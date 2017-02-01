Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / NYSC, CBN To Give Loans To Corpers (4715 Views)

Nysc/cbn/heritage Bank Loan Scheme / CBN Unveils Credit Scheme For Corpers / See The Hilarious Punishment They Gave To Corpers At A NYSC Camp [photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Sokoto State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government.



Abubakar spoke during the NYSC cultural carnival and exhibition of wares produced by the corps members under the 2016, batch”B” stream.



He said that the other collaborating banks are the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Heritage Bank.



Abubakar said that the corps members had gone through two weeks training on various skills, saying the training would continue throughout their service year.



”They have been trained on various skills like ICT, film making, photography, fashion design, tie and dye, cosmetology, brick making, interlocking and food processing, as well as preservation among others.



”Each of the beneficiaries may get between N3m and N10m to enable them establish their own small scale businesses.



”This will reduce unemployment, poverty and the post service trauma of searching for white collar jobs,” he said.



Abubakar said that the loans would be advanced to the corps members through the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department of the scheme.



According to him, with the loans, corps members would be transformed into self employed citizens, while others may become employers of labour.



On the carnival, Abubakar stated that it replaced the defunct endurance trek due to some emerging security challenges in the country.



”The carnival is aimed at boosting unity, cultural and ethno-religious integration.



”It also helps to bring out the hidden talents of the corps members, as well as explore their business potential,” Abubakar said.



Newsmen report that the highlight of the ceremony was an exhibition of the various products produced by the corps members.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/corp-members-to-receive-loans-from-banks.html The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) says it will partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other commercial banks to provide soft loans to corps members across the country.The Sokoto State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this on Saturday at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government.Abubakar spoke during the NYSC cultural carnival and exhibition of wares produced by the corps members under the 2016, batch”B” stream.He said that the other collaborating banks are the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and Heritage Bank.Abubakar said that the corps members had gone through two weeks training on various skills, saying the training would continue throughout their service year.”They have been trained on various skills like ICT, film making, photography, fashion design, tie and dye, cosmetology, brick making, interlocking and food processing, as well as preservation among others.”Each of the beneficiaries may get between N3m and N10m to enable them establish their own small scale businesses.”This will reduce unemployment, poverty and the post service trauma of searching for white collar jobs,” he said.Abubakar said that the loans would be advanced to the corps members through the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department of the scheme.According to him, with the loans, corps members would be transformed into self employed citizens, while others may become employers of labour.On the carnival, Abubakar stated that it replaced the defunct endurance trek due to some emerging security challenges in the country.”The carnival is aimed at boosting unity, cultural and ethno-religious integration.”It also helps to bring out the hidden talents of the corps members, as well as explore their business potential,” Abubakar said.Newsmen report that the highlight of the ceremony was an exhibition of the various products produced by the corps members. 1 Like

Lalasticlala ishilove seun Mynd44 Dominique

thats nice move, i love the idea. At least they will start from somewhere. 2 Likes

talk2archy:

thats nice move, i love the idea. At least they will start from somewhere. so u believe that poo up there. even wen ordinary alawee is not regular so u believe that poo up there. even wen ordinary alawee is not regular 10 Likes

Story. Make my fone bend if it happens 4 Likes

All na wash.... Na today?

when to pay alawee promptly na problem 2 Likes

ok

and they wil collect ur certificate as collaterial.......soft loan ko hardcore ni 6 Likes

Hoping they do that asap... batch A logging out

t

Give them loan mk dem use m do get help worldwide and get 30% in 30days

This administration is sweeter than honey.....





Just wait and see!

Believe this story at your own risk. We only hear of such on newspaper no palpable action. May God Savage us in this country of unserious leaders



Am into a high yield investment...it's my 4th time of serious cashing out. You can start with as low as #5000 or as high as you can. Thank me later.



Just check my signature and thank me later. Remember he who eats alone die alone. Help fellow Nigerians

I hear this news every year.

After going through the skill acquisition in camp, I applied for loan to start up a small scale business. Till today, we haven't heard from them.

Haters won't like this. They are like "na our loot wey dem collect dem begin dey share oh!". Right now,

for den to pay allawee self na problem.... my local govt (Obudu local govt)here nothing like post camp training 1 Like

Prospective member dis year by His special grace.... Happy sunday 2 the nairalanders... 1 Like

I'm not against such but I doubt the sincerity of the scheme

Nigerian government is good at starting what they cant finish. They should clear outstanding debts to Corpers, pay as at when due, if possible increase the amount been paid to serving corpers before they talk about this Loan of a thing! Consistency is key.

duroc:

All na wash.... Na today? lol lol 1 Like

pls friends,i registered newly on nairaland, where can i post issue on marriage,relationship. i want to get an advice and ecperience opinions.

Amarabae:

pls friends,i registered newly on nairaland, where can i post issue on marriage,relationship. i want to get an advice and ecperience opinions. Marriage/Romance section ..Welcome on board. Marriage/Romance section ..Welcome on board.













kabrud:

Haters won't like this. They are like "na our loot wey dem collect dem begin dey share oh!". Right now, Scam everywhere... Even dis Govt sef with their CBN loan that they trained us and didn't giv us a dime...... They are jus tryin to get ur business plans beware

At what interest rate?

Lets see how it goes

keko14:

for den to pay allawee self na problem.... my local govt (Obudu local govt)here nothing like post camp training



which batch you dey?



I dey ikom, BatchA. stream 1 which batch you dey?I dey ikom, BatchA. stream 1

Amarabae:

pls friends,i registered newly on nairaland, where can i post issue on marriage,relationship. i want to get an advice and ecperience opinions.

ga na romance ga na romance



Just fix light for this country. Impending scam.Just fix light for this country.

We too get mouth for this country.

If Apc will do all this they are saying

Nigeria will be great again.

In the good old days of Nigeria, govt used to give loans for all manner of things.

PMB please don't fail us.

hemartins:

I hear this news every year.

After going through the skill acquisition in camp, I applied for loan to start up a small scale business. Till today, we haven't heard from them.

we have applied for months now and our application is still pending, i av never seen anybody that has collected this so called loan. From what we heard, it is business plans you will be asked to write and I bet you, u go write and edit tire we have applied for months now and our application is still pending, i av never seen anybody that has collected this so called loan. From what we heard, it is business plans you will be asked to write and I bet you, u go write and edit tire