we need his likes back here
Augustap
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by RomanticBob: 8:55pm
Someone who might have witnessed more sophisticated robbery operations in Nigeria. This is going to be an easy one for him. They look harmless to him.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by chocnova(f): 8:55pm
Almighty ekosodin brethren...lol we dey see fire for Uniben Ooo
haywire07:
|Re: Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos by Obaf1(m): 8:55pm
efemty001:lol.....ur matter taya npf
