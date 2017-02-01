₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Obimgbo(f): 2:41am
The controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is not giving up on her fight with Actress Georgina Onuoha.
Recently, they were engaged in series of fight which gleaned their fans into a free drama series on Instagram.
But from the look of things, Georgina has decided to ignore her after having a sense of what looked like she had won in the battle, and many of Georgina's fans and some other celebrities applauded her for giving a strong stand against Kemi and her online bullies.
Some hours ago, Georgina uploaded this photo seen below on her Instagram but only for Kemi to react, accessing her knees.
That she has the face of late Alamieseyigha on her left knee, that she should cover it with the fake LV bag like she did in the first photo, but the actress chose to play a game of silence on her.
Kemi's fans' had advised her to let go, that she is only making Georg more popular as she has chose to ignore her. See the screenshot of how she accessed the photo
http://www.xperiang.com/2017/02/kemi-olunloye-attacks-georgina-onuoha.html?m=1
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by searchng4love: 3:13am
Omg
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Obimgbo(f): 3:27am
Haha
searchng4love:
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Obimgbo(f): 3:27am
Kemi...funny woman, but the knee though
3 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by mr1759: 3:44am
if the knee carry ex governor face,
am sure the butt will carry dangote portrait
11 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by talk2hb1: 3:48am
Rilly
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by chrisbaby24(m): 4:03am
Lol..
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by pornmonk: 5:47am
Women, can be there own worst enemies. Although the knee looks funny.
For a more adventurous adult life style check my signature.
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Nutase(f): 6:54am
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Mustay(m): 8:30am
That's an insult to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by dacovajnr: 8:37am
SugarMummy Fire!!!!
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by tillaman(m): 8:44am
Haba, atleast respect the dead nw aunty kemi, I hope he plants a thunderous slap on your face
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by sabi99(m): 8:44am
Ds kemi no geh chiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiilll at all.
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by kulikuli45: 8:44am
Choi!!!
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by ddippset(m): 8:44am
Choi, see yab o. This yab will make even Alams himself laugh out loud in his grave.
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by pyyxxaro: 8:45am
Ok
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by barclayb(m): 8:45am
.
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Dicksonpussy: 8:45am
Her knee cap digust
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by BecomeALandLord(m): 8:46am
Shitttttttt
This is hilarious
Kemi and bad mouth is like 5 and 6.
Somebody help with that zuma pics
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Metrofox(m): 8:46am
This one na punchline o
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by dtruseeker(m): 8:46am
Love it when girls fight
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by awa(m): 8:46am
Kemi self....
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Adonis3: 8:46am
Seriously
The woman sef resemble transgender
But this Aunty Kemi too wicked abeg
Candid advice to all celebrities:
If Madam Kemi a.k.a. HNN should insult you
Just humbly say thank you
If you reply peren,
Na your grave you dey dig so
#Adonis3HasSpoken
1 Like
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by zudozz: 8:47am
beautiful igbo lady,.
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by twilliamx: 8:47am
Lol
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by ChuzzyBlog(m): 8:47am
She's at it again
Meanwhile
Kemi Olunloyo Sex Tape? Nollywood Actresses Threaten To Release Her Sex Tape, She Responds (Must See)
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by datopaper(m): 8:48am
Whaaaaaaaat
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by slurryeye: 8:48am
Aunty Kemi
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by obembet(m): 8:48am
Aunty Kemi again
Why?
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by BTT(m): 8:49am
Not until I see Kemi's own knees, I shall have no comments.
Btw George's knees are beautiful. Ignore the rantings of the wrinkled old Ibadan witch.
"Dont get into a fight with a pig. You will get dirty and the pig will get happy" - B. R. Fashola
2 Likes
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by Mznaett(f): 8:49am
Saywah?
|Re: "Georgina Onuoha's Knees Have Alamieseyigha's Face" Kemi Olunloyo Slams Actress by owobokiri(m): 8:49am
