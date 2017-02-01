₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,019 members, 3,361,211 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi (14074 Views)
Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Daughters In Festac, Lagos / Little Girl Was Kidnapped In Kuje, Abuja By A Woman Last Night - Photos / 15-year-old Girl Kidnapped In Abuja & Converted To Islam Rescued In Katsina (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by saaedlee: 6:53pm
Source : NAN, https://ukeyibio.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/former-dss-state-director-and-channels.html?m=1
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by emzreus: 6:58pm
.
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by legwa10(m): 7:03pm
Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by josephine123: 8:41pm
sad news
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by seankay(m): 9:11pm
Muslim Brotherhood
9 Likes
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by wayne4loan: 9:11pm
He will be released as soon as money change hands
2 Likes
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by AlphaStyles(m): 9:12pm
Eyah
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by wiloy2k8(m): 9:12pm
mmm
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by sweetval: 9:12pm
Which way Nigeria.. This must be politically motivated.. No be lie.. Which way ma ppl
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by Iamabimbola: 9:12pm
Wow, only in nija, where your security instincts can't even save you!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by prettyboi1989(m): 9:12pm
ahn ahn wetin apun
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by sylviaeo(f): 9:12pm
Make God help am
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by Cholls(m): 9:12pm
my brothers and sisters guys from the end world don get am.....may God help us
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by SmartMugu: 9:12pm
I don't know him. Kidnappers need to focus on real enemies of progress if they must kidnap. Why this random person nobody knows? Start with those that ruined the economy to the point where kidnapping became a lucrative alternative for people like you.
5 Likes
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by brunofarad(m): 9:12pm
Insecurity in the land
Lets see what DSS CAN DO ABOUT THIS
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by Zico5(m): 9:13pm
Nobody is safe again in this country. Recession is biting hard, people are more daring and desperate. What's the way forward. Oluwa gbawa o
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by zpakln: 9:13pm
He was betrayed
Watch and Download: POT OF SOUP – Mark Angel Latest Comedy – Episode 100 here>>
http://www.ngcube.com/comedy-video-pot-of-soup-latest-mark-angel-comedy-episode-100/
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by thisisayus(m): 9:13pm
Mo gbe o.
After all the security tips he'll be dishing out on channels like he knows it all?
I've always known these people are just lucky to be where they are and not cos they know the technical know-how
You see what i do say about all these people that will come online to blab like they are perfect in their field (Motivational speakers included)
those "start something today" entrepreneur coach wanna be especially Awosika
they know NADA, someone will be telling me to apply summation FX in deterimng the outcome of my life, they'll even tell me to start small like pure water business (Their FADA!) even when they are into white collar jobs like they know it all
Check this out jare
http://www.nairaland.com/3624014/very-clean-tokunbo-toyota-corolla
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by gift01: 9:14pm
I suspect DSS cos the guy has been making unraveling findings for Channels. Always enjoyed his analysis. Hope they wont come after me
2 Likes
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:14pm
hmmmmm
The hunter is now been hunted. DSS lately has become a willing tool in the hands of apc useless administration.
They should continue four years is not forever. They will smell their nyansh by 2019
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by Daslim180(m): 9:14pm
See gobe !!!
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by eliwa47: 9:14pm
I smell rat!
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by hobermener: 9:14pm
F
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by Reference(m): 9:14pm
Security expert.... analyst..... strategist.....hmmm.... teacher show us worked examples.
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by MosD: 9:14pm
My dear kogi state is now in the eye of the storm
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by solid3(m): 9:16pm
God's safety is sure for me always.
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by ndaman25: 9:18pm
oga ooo
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by masseratti: 9:19pm
This kogi state has become something else
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by Psyrus(m): 9:19pm
Kogi again? Street ti take over
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by OlujobaSamuel: 9:21pm
not surprising, a sitting gov was kidnapped in nigeria, a sitting agf was assasinated in cold blood, how much more a retired personel.
crazy tinz full our nation, make God help us
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by masseratti: 9:21pm
kogi state is becoming something else
1 Like
|Re: Mike Ejiofor Kidnapped In Kogi by gbegemaster(m): 9:22pm
The state of insecurity in this country is alarming.
3 Likes
EFCC Bans Phone Calls And Visits To High-Profile Detainees / 10 Sentenced For Hanging On Moving Train / Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian
Viewing this topic: lanrejoe10(m), Ayofetee(m), paulGrundy(m), thiscounts(m), Akinz0126(m), yomeyome, Lamexx(m), pragnosis, Kockane(m), Nzeodogwu(m), tolma28(m), agisanalyst(m), rafabenitez, tohact(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10