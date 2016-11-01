₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by damoneymag(m): 4:48pm
every chain holding man u down at sixth position, I break u IJN. can I hear a loud amen!
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by leewin(m): 4:54pm
is it just me or is Man Utd supporting mmm Mata martial mikhitaryan
6 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by AlphaStyles(m): 4:57pm
how many likes for this man
20 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 4:57pm
OP update now
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by ib4real95(m): 4:59pm
[quote author=princeemmma post=53619938] my guy u go tear ticket oooooooooooo[/quote
Lol.. ticket still dey go o. dis game na draw
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by KingOfThePay(m): 5:04pm
After how many weeks of 6th position! Now let the winning streaks resume as we head back to the top
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Crownadex(m): 5:07pm
damoneymag:u just cm back 4rm sambisa forest where there is no tv to watch ball ....anyway wlcm back to the real life
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Crownadex(m): 5:10pm
we should always expect Big hope 4rm Big club ...... united we stand
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by princeemmma(m): 5:12pm
Dexema:the thing pain you?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by damoneymag(m): 5:14pm
Crownadex:lolz.. I just want man u to leave that sixth position.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:17pm
Goaaaaaaaal Man u 2 Watford 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:17pm
Martial makes it 2-0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by potbelly(m): 5:18pm
Martial...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:18pm
What a goal from Martiaaaaaaaaal!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Deem: 5:18pm
martial
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by bizza45: 5:19pm
martial arts don score
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Crownadex(m): 5:23pm
damoneymag:Ok ur head dey there jawe . No more draw
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Gborostical(m): 5:23pm
what's happening to ibra?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by princeemmma(m): 5:24pm
Anthony Martials!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GGMU 2 WAT 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by princeemmma(m): 5:25pm
Handicap 2 will spoil today, guy i say tear your ticket
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by GaggleNSwallow: 5:25pm
It's 2 - 0 for those who are not watching the match. Please update.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:29pm
Mata out Fellaini in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:32pm
What do this coaches see in fellani that I don't see
Since he entered the match just jagajaga
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by bizza45: 5:32pm
De Gea good oo.... never thought he was that good
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by oshe11(m): 5:32pm
pls wich station can I use to steeamlive liverpool n totenham match tonight
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by damoneymag(m): 5:35pm
up ...martial ... man u has finally woken up
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:37pm
oshe11:BT sport 1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:39pm
It should have been Rashford replacing Zlatan, man utd needs to start planning to play without him.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:42pm
It should have been Rashford replacing Zlatan, man utd needs to start planning to play without him, now he misses a sitter, in fact he cleared the ball out of Watford's goal better than any of their defender
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by dotcomnamename: 5:47pm
We all know where Man United will end up today at least by 7pm.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by ameezy(m): 5:50pm
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:51pm
Full time Man U 2 Watford 0
