|NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by dammy13(m): 5:16pm On Feb 11
The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) says it will partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other commercial banks to provide soft loans to corps members across the country.
The Sokoto State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government.
Abubakar spoke during the NYSC cultural carnival and exhibition of wares produced by the corps members under the 2016, batch”B” stream.
He said that the other collaborating banks are the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Heritage Bank.
Abubakar said that the corps members had gone through two weeks training on various skills, saying the training would continue throughout their service year.
”They have been trained on various skills like ICT, film making, photography, fashion design, tie and dye, cosmetology, brick making, interlocking and food processing, as well as preservation among others.
”Each of the beneficiaries may get between N3m and N10m to enable them establish their own small scale businesses.
”This will reduce unemployment, poverty and the post service trauma of searching for white collar jobs,” he said.
Abubakar said that the loans would be advanced to the corps members through the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department of the scheme.
According to him, with the loans, corps members would be transformed into self employed citizens, while others may become employers of labour.
On the carnival, Abubakar stated that it replaced the defunct endurance trek due to some emerging security challenges in the country.
”The carnival is aimed at boosting unity, cultural and ethno-religious integration.
”It also helps to bring out the hidden talents of the corps members, as well as explore their business potential,” Abubakar said.
Newsmen report that the highlight of the ceremony was an exhibition of the various products produced by the corps members.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by dammy13(m): 7:11am
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by talk2archy: 10:29am
thats nice move, i love the idea. At least they will start from somewhere.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by gabazin080(m): 10:29am
talk2archy:so u believe that poo up there. even wen ordinary alawee is not regular
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by kings09(m): 10:30am
Story. Make my fone bend if it happens
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by duroc(m): 10:30am
All na wash.... Na today?
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Pvin: 10:30am
when to pay alawee promptly na problem
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by ChuzzyBlog(m): 10:31am
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by joliyp(f): 10:31am
and they wil collect ur certificate as collaterial.......soft loan ko hardcore ni
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by giwafiz: 10:31am
Hoping they do that asap... batch A logging out
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by AccessME: 10:32am
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by GreenMavro: 10:32am
Give them loan mk dem use m do get help worldwide and get 30% in 30days
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by olaolulazio(m): 10:33am
This administration is sweeter than honey.....
Just wait and see!
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Abraham0001: 10:33am
Believe this story at your own risk. We only hear of such on newspaper no palpable action. May God Savage us in this country of unserious leaders
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by hemartins(m): 10:34am
I hear this news every year.
After going through the skill acquisition in camp, I applied for loan to start up a small scale business. Till today, we haven't heard from them.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by kabrud: 10:34am
Haters won't like this. They are like "na our loot wey dem collect dem begin dey share oh!". Right now,
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by keko14: 10:34am
for den to pay allawee self na problem.... my local govt (Obudu local govt)here nothing like post camp training
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by lajuwomi(m): 10:34am
Prospective member dis year by His special grace.... Happy sunday 2 the nairalanders...
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by driand(m): 10:34am
I'm not against such but I doubt the sincerity of the scheme
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Kesmakveli(m): 10:38am
Nigerian government is good at starting what they cant finish. They should clear outstanding debts to Corpers, pay as at when due, if possible increase the amount been paid to serving corpers before they talk about this Loan of a thing! Consistency is key.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by pacski: 10:38am
duroc:lol
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Amarabae(f): 10:42am
pls friends,i registered newly on nairaland, where can i post issue on marriage,relationship. i want to get an advice and ecperience opinions.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Kesmakveli(m): 10:45am
Amarabae:Marriage/Romance section ..Welcome on board.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Hollar007(m): 10:54am
Scam everywhere... Even dis Govt sef with their CBN loan that they trained us and didn't giv us a dime...... They are jus tryin to get ur business plans beware
kabrud:
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by emeka2847: 10:55am
At what interest rate?
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by izzy4shizzy(m): 11:01am
Lets see how it goes
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Joephat(m): 11:01am
keko14:
which batch you dey?
I dey ikom, BatchA. stream 1
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Joephat(m): 11:03am
Amarabae:
ga na romance
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by holuphisayor(m): 11:10am
Impending scam.
Just fix light for this country.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by PUSH1(m): 11:11am
We too get mouth for this country.
If Apc will do all this they are saying
Nigeria will be great again.
In the good old days of Nigeria, govt used to give loans for all manner of things.
PMB please don't fail us.
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Motion123: 11:15am
hemartins:
we have applied for months now and our application is still pending, i av never seen anybody that has collected this so called loan. From what we heard, it is business plans you will be asked to write and I bet you, u go write and edit tire
|Re: NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers by Sacluxpaint(m): 11:17am
If this story is true, then I for like serve again lol
