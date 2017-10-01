Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Stops Robbery Attack In Italy, Gets Rewarded By Authorities. Photos (6811 Views)

According to reports, the man who said to be an immigrant - was granted with a residence permit to stay in the country. Congratulations to him.



Source;



Watch Video



So Oghene finally travel with that juju to itali.



When u do finish, make u com back, we they wait you 11 Likes

That criminal na amateur. Anyway for our Edo brother God don bless your hustle as u don’t ve the chance of being sent back to that shithole called Nigeria.



Anything wey u fit to do secure your stay out of that doomed jungle omo no lele sleep untop mouka foam cos if u wake uo na for Murtala Mohammed International Airport u go see yaself.



Edo sisters how market na? When una go get award?

For the guy u represent Edo state wella. Truly d heartbeat of d nation. Edo people with strong heart not chicken hearted like .... (I no talk ooooo ) That criminal na amateur. Anyway for our Edo brother God don bless your hustle as u don’t ve the chance of being sent back to that shithole called Nigeria.Anything wey u fit to do secure your stay out of that doomed jungle omo no lele sleep untop mouka foam cos if u wake uo na for Murtala Mohammed International Airport u go see yaself.Edo sisters how market na? When una go get award?For the guy u represent Edo state wella. Truly d heartbeat of d nation. Edo people with strong heart not chicken hearted like .... (I no talk ooooo 13 Likes

An act of bravery that has earned him a permanent resident permit. Thank God you were not attacked by other members of the gang. 4 Likes 1 Share

Congrats bro. Thanks for doing us proud.

The guy look the robbers finish be like , Haba this ones no reach ekosodin or Ekpoma boys na 65 Likes 1 Share

Ekosodin,d devil's backyard.

Sometimes what you need to succeed is a little bravery.



His bravery bought him a resident permit. 3 Likes











Don't ask me what emboldened that boy to thwart a robbery.



If you must know, first ask me the headquarters of magic, sorcery and witchcraft?



Please don't try this at home.

Even if the robbers don't kill you, SARS will arrest you as a vital witness and accomplice to the crime. Don't ask me what emboldened that boy to thwart a robbery.If you must know, first ask me the headquarters of magic, sorcery and witchcraft?Please don't try this at home.Even if the robbers don't kill you, SARS will arrest you as a vital witness and accomplice to the crime. 5 Likes 1 Share

if you a nairalaner and you havent come across this comment then you are a learner



Read bellow!



BTW, keep studying the different scents of condom.... #Rottweiler

Good news from the International scene pweeh!!!

Our nairaland NCAN guys will not come and report this now.



Na only criminal activities them sabi report... 2 Likes

okay.



Because he wasn't harmed?



Had it been he was harmed or killed in the process, the heading would have been an entirely different thing and no one would recognize or appreciate his bravery. 1 Like

what if he lost his life in the process naw 1 Like

V,

Nice

Brother, please come home and help us fight APC. We'll make you the president of Nigeria, if you succeed. Thank you! 2 Likes

thank God say no be afonja or ipob

Wehdone bruh

His body would have been flown back to Nigeria for burial. Because Naija is only good for burying people.

NCAN Lagos branch will not see this now and report

Those robbers no reach robbers/gangs/touts he dey encounter along benin bypass 1 Like



IN NIGERIA, IF YOU LIKE STOP EARTHQUAKE..... 2 Likes

Very brave. Now this is someone to be proud of.

Stop using the word immigrant you st upid, he is a foreigner , do u call other races in Nigeria immigrant? I hate y’all mentality so bad 1 Like

Sebi na Edo pikin.;,,,, Dem get magic for hand joor...

It is well....

Make dem grant am automatic stay na..... 1 Like

Thank God he survived this to tell the story, some were not so lucky.

we need his likes back here



Augustap

Someone who might have witnessed more sophisticated robbery operations in Nigeria. This is going to be an easy one for him. They look harmless to him.

Almighty ekosodin brethren...lol we dey see fire for Uniben Ooo