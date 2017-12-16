Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Shades MTV Base's Top 20 Naija Tracks List 2017 (6771 Views)

The list, put together by a panel,ranked her track ''All Over'' at No 17. Sharing a screenshot of her streams on Instagram,she threw subliminal shots with quite a number of hastags.She wrote



Numbers DONT lie

#TheyWontSeeThisThough

#TheyNeverGiveCredit

#WeDontNeedTheirCredit

#TheyAreInDebtAnyway�

#ItsNotADiseaseToBeAFemaleAndBeInTheNaijaMusicEnt

#WeMoveHarderStill

#BuildingAnArmy

#FACTSONLY

#2018 is for the fans ONLY

#GodImHearingYouLoudAndClear

#TrustNoMan

#MoveLikeAnUnstoppableTrain

Shoutout @babyfreshmavin @spellzjamin @jm_filmstv @patrickelis @tegamavin @mekkamillions @donjazzy @mavinrecords @vaprpublicity @joycejacob_jjb @debolainc @dorannebeauty @who_is_chynabee @wizkidayo @mister_kareem @kizaster @iamsirnigel SavageSoldiers

#ItWasABeaufitulYear ��



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/tiwa-savage-shades-mtv-bases-top-20.html



But she doesn't truly deserve to be NO. 17.

MTVbase and their unrealistic rating sha. 6 Likes 1 Share

That ain't fair. 1 Like

Mtv sef. Don't mind them jare 1 Like

haha 17 it totally wrong...Tiwa keep making good music and forget about them jare 1 Like

Tiwa ugly garbage is overstated and she do not even deserve to be top twenty.

The only good music she did in 2017 is malo and it became a hit because of WizKid..



She is the least talented female musician in Nigeria..



yemi alade, niniola and simi are the best in Africa..



These three ladies brings up the Africa vibe in their songs just like fela and WizKid, they are not fake like onicha Beyonce, which is tiwa garbage. 25 Likes 1 Share

To be honest she should be higher, she had some of the biggest hits of the year.

But why are Nigerian women always quick to use their gender to create sympathy?

Beyonce ,Adele, Taylor Swift are arguably the best sellers in music today and all three are women ,instead of trying to create unnecessary drama by always clinging to the travails of womanhood, why not work harder and make greater impact, like the aforementioned women . 21 Likes 1 Share







The randy hypocrite just accused MTV of being in debt.



I remember her crying to Azuka about how she had to screw a 'big uncle' just to get money to settle Teebillz's debts.



Tiwa Savage is an overrated twàt whose music career needs to be salvaged. The randy hypocrite just accused MTV of being in debt.I remember her crying to Azuka about how she had tojust to get money to settle Teebillz's debts.Tiwa Savage is an overrated twàt whose music career needs to be salvaged. 17 Likes 2 Shares

as much as I love tiwa "malo" and "all over" are all average songs.... 2 Likes

lol. just try harder.

Mtchewwww, sentiments.

1 Share

Okay...

Whatever

That song should be in top 5 naw

Make she rest

always playing the gender card immediately they fail, it's irritating 5 Likes

she no even deserve to be on d top 20, witin she da sing sef wat is d meaning of make we scatta d place tonite, dance nd sweat'n like say na fight, we must to settle dis tin tonite, likr criously I no understand, u wan scatta d place at d same time u wan settle am. 1 Like

360frolic:

Tiwa Savage appears to disagree with MTV Base after she was ranked no 17 on the top 20 hottest naija tracks 2017 list.



The list, put together by a panel,ranked her track ''All Over'' at No 17. Sharing a screenshot of her streams on Instagram,she threw subliminal shots with quite a number of hastags.She wrote





She for even thank Satan say she was included in the list at first with all these her creepy songs...



Oh yak ndi.oi









she is rich,she can meet up to her urgent need..........I don't even no what to eat today ........I can't not come and kill myself on tiwa ........if she like may she b number 0 OYO

na she sabi



wetin seh dey sing before dustbin music

She's actually overrated. There were songs in 2017 that was way better than hers. 1 Like 1 Share