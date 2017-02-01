Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father (8301 Views)

Soma & Miyonse Pictured With Ebuka Obi After Eviction From Big Brother Naija / Proud Dad Davido Buys Daughter Customized Pair Of 2015 Floral Air Jordan Sneaker / Proud Dad , Davido Buys His Son New Buscemi Shoe Along With His Own (pics ) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They later went for a turnup at Club 57, and chilled with Davido and the likes.



Soma and Davido were pictured together, can we see a collabo soon?





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-soma-meets-up-with-cocoice-dad.html Evicted Big Brother Housemates, Soma and Miyonse met up with Cocoice Dad, with Soma being surprised since Cocoice put him up for eviction.They later went for a turnup at Club 57, and chilled with Davido and the likes.Soma and Davido were pictured together, can we see a collabo soon? 1 Share

SEE MORE OF HIS PICS WITH DAVIDO



thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-evictee-soma-pictured-with-davido-photos.html

Noted.

Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo...

chiberr93:

Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo... that is how it starts, who knew them bfor, now c them with Davido, na higher things that is how it starts, who knew them bfor, now c them with Davido, na higher things 5 Likes

God don pick dere call b dat........may God no forget me ooo 1 Like





Watch latest Afro Candy Sex tape with unilag girls 18+

Link below



http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/ Watch latest Afro Candy Sex tape with unilag girls 18+Link below

Nice

Cocoice baba get teeth o. 1 Like

So is this news?

people still dey watch this film?

ok

na so oo,,,, meanwhile, always p ad is now #700

What is the economic importance of this BBN? 1 Like

megrimor:

So is this news?

I give up jare I give up jare

michresa:

na so oo,,,,

meanwhile, always p

ad is now #700 don't tell me that sh.it! don't tell me that sh.it! 1 Like

Issokay

Seen

Davido looking bored

David be like"I don even tire sef...

Hmm

Funky old man

Shey the man de see as him daughter de smoke like chimney abi 1 Like

I thought there's one boy on Nairaland that claims to be a musician

Jacksparr0w127:

What is the economic importance of this BBN? To answer your question, the economic importance is that some persons are made celebrities and will be able to fetch more monies for themselves. N25m non be joke To answer your question, the economic importance is that some persons are made celebrities and will be able to fetch more monies for themselves. N25m non be joke



have you watch it my ALABI OKUNMASE comedy sketch,? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32KbK4q_gNw have you watch it my ALABI OKUNMASE comedy sketch,?

Ok

chiberr93:

Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo...

So you don't know? Once you enter that house, even of it's for 1 week, omo, you don become celebrity oooo.



Beverly Osu still dey hustle to get to the top shaa. So you don't know? Once you enter that house, even of it's for 1 week, omo, you don become celebrity oooo.Beverly Osu still dey hustle to get to the top shaa.

Rubbish.

So now they are stars for doing what?



Humans have lost it.

We praise the unworthy.



Sure other creatures will wonder how we do it.

Sign up for Twi.nkas





This one is none of your business

na so na

Looks like someone is famzing davido

Soma correct guy..de guy no get time 4 gossip.We dey miss u for dat houz..Abeg make una vote bisola comot na she start de gossip tin. 1 Like