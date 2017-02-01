₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by CastedDude: 2:10pm
A man and his motorcycle got trapped in a gutter following a terrible accident involving a tipper truck which happened on Sokoto road along Kano round-about, Zaria, Kaduna state. The people in the area mobilized themselves to rescue the injured man. According to an eyewitness, Bukhari Ahmed, the man lost one of his legs in the crash.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-gets-trapped-with-his-bike-in.html
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 2:12pm
wish him speedy recovery
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by dingbang(m): 2:16pm
Chai....
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by project8(m): 2:42pm
he loss his two legs
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by pyyxxaro: 3:03pm
Shuuuooo
See as the Tipper Laminate the bike
The Tipper driver must be working for dangote
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by ucheheart(m): 3:09pm
Bike men ride like they have double life
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by ngmgeek(m): 5:20pm
Sad, but thank God he is alive. Thousands were not that lucky
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by Jamesmatic(m): 5:21pm
Gobe
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by datopaper(m): 5:21pm
Not again in my country
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by ChuzzyBlog(m): 5:21pm
damn!
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by MARYchiells(f): 5:21pm
Wish him quick recovery
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by Nma27(f): 5:22pm
Tragic!
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by Chidexter(m): 5:22pm
Ha, quick recovery sir. Nothing is safe to ride on these days, bike, keke, cars, truck, even witches sef dey feel am.
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by priscaoge(f): 5:22pm
OMG! The pains he's passing through tho Thank God he's alive!
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by EMERGENCY111: 5:23pm
God.. na wa ooo
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by visijo(m): 5:23pm
God have mercy...
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by marshalcarter: 5:25pm
oluwa oo
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by abdulaz: 5:25pm
Tragic accidents all the time.
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by maxiuc(m): 5:26pm
And the driver will escape unhurt the Reason why this truck drivers drive recklessly is because the knw that if accident occurs they will survive it
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by obembet(m): 5:27pm
U shall not die but survive
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by infogenius(m): 5:27pm
That man was kept by God's saving Grace.
He would have simply turned to minced beef by the truck
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by gqboyy(m): 5:29pm
God save us from accident. I remebered when I was in Secondary school one truck driver catapulted me and my bike. I ended up with concussion. I suffered temporary dementia for 2days
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by princefunmmy(m): 5:34pm
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by dhamstar(m): 5:37pm
omo see reckless driving!!!
that truck drive must be high on some kind of weed mix with burukutu
btw check my signature
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by klassic(m): 5:38pm
pyyxxaro:
Bros the lamination nor get part 2. As in the tipper nor get joy at all. E joy don off since 1924. E just dey use person pikin leg do animal biology.
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by jeffizy(m): 5:38pm
What a pain that bike man will endure. Seeing his life flashing by him.
A confused zone brings such occurrence.
You go fear location : Sokoto road, Kano roundabout, Zaria, Kaduna State.
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by Ezedon(m): 5:41pm
Red Devils work
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by onadana: 5:57pm
Have you blamed Buhari today?
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by thaoriginator: 6:03pm
priscaoge:damn.. Dis nigga can't ride again. Wheel chair loading.. Sorry breda!
|Re: Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS by Justiceleague1: 6:12pm
PrettyCrystal:haba! SPEEDY kwa
