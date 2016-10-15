Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori Holds Thanksgiving Service Over Freedom From London Prison (Photos) (20645 Views)

http://www.ossaioviesuccess.com/2017/02/ibori-uduaghan-esisobenjamin-elue-igbuya-and-others-attends-the-thanksgiving-service-of-delta-former-governor-chief-james-onanefe-ibori.html PHOTO SPEAKS: IBORI HOLDS THANKSGIVING SERVICE OVER FREEDOM FROM LONDON PRISON AMIDST EXCITEMENT FROM DELTANS 2 Likes 2 Shares





I guess the former NNPC GMD Andrew will also go for his own thanksgiving after his jail term!



I hope he was allowed to share his testimony in the land of the living

I guess the former NNPC GMD Andrew will also go for his own thanksgiving after his jail term!

What have we done to deserve these kind of Leaders and Churches Sef

This country is finished. I need to start thinking of relocation 55 Likes

Nigerians are corrupt



We celebrate criminals



We use religious and ethnic coloration to justify things



Am beginning to see that we are the cause of our own problems 87 Likes 2 Shares

Naija politicians won't cease to amaze me.



I just wonder about the wordings of the Pastor as he tries to explain the reason for his incarceration and freedom thereafter.

imagine the criminal





I keep wondering why Nigerians are good in celebrating criminals 14 Likes

God... Please hastily fastrack the rapture of Nigeria pending when you will come for the rest of the world! This country, both the people and her leaders are rotten and empty.



Imagine.... Just imagine. I swear, I will disown my dad if he was deltan, and I saw him in this type of show of shame.



We need to rise up and emancipate yourself from mental slavery.



Celebrating criminals is the recipe for increased lootocracy 4 Likes

what thanks giving is a criminal giving to a holy GOD has he repented? 6 Likes

I hope he was allowed to share his testimony in the land of the living



I guess the former NNPC GMD Andrew will also go for his own thanksgiving after his jail term!



Welcome home my mentor



God will always continue to be with you



You're a blessing to our generation

i thought he is still going to prison here in nigeria? he should have wait to finish every prison he will go before the thanksgiving ni.......abi this one na pre-thanksgiving pictures 3 Likes 1 Share

The kind of news one hears from Nigeria tho... They just wanna make you give up on existence



-Dame Patience To Contest Senatorial Seat

-Delta Community Confers Chieftaincy Title On Ibori To Commemorate Return from Prison

-A Friend Dashed Me $19.5m - Andrew Yakubu



Fools celebrating thieves 7 Likes

And una think God will answer those prayers?



I doubt cos God is not wicked like u polithiefcians 3 Likes

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori,





God bless the good people of Delta State. 1 Like 1 Share

Shameless African he-goat 5 Likes

Buhari just dey waste him time 1 Like

I weep for Nigeria .. 5 Likes

I hope he was allowed to share his testimony in the land of the living



I guess the former NNPC GMD Andrew will also go for his own thanksgiving after his jail term!

CAN needs to do the necessary expected of them and confer James Ibori with a title.



Probably an "Ambassador for Transparency, Accountability and Integrity" 9 Likes

Repping Urhobo nation!

