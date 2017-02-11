₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by rem44: 1:17pm
El-Rufai frowns at the destruction of the Military Foundation Laying Structure in Southern Kaduna
The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Saturday 11th of February 2017, frowned at the destruction of the foundation laying structure of the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai and Governor El-Rufai had last week laid the foundation for the establishment of the battalion at Ungwan Yashi area of Zangon Kataf Local Government as a response to the incessant killings occurring in Southern Kaduna since 1980.
El-Rufai in a response to the destruction by unknown persons described the situation as "unfortunate, and further confirms that the conflict entrepreneurs are determined to continue to create obstacles and setback to our stabilization and peace building efforts."
The Governor in a statement was quoted as saying:
“I received the news with shock over the unfortunate destruction of foundation laying structure of the proposed Nigerian Army battalion in Southern Kaduna. The very structure we erected to establish the long-awaited Army Barracks to assist promotion of peace and end the decades of senseless bloodletting in the southern part of Kaduna State.
“The situation is unfortunate, condemnable and a setback to the government's communal stabilization and peace building efforts, but we will not be deterred. We urge our people that cherish peaceful coexistence to continue to be resilient, focused and resolute in overcoming antics of forces of darkness and evil. Those that did this are determined to derail the contributions of the security agencies, having failed to spread their tentacles of hate, bigotry and penchant for divisiveness.
“I want to use this medium to appeal to all men and women of conscience to remain firm and optimistic, while government in collaboration with security agencies, civil society, religious and traditional institutions will continue to work assiduously for peace and security of life and property.
“Finally, all those that have their hands in the destruction of this structure will not go free. The security agencies will fish out the perpetrators, and those found to be involved, or engaged in omissions that led to the destruction of public property will be brought to justice without fear or favour.”
Signed
Samuel Aruwan
Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity)
11 February, 2017
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/el-rufai-frowns-at-destruction-of.html?m=1
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by agabaI23(m): 1:21pm
Hmmm, it could be any body..
6 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by vedaxcool(m): 1:34pm
Well it does not stop the military from setting up shop
16 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by depumpin(m): 1:38pm
hmm.
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by agabusta: 1:39pm
This Naija sef funny. Must they now bring soldiers to be guarding the first stone again?
7 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by iambijo(m): 1:49pm
K
1 Like
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by GameGod(m): 1:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:00pm
Make buratai come refoundation nah
9 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by jamislaw(m): 2:23pm
EL-RUFAI since southern Kaduna don't like peace live them alone. I was born and brought up in Kaduna south I know how they behave. Mind you Kaduna south is different from southern Kaduna.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by owobokiri(m): 2:29pm
People are starting to see through his devilish rule.. One big characteristic of this administration is their penchant for selective governing, favoritism and all that.. When the people start to look at a leader as favoring a certain group more then the others, they start suspecting every move made by the leaders.. Moreover, it has been reported several times that in all these crises, the military has been biased in the way they responded. Folks seem to trust nobody anymore.. Northern leaders are destroying the north with their clannishness and pettiness..
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by limeta(f): 2:33pm
Oh well since the military is not protecting them what can i say.
Beauty is in the beholder.
1 Like
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by abdulaz: 2:54pm
jamislaw:
3 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by Nutase(f): 3:02pm
Hypocrite take a bottle of hypo to cure you.
7 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by imam07: 3:10pm
The way Hell Rufai was commenting sound as if he was sendin condolence messages to the dismantled foundation. In which he did not condone with the people in southern zaria. Why do these people behave like this.
Fulani will always do like cow.
2 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by jamislaw(m): 3:21pm
abdulaz:meaning?
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by Bujumbura(m): 4:37pm
jamislaw:You can't be a Muslim and a northerner and not reason like this
15 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by axeman2(m): 4:40pm
EL RUFAI is a secret deciple of herdsmen
7 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by ThinkSmarter(m): 5:19pm
If they are serious about building barrack or military facilities, they should start work immediately and guard the work with soldiers, not laying foundation and absconding.
4 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:10pm
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by oshe11(m): 6:10pm
realli?
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by NaijaFutbol: 6:12pm
I don't want to say one thing. And the Oga at the UK will say it is another
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by Ikio: 6:13pm
vedaxcool:But it does send a message.
1 Like
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by PETUK(m): 6:13pm
Your Muslim brothers are killing the people of Southern Kaduna like no mans business and you are worrying about a bleeding foundation,
Psst misplaced priority
5 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by tydi(m): 6:14pm
I wonder @times why the northerners act before they think while reverse should be the case ,nothing concerns me shaa,my leg and north get war
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by obaival(m): 6:15pm
agabaI23:
Lol na ghost b4
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by yellowb(f): 6:15pm
jamislaw:who said it was d southern kaduna pple dat destroyed d foundation?
2 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by oliha03: 6:16pm
i comment my reserve....
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by austinoeze(m): 6:17pm
Haaaa look at how the short Fulani man is struggling to lift the block while Buratai made it looks like child's play.
2 Likes
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by ehissi(m): 6:17pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by realtemi(m): 6:18pm
it means they don't want am,
just guessing anyway
1 Like
|Re: Military Foundation Laid By El-Rufai & Buratai Destroyed By Unknown People (Pics by LoveJesus87(m): 6:20pm
D
