Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food
|Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by NewsPoacher: 2:17pm
By Uchenna Inya
https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/boy-16-beats-father-death-food/
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by darfay: 2:19pm
Ftc
Ncan akoka branch reporting for.
Na flatinos o the hard workers
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by dingbang(m): 2:19pm
So what was d judge's verdict?
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by kabrud: 2:19pm
Choi, this is not a serious issue with those people. People that wake their parents by kicking, what are we expecting? Abeg, next
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by fuckbulhary: 2:21pm
Buhari why??
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by RockHard: 2:22pm
Smh. Their village people don finally catch that family.
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by kabrud: 2:24pm
Blaqsuqar, another impostor.
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by gedidiah: 2:31pm
Why did u allow the spirit to control you, use the name of JESUS.anyway na untop palm tree them settle ur case
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by adadike281(f): 3:30pm
Father, rest in peace. Son, rot in jail.
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by veekid(m): 5:24pm
See wetin Buhari yaff caused again; Buhari sef
All in the name of food? Aaaaarrrrggggggghhhhhh
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by visijo(m): 5:24pm
They release the boy, after all he is not up to 18yrs. But karma will settle the boy.
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by olaolulazio(m): 5:24pm
Satan has come to stay in his heart.
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by cloudyskygrind(m): 5:24pm
End time kids
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by AntiWailer: 5:24pm
Na dem
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by jamislaw(m): 5:25pm
I did not even read the POST.....
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by datopaper(m): 5:25pm
This is too much, killing
I rebuke every evil spirit in and around me
In Jesus Name
Police and court should tamper mercy with justice
Sikena
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by priscaoge(f): 5:25pm
Terrible things are happening these days
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by IYANGBALI: 5:25pm
Flatinos again
Flatinos na ni
Always flatinos
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by infogenius(m): 5:25pm
one big pitfall of poverty
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by Flexherbal(m): 5:26pm
Too bad !
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by obembet(m): 5:26pm
Pls dont marry them ooo. NCAN
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by dyabman(m): 5:28pm
Boy , but why
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by soberdrunk(m): 5:30pm
When the wrong sperm fertilizes the right egg
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by dipo2much(m): 5:31pm
Na wa o. All of us don become raZist
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by segebase(m): 5:31pm
naija peeps can lie....always blaming.... soon dem go blame buhari for all crimes now
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by GreatMahmud: 5:32pm
If it were Afonjas the cone heads aka Omo Yoooluba, after the killing, the boy will still cut off the head and other parts of the fathers body for RITUALS. ..Na dem!, U see son yashing his mother and father poking his daughter. Even one old former president with Afonja blood poking his daughter-in-law..Its their way!!!!
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by maxiuc(m): 5:33pm
This one now is among the leaders of tomorrow
Now have you eaten the food
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by Abudu2000(m): 5:33pm
Lol, my flat head blodas at work
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by cold(m): 5:33pm
Oh dear. This won't end well
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by jidxin(m): 5:34pm
even tho hez not up to 18yrs his age of commission doesn't matter but conviction. he maybe kept in prison till he attains d age of majority nd tried as an adult
the tribe dat wakes their parent with sliding kick....lmaooo....
rip to d father
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by EMERGENCY111: 5:34pm
idiot child.. why you no go nnewi wrestling contest if you can fight.. mumu
|Re: Boy Beats His Father To Death In Ebonyi Over Food by Alasi20(m): 5:35pm
Lautech Student Arraigned By EFCC On His Way To Cash $6.9M [n1.03billion Naira / Wife Cuts Off Husband's Manhood For Having Too Much Sex With Her(Graphic Photos) / Nigeria Made Faster Progress Against Boko Haram After Curbing Corruption- Buhar
