Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by piperson(m): 6:01pm
this popular mechanic is very proud with his invention, he's been working on it for quite a while and today he took it for a spin, he test drove it round the street to showcase his driving skills, he says if he gets the right equipments and sponsorship he'd develop amazing auto-mobiles never before seen but for now, he's recycling on objects around him
he believes that he'd one day owns a company that would be as big as volkswagen with headquarters in nigeria.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by piperson(m): 6:12pm
marpol
lalasticlala
mynd44
will you guys take this for a ride? this is what we call "manual"
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by piperson(m): 6:45pm
pic
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Kjnwancaro: 7:04pm
Say open cart, No way this is a car. However, I do not doubt this mechanics talent, no dream is too big to pursue.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 8:13pm
Nigerians ! Always Talented.... But who is gonna help them bring out the talent in terms of financing, advice and many more, the answer to that is NOBODY.
It a pity we have Selfish government, All they care about is their P0cket.
Continue stealing the money that belongs to the masses and see what this so CALLED TALENTED guys do to your children who you stealing money for.
More grease, More Knowledge, More Prayers to you Guys. Weldone I salute your Brain.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by SeunEgbegbe(m): 8:13pm
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
Is this a car or a wheelbarrow ??
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by NotComplaining: 8:13pm
The beginning of Ford Motors
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by datyorubaboy: 8:13pm
dgg
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Chidexter(m): 8:14pm
Nice invention/improvisation.
Make I go search for my own talent, I'd imply you to do same too.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Endtimesmith: 8:14pm
What's this again??
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Poorboy: 8:14pm
Car abi?
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by GodIsFoolish: 8:14pm
At least the owner now have steering/4 wheel drive
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by GodIsFoolish: 8:15pm
This is how Buhari's govt is
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:15pm
After looking at this My eyes they hurt real bad
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by wildrose21(m): 8:16pm
O Lord, what is Nigeria's sin, for us to deserve this level of development??
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by unclezuma: 8:16pm
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Atiku2019: 8:16pm
SeunEgbegbe:
Haba Na encourage the young Engineer
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by GoodyOG: 8:17pm
WARNING
THE GUY BELOW ME IS VERY ANGRY AND HIGH
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by jinxet2000: 8:17pm
what kind of rubbish is this? I was rushing to see somethinhg close to bentley only for me see wheelbarrow skeleton. The mechanic should have at least put some other accessories. Soon, he will put two woodedn wings and they will say "locally aeroplane spotted in amasoma"
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by imitateMe(m): 8:18pm
No bad...seeing that it isn't powered by gasoline.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by BabaCommander: 8:18pm
Nansace
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by shamecurls(m): 8:19pm
VIO and FRSC must not get hold of the driver.
He will pay heavily through his nose
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by abdulskulboy(m): 8:19pm
this person must be a nairalander.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by frenchwine(m): 8:20pm
Op take it easy on the clutch abeg, this isn't locally made but assembled.
I appreciate the young much's effort but there is nothing spectacular about this. Different variations of this ish abound, and they weren't imported.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Gistedge(f): 8:20pm
hazardous
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by LIBSocials: 8:22pm
Danger
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by kendrick9(m): 8:22pm
jinxet2000:wheelbarrow skeleton... lmao
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 8:22pm
Memuna..... Wetin you fit do on your own than to steal.... Seun Egbegbe's family. Oponu
SeunEgbegbe:
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Itannooluwa(f): 8:23pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by frenchwine(m): 8:23pm
piperson:
Soft banter to cool brain after Chelsea cut my ticket.
Re: Locally Made Car Spotted In Amassoma, Bayelsa (Photo) by Hardewarlee(m): 8:24pm
No mind the Memuna aka Seun egbegbe's families. Oponu afofungbemu boi
Atiku2019:
