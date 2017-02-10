Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rumours Club To Host 50cent, Floyd Mayweather As Donatus Okonkwo Concludes Deals (7735 Views)

Though, ‎ the billionaire business man and possible Anambra gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Okonkwo has a long standing relationship with the US stars as pictured few months ago with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke at 50cent mansion. It would be recalled that the club had some big Nigerian stars at the soft opening last week with the likes of Tuface, Wizkid, Tekno, Timaya, Joel and others at the celebration night.



It is expected that the event will record high profile media presence which includes MTV base, HipTV, Zzini Media, Crown & Glamour TV, Nigeria Fashion TV, Lailasblog , Alexreports, Vanguard Newspaper and a host of others. ‎

Floyd and 50 coming to Nigeria for a club opening? Na so the business dey viable reach? 14 Likes 1 Share

angelTI:

Floyd and 50 coming to Nigeria for a club opening? Na so the business dey viable reach?



Lol 2 Likes 1 Share

50cent will probably be there cos of the relationship and nothing else. Abeg wetin Floyd Mayweather wan come host? Na boxing. Besides he's definitely richer than the owners of the club, how much will they pay him to come50cent will probably be there cos of the relationship and nothing else. 8 Likes

Igbos are indeed doing great 25 Likes 2 Shares

Moreover these is change where anything can happen. 1 Like 1 Share

MTCHEEEEWWW 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe its time for eedris abdulkareem to apologise to @50cent .

Lovely

2 Likes 1 Share

The name of the club though.... lol. Rumour don finally get club.

IDRIS ABDUL KARIM WILL BE THERE

Igbos and great business sense/acumen 1 Like

why not donate the money to host these people to the charity..i thought they said there is hunger in the land

angelTI:

Floyd and 50 coming to Nigeria for a club opening? Na so the business dey viable reach?





In a business where one person can spend as much as N15million per night.





The maximum they can spend to host those two is $1million approximately N350million





In a business where one person can spend as much as N15million per night.The maximum they can spend to host those two is $1million approximately N350millionThey will recoup it in maximum two month.

Club kini.....hosting 50 kobo?....am not understanding

50 cents keeps getting fat, He needs to workout 1 Like

Keneking:

Chai and one thing u forget is dat d club is nt in Aba or Abia, its in Lagos, so beta shut up.

igbo kwenu



How many likes for the igbo community 8 Likes

Ps-See as 50cent hold the guy "anyhow" in the first pictureNo respect!!

Ok 1 Like

that third picture...no be dollars dey play around for the guy hand so?

hope this is not a rumour? 1 Like

Shey dem go share free drinks?

GLeesMODEL:

‎ #softwork #softwork 1 Like

akphrat:

Maybe its time for eedris abdulkareem to apologise to @50cent .



lol. Where have you been? They have reconciled for over 3-5 years now. lol. Where have you been? They have reconciled for over 3-5 years now. 1 Like

Meanwhile