|Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by JamieBlog: 7:23am
Evicted Big Brother Housemates, Soma and Miyonse met up with Cocoice Dad, with Soma being surprised since Cocoice put him up for eviction.
They later went for a turnup at Club 57, and chilled with Davido and the likes.
Soma and Davido were pictured together, can we see a collabo soon?
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Ifexxy(m): 7:28am
SEE MORE OF HIS PICS WITH DAVIDO
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Ifexxy(m): 7:31am
Noted.
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by chiberr93(m): 7:48am
Dis ppl don turn celebrity be dat ooooo...
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by brandonobi(m): 7:55am
chiberr93:that is how it starts, who knew them bfor, now c them with Davido, na higher things
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by chiberr93(m): 8:20am
God don pick dere call b dat........may God no forget me ooo
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by unclezuma: 11:13am
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Aksmedias(m): 11:13am
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Airforce1(m): 11:13am
Nice
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by IYANGBALI: 11:14am
Cocoice baba get teeth o.
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by megrimor(m): 11:14am
So is this news?
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Lanretoye(m): 11:15am
people still dey watch this film?
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by casttlebarbz(m): 11:15am
ok
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by michresa(m): 11:15am
na so oo,,,, meanwhile, always p ad is now #700
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Jacksparr0w127: 11:15am
What is the economic importance of this BBN?
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by AlexCk: 11:15am
megrimor:
I give up jare
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Gee001(f): 11:18am
michresa:don't tell me that sh.it!
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by dyabman(m): 11:19am
Issokay
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:19am
Seen
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by twentyk(m): 11:22am
Davido looking bored
David be like"I don even tire sef...
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by tomdon(m): 11:23am
Hmm
Funky old man
Shey the man de see as him daughter de smoke like chimney abi
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by kolexy(m): 11:24am
I thought there's one boy on Nairaland that claims to be a musician
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by asuustrike2009: 11:25am
Jacksparr0w127:To answer your question, the economic importance is that some persons are made celebrities and will be able to fetch more monies for themselves. N25m non be joke
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by omobatunsfat(m): 11:26am
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by swtman: 11:26am
Ok
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by lonelydora(m): 11:27am
chiberr93:
So you don't know? Once you enter that house, even of it's for 1 week, omo, you don become celebrity oooo.
Beverly Osu still dey hustle to get to the top shaa.
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:27am
Rubbish.
So now they are stars for doing what?
Humans have lost it.
We praise the unworthy.
Sure other creatures will wonder how we do it.
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Lanre90(m): 11:29am
This one is none of your business
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by emmyclean: 11:31am
na so na
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by danduj(m): 11:37am
Looks like someone is famzing davido
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by SIRmanjar: 11:38am
Soma correct guy..de guy no get time 4 gossip.We dey miss u for dat houz..Abeg make una vote bisola comot na she start de gossip tin.
|Re: Soma Pictured With Davido And Cocoice's Father by Jiang: 11:43am
Aksmedias:
Bashtard!!!!, trying to spread immortality to our growing youths. Good will judge you
