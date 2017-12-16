₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by 360frolic(m): 6:04am
Tiwa Savage appears to disagree with MTV Base after she was ranked no 17 on the top 20 hottest naija tracks 2017 list.
The list, put together by a panel,ranked her track ''All Over'' at No 17. Sharing a screenshot of her streams on Instagram,she threw subliminal shots with quite a number of hastags.She wrote
Numbers DONT lie
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/tiwa-savage-shades-mtv-bases-top-20.html
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by cashlurd(m): 6:08am
But she doesn't truly deserve to be NO. 17.
MTVbase and their unrealistic rating sha.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by femolacqua(m): 6:33am
That ain't fair.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by tstx(m): 6:59am
Mtv sef. Don't mind them jare
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by deb303(f): 7:01am
haha 17 it totally wrong...Tiwa keep making good music and forget about them jare
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by DrinkLimca(m): 7:08am
Tiwa ugly garbage is overstated and she do not even deserve to be top twenty.
The only good music she did in 2017 is malo and it became a hit because of WizKid..
She is the least talented female musician in Nigeria..
yemi alade, niniola and simi are the best in Africa..
These three ladies brings up the Africa vibe in their songs just like fela and WizKid, they are not fake like onicha Beyonce, which is tiwa garbage.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by Threebear(m): 7:16am
To be honest she should be higher, she had some of the biggest hits of the year.
But why are Nigerian women always quick to use their gender to create sympathy?
Beyonce ,Adele, Taylor Swift are arguably the best sellers in music today and all three are women ,instead of trying to create unnecessary drama by always clinging to the travails of womanhood, why not work harder and make greater impact, like the aforementioned women .
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by NwaAmaikpe: 7:56am
The randy hypocrite just accused MTV of being in debt.
I remember her crying to Azuka about how she had to screw a 'big uncle' just to get money to settle Teebillz's debts.
Tiwa Savage is an overrated twàt whose music career needs to be salvaged.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by Brown14(m): 8:07am
as much as I love tiwa "malo" and "all over" are all average songs....
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by yungbillionaire(m): 8:09am
NwaAmaikpe:
kai this last for sweet with something like Tiwa is an overrated Arrow whose music career needs to be Salvaged
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by Brown14(m): 8:10am
DrinkLimca:
oya clap for yourself.
yemi,niniola and simi are all better than tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by exguest: 8:18am
DrinkLimca:Niniola and Simi i agree but yemi That one sings rubbish thank God for better beats in her life.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by slawomir: 8:41am
DrinkLimca:the truth is that naija songs are garbage not only that of tiwa
I hardly listen to naija jams.
except 2face
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by jericco1(m): 8:41am
lol. just try harder.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by IAmSkinny: 8:42am
Mtchewwww, sentiments.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by Playz: 8:42am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by Skillfull1: 8:42am
Okay...
All Baking Hand Guide (Download)...check my profile
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by agarawu23(m): 8:42am
Whatever
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by sobmos(m): 8:43am
That song should be in top 5 naw
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by BornAgainMay: 8:43am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by jolaka1: 8:44am
Make she rest
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by lilmax(m): 8:44am
always playing the gender card immediately they fail, it's irritating
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by cherrymum1: 8:45am
DrinkLimca:
You stink of rotten beef.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by skimmy005: 8:47am
she no even deserve to be on d top 20, witin she da sing sef wat is d meaning of make we scatta d place tonite, dance nd sweat'n like say na fight, we must to settle dis tin tonite, likr criously I no understand, u wan scatta d place at d same time u wan settle am.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by Ccdavies(m): 8:47am
360frolic:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by byemx06(m): 8:48am
she is rich,she can meet up to her urgent need..........I don't even no what to eat today ........I can't not come and kill myself on tiwa ........if she like may she b number 0 OYO
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by free2ryhme: 8:49am
na she sabi
wetin seh dey sing before dustbin music
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by crazygod(m): 8:50am
She's actually overrated. There were songs in 2017 that was way better than hers.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 by 7Alexander(m): 8:52am
Tiwa is so overrated, with her empty lyrics.
Give me Simi anytime, any day.
