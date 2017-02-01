₦airaland Forum

Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by JamieBlog: 7:23am
Evicted Big Brother Housemates, Soma and Miyonse met up with Cocoice Dad, with Soma being surprised since Cocoice put him up for eviction.

They later went for a turnup at Club 57, and chilled with Davido and the likes.

Soma and Davido were pictured together, can we see a collabo soon?


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-soma-meets-up-with-cocoice-dad.html

1 Share

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Ifexxy(m): 7:28am
SEE MORE OF HIS PICS WITH DAVIDO

thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-evictee-soma-pictured-with-davido-photos.html
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Ifexxy(m): 7:31am
Noted.
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by chiberr93(m): 7:48am
Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo...
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by brandonobi(m): 7:55am
chiberr93:
Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo...
that is how it starts, who knew them bfor, now c them with Davido, na higher things

5 Likes

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by chiberr93(m): 8:20am
God don pick dere call b dat........may God no forget me ooo

1 Like

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by unclezuma: 11:13am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Aksmedias(m): 11:13am
shocked

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Airforce1(m): 11:13am
Nice
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by IYANGBALI: 11:14am
Cocoice baba get teeth o.

1 Like

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by megrimor(m): 11:14am
So is this news?
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Lanretoye(m): 11:15am
people still dey watch this film?
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by casttlebarbz(m): 11:15am
ok
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by michresa(m): 11:15am
na so oo,,,, meanwhile, always p ad is now #700
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Jacksparr0w127: 11:15am
What is the economic importance of this BBN?

1 Like

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by AlexCk: 11:15am
megrimor:
So is this news?

I give up jare
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Gee001(f): 11:18am
michresa:
na so oo,,,,
meanwhile, always p
ad is now #700
don't tell me that sh.it! shocked

1 Like

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by dyabman(m): 11:19am
Issokay
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:19am
Seen
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by twentyk(m): 11:22am
Davido looking bored
David be like"I don even tire sef...
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by tomdon(m): 11:23am
Hmm
Funky old man
Shey the man de see as him daughter de smoke like chimney abi

1 Like

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by kolexy(m): 11:24am
I thought there's one boy on Nairaland that claims to be a musician
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by asuustrike2009: 11:25am
Jacksparr0w127:
What is the economic importance of this BBN?
To answer your question, the economic importance is that some persons are made celebrities and will be able to fetch more monies for themselves. N25m non be joke
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by omobatunsfat(m): 11:26am

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by swtman: 11:26am
Ok
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by lonelydora(m): 11:27am
chiberr93:
Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo...

So you don't know? Once you enter that house, even of it's for 1 week, omo, you don become celebrity oooo.

Beverly Osu still dey hustle to get to the top shaa.
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:27am
Rubbish.
So now they are stars for doing what?

Humans have lost it.
We praise the unworthy.

Sure other creatures will wonder how we do it.
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Lanre90(m): 11:29am
This one is none of your business
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by emmyclean: 11:31am
na so na
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by danduj(m): 11:37am
Looks like someone is famzing davido
Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by SIRmanjar: 11:38am
Soma correct guy..de guy no get time 4 gossip.We dey miss u for dat houz..Abeg make una vote bisola comot na she start de gossip tin.

1 Like

Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Jiang: 11:43am
Aksmedias:
shocked

Watch latest Afro Candy Sex tape with unilag girls 18+
Link below

http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/

Bashtard!!!!, trying to spread immortality to our growing youths. Good will judge you

(0) (1) (Reply)

