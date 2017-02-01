Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Otunba Bode Oyedele Defects To APC As Crowd Welcomes Him (Photos) (4129 Views)

The chairman of APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale and other party leaders welcome and receive former President Jonathan aide, Otunba Bode Oyedele to APC.





One yeye and inconsequential yoruba muslim aide defects to APC and that is news?

I stand with Kowa or any other neutral party for that matter.



I've said it several times before, I just hope Nigerians are starting to listen - APC & PDP are the same.

Same person, different names. 4 Likes

Next week he'll join KOWA.

Oyedele is nuts

^^^ He is right

A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.

Oh yes. Just as Andy Uba, Ken Nnamani and other Yeeebos leaders are also "Yoruba muslim". You are nothing but oloriburuku.

A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.

Yeah, like OUK, Andy Uba, Nnamani and other Igbo muslims like them. Eleribu nio.

At least use your sense small.

No sane and patriotic Nigerian will join this APC, all the likes of Andy Ubah, Emeka Offor etc are "hungry" politicians. There is more to their defection than what we merely know. They are all thieves. 5 Likes

lol.....olori keke napep

Hmmmm, am beginning to consider this KOWA of a party. 1 Like

ndi iberibe Ndi APCndi iberibe

Oh yes. Just as Andy Uba, Ken Nnamani and other Yeeebos leaders are also "Yoruba muslim". You are nothing but oloriburuku.



Good move, your file is qualified to be burnt at EFCC 2 Likes

CROWD....

These are nigerians probably battling the tide of recession o

Yet, they roll out lyk fools wenever these politicians call

Nigeria is a waste...

Chai!





GEJ has been deserted by his very own!





He was just used and dumped.





Fani Kayode and Remo Omokri re next in line! 2 Likes

I stand with Kowa or any other neutral party for that matter.



I've said it several times before, I just hope Nigerians are starting to listen - APC & PDP are the same.

Same person, different names.



well said, they are just a bunch of recycled thieves

Apc will soon crash

A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.



You need to start eating good food.





You need to start eating good food. Excess bread is already congesting your skull

So he is no longer a thief ?

Apc will soon crash





After 2031

one by one, dem don dey go

A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.

Oh yes. Just as Andy Uba, Ken Nnamani and other Yeeebos leaders are also "Yoruba muslim". You are nothing but oloriburuku. ODVanguard:





Yeah, like OUK, Andy Uba, Nnamani and other Igbo muslims like them. Eleribu nio. jamislaw:

Oluwa olorun Iyanu ooo... See how they've finish that guy... #YorubaBois I hail oooo #ProudlyYorubaDemon



The only party that sounds like u slapping ur enemy. Let us 'Kowa' APC and PDP out of power. Next election, Nigerians should come out and vote for #Kowa.

A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.



Your Igbo christian have been trooping into the party since last year..

A yoruba Muslim? Good riddance.

Are you alright



What about Kalu, Nnanani etc who are shaneless fool from the East



Pls don't let me insult you if you don't have better things to say just shut up ok. Anybody especially from the East that ever make mistakes to insult the yoruba again will hate him or herself because our own goats from the East are the most useless cowards I have seen in my entire life and no one say anything due to overloaded bigotry and hypocrisy. So shut your mouth Mr man ok.



Are you alright What about Kalu, Nnanani etc who are shaneless fool from the East Pls don't let me insult you if you don't have better things to say just shut up ok. Anybody especially from the East that ever make mistakes to insult the yoruba again will hate him or herself because our own goats from the East are the most useless cowards I have seen in my entire life and no one say anything due to overloaded bigotry and hypocrisy. So shut your mouth Mr man ok. Any yoruba is free to join apc it's their idea it's their party so I repeat shut up APGA that originated from the east is as nothing but a shadow. All the what the east know best to do is to do follow follow but to do their own things and let others follows NEVER pls I'm very upset right now.

he is now a saint because most of the alleged money stolen shared during GEJ will be used to help APC. Nigeria is irredeemable and our so called yoots have been sold out to different highest bidders .

Sets of hungry politicians with ignorant citizens. Nigerians are just hungry people without integrity