James Ibori Holds Prayer Session In His London Home After His Release. Photos / Peterside & APC Rivers Hold Thanksgiving Service Over Supreme Court's Judgement / Breaking: Former Delta Governor Ibori Secretely Released From London Prison? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by ossaioviesucces(m): 12:50pm
PHOTO SPEAKS: IBORI HOLDS THANKSGIVING SERVICE OVER FREEDOM FROM LONDON PRISON AMIDST EXCITEMENT FROM DELTANS
http://www.ossaioviesuccess.com/2017/02/ibori-uduaghan-esisobenjamin-elue-igbuya-and-others-attends-the-thanksgiving-service-of-delta-former-governor-chief-james-onanefe-ibori.html
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by softwerk(f): 12:52pm
I hope he was allowed to share his testimony in the land of the living
I guess the former NNPC GMD Andrew will also go for his own thanksgiving after his jail term!
What have we done to deserve these kind of Leaders and Churches Sef
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by xstry: 12:52pm
Just negodu
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by johncallidon(m): 12:52pm
OK
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by xstry: 12:53pm
softwerk:G for Goliath
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 12:53pm
This country is finished. I need to start thinking of relocation
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:53pm
Nigerians are corrupt
We celebrate criminals
We use religious and ethnic coloration to justify things
Am beginning to see that we are the cause of our own problems
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 12:54pm
Naija politicians won't cease to amaze me.
I just wonder about the wordings of the Pastor as he tries to explain the reason for his incarceration and freedom thereafter.
Lol
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by jamex93(m): 12:55pm
imagine the criminal
I keep wondering why Nigerians are good in celebrating criminals
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 12:55pm
God... Please hastily fastrack the rapture of Nigeria pending when you will come for the rest of the world! This country, both the people and her leaders are rotten and empty.
Imagine.... Just imagine. I swear, I will disown my dad if he was deltan, and I saw him in this type of show of shame.
We need to rise up and emancipate yourself from mental slavery.
#ourmumudondo
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 12:56pm
Celebrating criminals is the recipe for increased lootocracy
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by axeman2(m): 12:56pm
what thanks giving is a criminal giving to a holy GOD has he repented?
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:57pm
softwerk:
Tonyebarcanista, come make we eat lunch. Abi u still dey church?
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 12:58pm
Welcome home my mentor
God will always continue to be with you
You're a blessing to our generation
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 12:58pm
i thought he is still going to prison here in nigeria? he should have wait to finish every prison he will go before the thanksgiving ni.......abi this one na pre-thanksgiving pictures
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by softmind24: 12:58pm
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 12:58pm
Alright!
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 12:58pm
The kind of news one hears from Nigeria tho... They just wanna make you give up on existence
e.g.
-Dame Patience To Contest Senatorial Seat
-Delta Community Confers Chieftaincy Title On Ibori To Commemorate Return from Prison
-A Friend Dashed Me $19.5m - Andrew Yakubu
#SMDH
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by pharmadoctor(m): 12:59pm
Fools celebrating thieves
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 12:59pm
GOD LOVE THE SINNER HIS WIFE MISS THE KONJI LOL
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by helinues: 12:59pm
And una think God will answer those prayers?
I doubt cos God is not wicked like u polithiefcians
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 12:59pm
Indeed, we're the big heart......
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori,
God bless the good people of Delta State.
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by Jchi9876: 12:59pm
Shameless African he-goat
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by LorDBolton: 12:59pm
Buhari just dey waste him time
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 12:59pm
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by Damilare5882(m): 1:00pm
I weep for Nigeria ..
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:01pm
softwerk:
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 1:01pm
CAN needs to do the necessary expected of them and confer James Ibori with a title.
Probably an "Ambassador for Transparency, Accountability and Integrity"
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 1:02pm
Nice!
Repping Urhobo nation!
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by donfemo(m): 1:02pm
Na wa o
|Re: James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) by luckman20(m): 1:02pm
Nigga said he wasn't imprisoned na
