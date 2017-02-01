Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS (8335 Views)

Source; A man and his motorcycle got trapped in a gutter following a terrible accident involving a tipper truck which happened on Sokoto road along Kano round-about, Zaria, Kaduna state. The people in the area mobilized themselves to rescue the injured man. According to an eyewitness, Bukhari Ahmed, the man lost one of his legs in the crash.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-gets-trapped-with-his-bike-in.html

wish him speedy recovery 2 Likes

Chai.... 1 Like

he loss his two legs





See as the Tipper Laminate the bike



The Tipper driver must be working for dangote ShuuuoooSee as the Tipper Laminate the bike

Bike men ride like they have double life

Sad, but thank God he is alive. Thousands were not that lucky 2 Likes

Gobe

Not again in my country

damn!

Wish him quick recovery

Tragic!

Ha, quick recovery sir. Nothing is safe to ride on these days, bike, keke, cars, truck, even witches sef dey feel am.

Thank God he's alive! OMG! The pains he's passing through thoThank God he's alive!

God.. na wa ooo

God have mercy...

oluwa oo

Tragic accidents all the time.

And the driver will escape unhurt the Reason why this truck drivers drive recklessly is because the knw that if accident occurs they will survive it

U shall not die but survive

That man was kept by God's saving Grace.

He would have simply turned to minced beef by the truck

God save us from accident. I remebered when I was in Secondary school one truck driver catapulted me and my bike. I ended up with concussion. I suffered temporary dementia for 2days

omo see reckless driving!!!



that truck drive must be high on some kind of weed mix with burukutu



btw check my signature

pyyxxaro:

Bros the lamination nor get part 2. As in the tipper nor get joy at all. E joy don off since 1924. E just dey use person pikin leg do animal biology. Bros the lamination nor get part 2. As in the tipper nor get joy at all. E joy don off since 1924. E just dey use person pikin leg do animal biology.

What a pain that bike man will endure. Seeing his life flashing by him.

A confused zone brings such occurrence.

You go fear location : Sokoto road, Kano roundabout, Zaria, Kaduna State. 2 Likes 1 Share

Red Devils work

Have you blamed Buhari today? Have you blamed Buhari today?

priscaoge:

OMG! The pains he's passing through tho Thank God he's alive! damn.. Dis nigga can't ride again. Wheel chair loading.. Sorry breda! damn.. Dis nigga can't ride again. Wheel chair loading.. Sorry breda!