₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,699 members, 3,360,283 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 12:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG (10596 Views)
Man Beats His 10-year-old Son To Death In Ogun State (photos) / Estate Manager Converts Dead Man’s N33.7m And Various Properties To His / Fake Doctor To Refund Nine-year Wage To FG (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by brainpulse: 9:48am
Two high courts in Abuja have ordered that the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his son, Shamsudeen, temporarily forfeit 10 properties to the Federal Government.
The courts also barred the suspects from selling anything found in the properties, including luxury cars, jewelleries and other valuables.
The seizure of some of the properties traced to the ex-minister was pursuant to an interim forfeiture order by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Justice Abang ordered the temporary forfeiture of the properties “to the Federal Government pending the conclusion of investigation and determination of criminal charges against the suspects.”
He added, “The court also gives the commission power to appoint competent persons/firm to manage the assets/properties listed.”
The remaining properties were confiscated on the strength of the order by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered that the assets be “forfeited to the Federal Government pending the conclusion of investigation and determination of the criminal charges against the suspects.”
Justice Kolawole stated, “The court also forbids any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the property/assets.”
Sunday PUNCH learnt that the properties include three plots of land with development at various stages of completion at No 54 Mike Akhigbe Way, Jabi, Abuja; Plot 2276 Sunrise Estate, Asokoro, Abuja, and Plot 1804 Damaturu Crescent, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki 11, Abuja.
Two other properties, belonging to the ex-minister, which were also seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, are located at No. 1 and 3 Marian Street, Asokoro, Abuja, and a twin plaza at Wuse Zone 3 by Tamarak Guest Inn, Abuja.
Five other properties, belonging to the ex-minister’s son were also seized.
The properties are at 7 Gana Street, Maitam, Abuja; an estate and plaza at Dawaki, opposite Gwarinpa, Abuja; an estate at Jahi District, Abuja; three duplexes at Abuja Investment Company Limited Estate, Abuja, and a shop at Dubai Market, Kaura District, Abuja.
The EFCC had, on February 1, 2016, arraigned Shamsudeen for alleged fraud to the tune of N1,105,719,005.
The EFCC also slammed 15 charges on the ex-minister’s son and four other companies.
The EFCC accused the minister’s son of carrying out business transactions worth billions of naira in cash, which is in violation of the Money Laundering Act.
Specifically, Shamsudeen was accused of buying all the aforementioned properties in cash.
One of the charges read in part, “That you, Shamsudeen Bala (alias Shamsudeen Mohammed Bala), Bird Trust Agro Allied Limited and Intertrans Global Logistics Limited, sometime in 2015 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did, without going through a financial institution, make cash payment of N200,000,000 to A&K Constructions Limited , Abuja, and Sunrise Estate Development Limited for Construction of a house on Plot Nos 2116 and 2276 at Asokoro Gardens (alias Sunrise Estate), Abuja, which exceeded the statutory limit and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) and (4) of the same Act.”
Meanwhile, the EFCC may soon arraign the former minister before an FCT High Court.
Bala is also under investigation by the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT for an alleged scam in the controversial Centenary City project. http://punchng.com/ex-fct-minister-son-forfeit-10-properties-fg/
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by azimibraun: 9:52am
This is good.. This has once again bring to mind the urgent need to confer a National Honour of OFR on the son of Late Sen. Chukwumerije. He had better opportunities than some of this useless rich kids but instead he went for what he could do by himself teakwando. His father was known for his rhetoric and died as Senator of the Federal republic. Chika Chukwumerije is known s an olympian and will be remembered in death someday as the Man who took it upon himself to develop Teakwando in Nigeria. What name will the children of these thieves who joined their parents to steal be remembered for? I know IBB's son did well in polo. I hail him too. I am so far impressed with Buhari's Kids but at the end of his tenure we shall take stock Falz doing his thing, Davido doing his thing. Use your opportunity as the child of a rich man or thieve to do good and get God's favour and respect. It's hard but it's possible with examples everywhere. Gadafi lost a lot of kids, Sadam lost two sons all to the greed of the kids. I want to sit and spend daddy's stolen wealth.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by rusher14: 9:52am
TKO.
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by kabrud: 9:55am
Very good. Since this is a northerner, the most suitable song for haters is "APC witchunting".
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Chikelue2000(m): 10:01am
I heard is 11 properties OP Well done to. D Judiciary
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Chikelue2000(m): 10:02am
kabrud:What is wrong with dis one?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by driand(m): 10:03am
How about the jail term? How many years? How do we discourage others?
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by zainabxel(f): 10:04am
Finally some good news
1 Like
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by talk2archy: 10:04am
after then the guy will be like.......
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by darfay: 10:04am
a step in the right direction
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Originality007: 10:05am
Chikelue2000:
bro, I don't realy know, d guy deserve one Heavy Slap
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by TeamSimple(m): 10:05am
The high price of crude oil coupled with peace in the Niger delta was the only reason we didn't run into recession earlier.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Mayor38(m): 10:06am
is that so ok
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by darfay: 10:06am
kabrud:
receive senz
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Beckham14: 10:06am
kabrud:Brown Akuya.
1 Like
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Nulax1003: 10:07am
Nice one judiciary is changing for better...... Sai baba
5 Likes
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Bumbae1(f): 10:07am
Hmmm good news .. at least they forfeited it
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by akphrat: 10:07am
kabrud:...
what's is wrong with dis Op. if u get wetin to talk, Oga. parkwell
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Chimezie198(m): 10:07am
ok
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by kings09(m): 10:07am
Justice Abang is back
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by abbey2016(m): 10:07am
very good one
1 Like
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by abbaapple(m): 10:08am
Dat guy was a school drop out @ Maritime academy Ukraine, very daft and stupid guy, nemesis indid.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Ezezima2012(m): 10:09am
Good one
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by MVLOX(m): 10:12am
We nid more of dis judges and judgements
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by ahmodu4real(m): 10:12am
Bala muhammed silent looter if you want to know what am saying untill you meet any of his boys he made all of them a millionair selling and reselling of land in abuja that bala is a badoo.
1 Like
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by sammyj: 10:13am
This is what we have been expecting from this slow spoke government who ride on the mantra on fight corruption to come into power. Hope this is not just a stunt to divert our attention from the disfunction economy !!!
1 Like
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by Fourwinds: 10:16am
I just saw stupid son of a thief
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:17am
...those nitwits will still find a way to get thier properties back....na naija we dey
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by 12345baba: 10:18am
Abeg is buhari back?
1 Like
|Re: Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG by kabrud: 10:19am
akphrat:Choi,
Beckham14:
darfay:
Chikelue2000:
Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian / 3 Female Specialist Child Traffickers Arrested In Bauchi / Three Arrested For Cloning Aregbesola’s Phone Number
Viewing this topic: Moonland100(m), zubantus1, Franknerd(m), bakynes(m), Fxinvest(m), manos(m), trustlink, sapele914, richommie(m), Mendelssohn(m), MrnovaLyn(m), Marius26(m), greatermax77(m), Tonyblinky(m), Emeritusseun(m), lazsnaira(m), kola23, blacktallest(f), dejijohns(m), adekzy, Bonzoker(m), dannytwix(m), plamonee, praisehim(m), blackpanda, oshodii, Onyochejohn(f) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10