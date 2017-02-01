₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,872 members, 3,360,816 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 06:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG (3157 Views)
Baggage Abandoned By Arik Air At A New York Airport. Photos / The Arik Airline Passenger Seat An Expatriate Saw Today (pics) / FG To Establish National Carrier (1) (2) (3) (4)
|No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by alphonsojaybaz: 4:14pm
No plan to convert Arik to national carrier — FG
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/no-plan-to-convert-arik-to-national.html
The Federal Government is not planning to convert Nigeria’s biggest and beleaguered airline, Arik Air, to a national carrier, contrary to speculations making the rounds since the takeover of the airline.
Some senior officials at the aviation arm of the Federal Ministry of Transportation disclosed this on Saturday.
This is as the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria revealed that if not for the Federal Government’s intervention in Arik Air, the airline would have stopped operations on Monday, February 13, due to its heavy debts.
It can be recalled that the Federal Government, through AMCON, had taken over the operations of Arik Air and appointed Capt. Roy Ukpebo Ilegbodu as its new manager.
The report stated that the airline was indebted to the tune of over N300bn, with AMCON alone owed N135bn, while its obligations to aviation fuel suppliers, insurance firms, aircraft maintenance organisations, the Federal Government and the various aviation agencies, as well as food vendors made up the balance.
Reacting to claims that the government was planning to convert the airline to a national carrier, officials at the transportation ministry told newsmen that they were aware of the rumour, but described it as mere and false speculations.
The Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Aviation Ministry, Mr. James Odaudu, explained that the government only intervened in Arik through AMCON in order to save the carrier from collapse, adding that the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had never given an inkling to suggest that Arik will be converted to a national carrier.
Odaudu said, “I have heard such claims too and they are just speculations. The federal government is not planning to convert Arik Air to a national carrier, I don’t have that information. Like the minister has always stated, the federal government will establish a private sector driven national carrier.
“As far as I know, I don’t think the government will want to start a national carrier with an airline that is full of encumbrances like Arik Air. Why did AMCON take over Arik Air? It is because of the problems faced by the airline.
“We’ve heard even senior officials of the airline saying that the Federal Government wants to take over Arik because it want to establish a national carrier, but to the best of my knowledge that’s not true. The truth is that as far as government is concerned, the more healthy airlines we have in the country, the better for us as a nation.”
On its intervention in Arik, AMCON stated that within 24 hours of the government’s involvement in Arik Air, the airline had started receiving assistance to be able to offer flight services.
Meanwhile, some aggrieved customers of Arik Airlines have commended the Federal Government for taking over the operations of the country’s biggest carrier.
The Federal Government, through AMCON, on Thursday, took over the operations of Arik Air, and appointed Capt. Ukpebo Ilegbodu as its new manager.
Arik has, in recent times, been in the news for negative reasons, from suspension of service on some routes to delays and outright cancellation of flights.
A commentator on Nairaland, identified simply as Dynamo, said his experience flying Arik airline was below expectations.
Dynamo said he recently booked a return flight ticket with Arik from Lagos to London but was told on the day of departure that the flight had been rescheduled without an apology.
A Facebook user, identified simply as Kayode Daodu, said the Federal Government’s decision was long overdue because of poor management of the company.
Daodu said, “This poor management (of Arik) has led to low morale from the staff as their passengers are been treated poorly, especially through flight cancellation and rescheduling.”
Narrating his experience on the medium, another aggrieved Arik customer, Ojo Adekunle, said the airline’s predicament was caused by its failure to care for its customers.
1 Like
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Blue3k(m): 4:20pm
Good let private sector work. Just make sure policies of government don't kill it.
Like the minister has always stated, the federal government will establish a private sector driven national carrier.
2 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by SeunEgbegbe(m): 4:33pm
National carrier ??
Buhari's government can't provide 24 hour electricity in a tiny Lagos Airport, how do you think they can run fleets of Airplanes ??
I wouldn't even enter the "National carrier" even if you offer me 60 million dollars
A government that used $80 billion to import cow food, they might as well replace the engine of the Airplane with Toyota Camry engine and it will wipe out the entire passengers
5 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by iluvpomo: 4:35pm
This is what will happen if they make that mistake ...
6 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by ololadeajayi: 4:35pm
Ok
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Firefire(m): 4:35pm
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by ephi123(f): 4:35pm
Always rumours in this current administration.
4 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Nma27(f): 4:36pm
You guys will run it into d ground with ur lack of maintenance culture... . Good decision
4 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 4:36pm
Access denied
This government and falsehood eeeh
By the way pls is Buhari back?
1 Like
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by freebreezeyz(m): 4:38pm
How I wish same had happened to AIRNIGERIA before JimohGOAT ran the place down.
Good move by the FG and AMCON!! Arik was in a very sorry state of affairs before this move!
Their ticket prices were never cheap and to imagine their customer service and handling was below ZERO!!!
3 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 4:38pm
Nma27:u mean 24 thousands feets into the ground
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 4:41pm
freebreezeyz:I don't die
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 4:43pm
[quote author=iluvpomo post=53648410]What will happen if they make that mistake [/quote,: buhari is corrupt
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 4:46pm
Go to edo there are many airline there we can get national carriers
1 Like
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Nma27(f): 4:46pm
maxiuc:I tell ya
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by DirtyGold: 4:46pm
Na from clap dance they start....
What's tha business?
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Dominiquez: 4:48pm
Government should first reduce the multiple taxes airline operators pay which will help reduce the flight fare and increase the number of air travellers by this the aviation business in Nigeria will be interesting for the player and cheaper for the masses.
2 Likes
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by SalamRushdie: 4:52pm
freebreezeyz:
Its just a matter of days before Arik shuts down so stop deceiving urself sir
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by yinkslinks(m): 4:56pm
Useless leaders. Come and see what sa airways and kenya airways make daily.
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by pedrilo: 5:01pm
The force against Nigeria's progress is overwhelming
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Iamdmentor1(m): 5:03pm
Only in naija
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by freeukline(f): 5:06pm
maxiuc:are u a mind reader? was going to ask the same question.
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by ceejay80s(m): 5:13pm
Thought Aero was the national carrier ?
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by Nbaye: 5:14pm
Arik wen dey quarter to die
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by kolnel: 5:21pm
I wonder why we can't get things right in this country
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by freebreezeyz(m): 5:41pm
SalamRushdie:
Who is deceiving who and who cares
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 5:42pm
Nma27:>
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by maxiuc(m): 5:48pm
freeukline:anything built on lies and deciet never stands now if buhari is health as claimed by his goons why is he not back till now
Dullardiho come bck nd finish ur recession
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by slimfit1(m): 5:54pm
Customer service is very important in this sector if you can't make your customers happy go and do another business
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by slimfit1(m): 5:56pm
iluvpomo:
That is an expensive plain there oh they should have turned it to an exhibition for school children to come and see plain instead of where it is now.
|Re: No Plan To Convert Arik To National Carrier — FG by tectonotimes: 6:12pm
It is obvious that running airline in Nigeria is not profitable.
(0) (Reply)
Australian Tourist Visa: Pls Help Anyone! / Nominate For Your Travel Section Poster Of The Year 2012! / American Visa At Last.
Viewing this topic: zomoears, sawsaw(m), musa7m(m), TANKDESTROYER(m), VampireeM(f), iamkunleajayi, swizz3, seunajia, spafu(m), Billyonaire, captmatts(m), adisa786, Bosen, Chukwudozzie(m), Omenkata and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10