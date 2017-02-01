₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:41am
No one is left out in the Lagos City Marathon which has just begun with participants running through major routes across the city. Even the physically challenged are also partaking in the exercise with the hope of winning the converted prize money.
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:42am
no be small thing
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 8:56am
all d best
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 9:23am
No one wan carry last
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by Lanre90(m): 11:41am
Ok
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by paulsibility(m): 11:41am
I am sure say some able bodied go go form disabled now, sit down for chair they expect to win n get money...
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by kennygee(f): 11:42am
There should be a special one for them sha. But this is inspiring. There is ability in disability.
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by gaetano: 11:43am
I was just busy searching for anyone wearing camo
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:44am
Mehn see shape and curves Kai
That woman in the fourth pics mehn
Yum yum
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by neonly: 11:44am
I blame buhari for dis na hunger cause all dis wahala lollipop if d economy was gud niaja no get tym for exercise
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by ibkgab001: 11:46am
Hope there nobody with camo
Because of those unfortunate people in green kakki
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:48am
Ability in disability
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by azimibraun: 11:48am
Lanre90:Dontion hub all the way.. consistency.
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by ajepako(f): 11:55am
Even physically cahllenged ones are taking part in the marathon..
But not lyangbali and enemyofprogress...
Na to make mouth for nairaland dem sabi...
Ole afajo.. Lazy yansh..
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by leofab(f): 11:55am
Nice attempt
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:56am
Their is ability in disability!
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 11:57am
Awwww
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by Slo01(m): 12:01pm
It is well
|Re: Physically Challenged Persons Participating In The Lagos Marathon (Photos) by pafosmith17: 12:02pm
See my account balance is working for all sim
