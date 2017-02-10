₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,486 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals (7735 Views)
Sophia Augustine Eseogene Signs With Zzini Agency Partnered With 50Cent / Donatus Okonkwo And Jim Iyke With 50cent (Photos) / 50cent Signs Rotimi, Us-Born Nigerian Singer To G-unit (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:16pm On Feb 12
Following the soft opening of Rumours Club in Victoria Island recently, the management of the club has moved to ensure an overwhelming grand opening slated to hold in sometime in March. The Chief executive director of Tettrazzini Group and Zzini, Prince Donatus Okonkwo whose brand is a partner to the elite Club has completed deal to have American superstars duo of 50cent and Floyd Mayweather hosted in Nigeria during the full operational club service opening co- owned by Nigerian music legend 2face Idibia
Though, the billionaire business man and possible Anambra gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Okonkwo has a long standing relationship with the US stars as pictured few months ago with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke at 50cent mansion. It would be recalled that the club had some big Nigerian stars at the soft opening last week with the likes of Tuface, Wizkid, Tekno, Timaya, Joel and others at the celebration night.
It is expected that the event will record high profile media presence which includes MTV base, HipTV, Zzini Media, Crown & Glamour TV, Nigeria Fashion TV, Lailasblog , Alexreports, Vanguard Newspaper and a host of others.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/shutdown-rumours-club-to-host-50cent_12.html?m=0
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by angelTI(f): 1:20pm On Feb 12
Floyd and 50 coming to Nigeria for a club opening? Na so the business dey viable reach?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by kayusre: 4:53pm On Feb 12
Lol
angelTI:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Richie0974: 5:14pm
Abeg wetin Floyd Mayweather wan come host? Na boxing. Besides he's definitely richer than the owners of the club, how much will they pay him to come .
50cent will probably be there cos of the relationship and nothing else.
8 Likes
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Keneking: 5:14pm
Igbos are indeed doing great
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by grandmah: 5:14pm
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Kylekent59: 5:14pm
Moreover these is change where anything can happen.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Omudia: 5:15pm
Ok
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Godprotectigbo5(f): 5:15pm
MTCHEEEEWWW
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by akphrat(m): 5:16pm
Maybe its time for eedris abdulkareem to apologise to @50cent .
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by lovelyjay: 5:17pm
Lovely
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Wizzyblack3(m): 5:17pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by uzoclinton(m): 5:17pm
The name of the club though.... lol. Rumour don finally get club.
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by bbbabes: 5:18pm
IDRIS ABDUL KARIM WILL BE THERE
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by jnrbayano(m): 5:18pm
Igbos and great business sense/acumen
1 Like
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Ningi2020(m): 5:18pm
its alright
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by abbeyty(m): 5:18pm
why not donate the money to host these people to the charity..i thought they said there is hunger in the land
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by jomoh: 5:18pm
angelTI:
In a business where one person can spend as much as N15million per night.
The maximum they can spend to host those two is $1million approximately N350million
They will recoup it in maximum two month.
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by osnova(m): 5:18pm
Club kini.....hosting 50 kobo?....am not understanding
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Jiang: 5:19pm
50 cents keeps getting fat, He needs to workout
1 Like
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Ningi2020(m): 5:19pm
Keneking:Chai and one thing u forget is dat d club is nt in Aba or Abia, its in Lagos, so beta shut up.
5 Likes
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by jamex93(m): 5:19pm
igbo kwenu
How many likes for the igbo community
8 Likes
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by brunofarad(m): 5:20pm
Ok
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by soberdrunk(m): 5:20pm
Maybe its a "rumour"
Ps-See as 50cent hold the guy "anyhow" in the first picture No respect!!
3 Likes
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by sweetboiy(m): 5:20pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by swimmer: 5:21pm
that third picture...no be dollars dey play around for the guy hand so?
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Ayoswit(f): 5:22pm
hope this is not a rumour?
1 Like
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by KingOfAmebo(m): 5:22pm
Shey dem go share free drinks?
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by Tedassie(m): 5:22pm
GLeesMODEL:#softwork
1 Like
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by futurism: 5:22pm
akphrat:lol. Where have you been? They have reconciled for over 3-5 years now.
1 Like
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by slurryeye: 5:23pm
Meanwhile
|Re: Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals by valicious1(m): 5:24pm
GLeesMODEL:Alexreports, high profile? If i hear
1 Like
Car Hire Services / Boóbs Alert!! Actress Rita Dominic Caught In The Act / News,sports,celebs,interviews,gossip,fashion & Lifestyle
Viewing this topic: northvietnam(m), wisepluto(m), Muhaymin(m), duwell(m), ebube89(f), Brytawon(m), jajdmenace, Iamearth1, mamapidgin, okedoyinolabisi(f), bayino(m), coolebux(m), Anitop(m), ebbie9ja(m), timijoseph01(m), haftob(m), cypha101, horlartayor(m), Lifestone(m), deelaw4mp, hassanq(m), andrew444(m), Olowo2015(m), clement555(m), rawpadgin(m), donsunny22(m), Ogbenisoft28, NORSIYK(m), Phelix111, Wonderboy1(m), kingthreat(m), BAAD(m), Segunagagu(m), princeade86(f), aamgroup, StCapital, ddooskie(m), joeace2020(m), sotall(m), Maxycul, livinbygrace, DonaldDboss(m), Melancholy(m), Jpierre, salawustyles(m), mizvee(f), Fadelex(m), oloriStella, metroid(m), optimus09, FeloniousFelon, shakes101(m), Edenoscar(m), tawa89(m), zizytd(m), phinedhe(f), iampoar(m), Rebuke, evergenuine(m), wonderiyke(m), Ptoocool(m), DeeCherry(f), mayweather40(m), eventsms(m), cnc(m), server102, adebaxton(m), EkoErrands, Lilboots(m), ajawara(m) and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3