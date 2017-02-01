₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by ceometromedia: 3:20pm
The chairman of APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale and other party leaders welcome and receive former President Jonathan aide, Otunba Bode Oyedele to APC. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-crowd-welcomes-ex-jonathan-aide.html
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by doublewisdom: 3:23pm
A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.
Modified:
See mentions from Nairaland yoruba Muslims
One yeye and inconsequential yoruba muslim aide defects to APC and that is news?
Yeye dey smell!
5 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by rose54321: 3:28pm
I stand with Kowa or any other neutral party for that matter.
I've said it several times before, I just hope Nigerians are starting to listen - APC & PDP are the same.
Same person, different names.
4 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by ChaleeBendel: 3:29pm
Next week he'll join KOWA.
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by Mynd44: 3:29pm
Oyedele is nuts
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 3:32pm
^^^ He is right
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by yibomustgo(m): 3:40pm
doublewisdom:
Oh yes. Just as Andy Uba, Ken Nnamani and other Yeeebos leaders are also "Yoruba muslim". You are nothing but oloriburuku.
33 Likes 1 Share
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by ODVanguard: 3:57pm
doublewisdom:
Yeah, like OUK, Andy Uba, Nnamani and other Igbo muslims like them. Eleribu nio.
11 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by tunderay(m): 4:00pm
doublewisdom:At least use your sense small.
6 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by odogwubiafra: 4:00pm
No sane and patriotic Nigerian will join this APC, all the likes of Andy Ubah, Emeka Offor etc are "hungry" politicians. There is more to their defection than what we merely know. They are all thieves.
5 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 4:36pm
yibomustgo:lol.....olori keke napep
2 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by BENZINA: 5:02pm
Hmmmm, am beginning to consider this KOWA of a party.
1 Like
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by visijo(m): 5:53pm
#PDP
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 5:53pm
Ndi APC
ndi iberibe
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 5:54pm
yibomustgo:
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by gr8eminent(m): 5:54pm
Good move, your file is qualified to be burnt at EFCC
2 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by yertyr(m): 5:54pm
CROWD....
These are nigerians probably battling the tide of recession o
Yet, they roll out lyk fools wenever these politicians call
Nigeria is a waste...
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 5:54pm
J
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 5:55pm
Chai!
GEJ has been deserted by his very own!
He was just used and dumped.
Fani Kayode and Remo Omokri re next in line!
2 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by 2dugged(f): 5:56pm
rose54321:well said, they are just a bunch of recycled thieves
1 Like
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:57pm
Apc will soon crash
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 5:58pm
doublewisdom:
You need to start eating good food.
Excess bread is already congesting your skull
5 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:58pm
So he is no longer a thief ?
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 5:58pm
maxiuc:
After 2031
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 5:58pm
one by one, dem don dey go
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by DTOBS(m): 5:58pm
doublewisdom:
yibomustgo:
ODVanguard:
jamislaw:Oluwa olorun Iyanu ooo... See how they've finish that guy... #YorubaBois I hail oooo #ProudlyYorubaDemon
2 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by crazygod(m): 6:00pm
Next election, Nigerians should come out and vote for #Kowa.
The only party that sounds like u slapping ur enemy. Let us 'Kowa' APC and PDP out of power.
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by ISTANDWITHBUHAR: 6:02pm
doublewisdom:
Your Igbo christian have been trooping into the party since last year..
3 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by klax(m): 6:02pm
doublewisdom:
Are you alright
What about Kalu, Nnanani etc who are shaneless fool from the East
Pls don't let me insult you if you don't have better things to say just shut up ok. Anybody especially from the East that ever make mistakes to insult the yoruba again will hate him or herself because our own goats from the East are the most useless cowards I have seen in my entire life and no one say anything due to overloaded bigotry and hypocrisy. So shut your mouth Mr man ok.
Any yoruba is free to join apc it's their idea it's their party so I repeat shut up APGA that originated from the east is as nothing but a shadow. All the what the east know best to do is to do follow follow but to do their own things and let others follows NEVER pls I'm very upset right now.
4 Likes
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by priceaction: 6:02pm
he is now a saint because most of the alleged money
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by okechukwu101: 6:04pm
Sets of hungry politicians with ignorant citizens. Nigerians are just hungry people without integrity
Re: Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) by jericco1(m): 6:04pm
Thieves
