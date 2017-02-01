

Recently, they were engaged in series of fight which gleaned their fans into a free drama series on Instagram.

But from the look of things, Georgina has decided to ignore her after having a sense of what looked like she had won in the battle, and many of Georgina's fans and some other celebrities applauded her for giving a strong stand against Kemi and her online bullies.

Some hours ago, Georgina uploaded this photo seen below on her Instagram but only for Kemi to react, accessing her knees.



That she has the face of late Alamieseyigha on her left knee, that she should cover it with the fake LV bag like she did in the first photo, but the actress chose to play a game of silence on her.

Kemi's fans' had advised her to let go, that she is only making Georg more popular as she has chose to ignore her. See the screenshot of how she accessed the photo



http://www.xperiang.com/2017/02/kemi-olunloye-attacks-georgina-onuoha.html?m=1 The controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is not giving up on her fight with Actress Georgina Onuoha.Recently, they were engaged in series of fight which gleaned their fans into a free drama series on Instagram.But from the look of things, Georgina has decided to ignore her after having a sense of what looked like she had won in the battle, and many of Georgina's fans and some other celebrities applauded her for giving a strong stand against Kemi and her online bullies.Some hours ago, Georgina uploaded this photo seen below on her Instagram but only for Kemi to react, accessing her knees.That she has the face of late Alamieseyigha on her left knee, that she should cover it with the fake LV bag like she did in the first photo, but the actress chose to play a game of silence on her.Kemi's fans' had advised her to let go, that she is only making Georg more popular as she has chose to ignore her. See the screenshot of how she accessed the photo