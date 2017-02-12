Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) (9470 Views)

this popular mechanic is very proud with his invention, he's been working on it for quite a while and today he took it for a spin, he test drove it round the street to showcase his driving skills, he says if he gets the right equipments and sponsorship he'd develop amazing auto-mobiles never before seen but for now, he's recycling on objects around him



he believes that he'd one day owns a company that would be as big as volkswagen with headquarters in nigeria. 1 Share

marpol

lalasticlala

mynd44



pic

Say open cart, No way this is a car. However, I do not doubt this mechanics talent, no dream is too big to pursue.

Nigerians ! Always Talented.... But who is gonna help them bring out the talent in terms of financing, advice and many more, the answer to that is NOBODY.



It a pity we have Selfish government, All they care about is their P0cket.



Continue stealing the money that belongs to the masses and see what this so CALLED TALENTED guys do to your children who you stealing money for.



More grease, More Knowledge, More Prayers to you Guys. Weldone I salute your Brain.



What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??



Is this a car or a wheelbarrow ?? 1 Like

The beginning of Ford Motors 4 Likes 1 Share

dgg

Nice invention/improvisation.



Make I go search for my own talent, I'd imply you to do same too.

?? What's this again??

Car abi?

At least the owner now have steering/4 wheel drive

This is how Buhari's govt is

After looking at this My eyes they hurt real bad

O Lord, what is Nigeria's sin, for us to deserve this level of development?? 3 Likes

SeunEgbegbe:

What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??

Is this a car or a wheelbarrow ??

Haba Na encourage the young Engineer Haba Na encourage the young Engineer

WARNING

THE GUY BELOW ME IS VERY ANGRY AND HIGH 1 Like

what kind of rubbish is this? I was rushing to see somethinhg close to bentley only for me see wheelbarrow skeleton. The mechanic should have at least put some other accessories. Soon, he will put two woodedn wings and they will say "locally aeroplane spotted in amasoma" 1 Like

No bad...seeing that it isn't powered by gasoline.

Nansace

VIO and FRSC must not get hold of the driver.





He will pay heavily through his nose





this person must be a nairalander.

Op take it easy on the clutch abeg, this isn't locally made but assembled.

I appreciate the young much's effort but there is nothing spectacular about this. Different variations of this ish abound, and they weren't imported.

hazardous

Danger

jinxet2000:

Hmmmmm

Soft banter to cool brain after Chelsea cut my ticket. Soft banter to cool brain after Chelsea cut my ticket.