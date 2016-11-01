Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Watford (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 (6643 Views)

every chain holding man u down at sixth position, I break u IJN. can I hear a loud amen! 5 Likes

is it just me or is Man Utd supporting mmm Mata martial mikhitaryan 6 Likes

how many likes for this man 20 Likes

OP update now

[quote author=princeemmma post=53619938] my guy u go tear ticket oooooooooooo[/quote



Lol.. ticket still dey go o. dis game na draw

After how many weeks of 6th position! Now let the winning streaks resume as we head back to the top

damoneymag:

I just pray man u doesn't draw this match oooo... I'm tired of man u drawing all their matches

we should always expect Big hope 4rm Big club ...... united we stand

Dexema:



You don't need to expose your mental deficiencies in public.

Crownadex:

lolz.. I just want man u to leave that sixth position.

Goaaaaaaaal Man u 2 Watford 0

Martial makes it 2-0

Martial...

What a goal from Martiaaaaaaaaal!

martial

martial arts don score

damoneymag:



Ok ur head dey there jawe . No more draw

what's happening to ibra?

Anthony Martials!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GGMU 2 WAT 0

Handicap 2 will spoil today, guy i say tear your ticket

It's 2 - 0 for those who are not watching the match. Please update.

Mata out Fellaini in

What do this coaches see in fellani that I don't see

Since he entered the match just jagajaga

De Gea good oo.... never thought he was that good

pls wich station can I use to steeamlive liverpool n totenham match tonight

up ...martial ... man u has finally woken up

oshe11:

BT sport 1

It should have been Rashford replacing Zlatan, man utd needs to start planning to play without him. 2 Likes

It should have been Rashford replacing Zlatan, man utd needs to start planning to play without him, now he misses a sitter, in fact he cleared the ball out of Watford's goal better than any of their defender 1 Like

We all know where Man United will end up today at least by 7pm. 1 Like

GGMU