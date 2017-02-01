I don't know him. Kidnappers need to focus on real enemies of progress if they must kidnap. Why this random person nobody knows? Start with those that ruined the economy to the point where kidnapping became a lucrative alternative for people like you.



After all the security tips he'll be dishing out on channels like he knows it all?

I've always known these people are just lucky to be where they are and not cos they know the technical know-how

You see what i do say about all these people that will come online to blab like they are perfect in their field (Motivational speakers included)

those "start something today" entrepreneur coach wanna be especially Awosika

they know NADA, someone will be telling me to apply summation FX in deterimng the outcome of my life, they'll even tell me to start small like pure water business (Their FADA!) even when they are into white collar jobs like they know it all



Check this out jare

http://www.nairaland.com/3624014/very-clean-tokunbo-toyota-corolla Mo gbe o.After all the security tips he'll be dishing out on channels like he knows it all?I've always known these people are just lucky to be where they are and not cos they know the technical know-howYou see what i do say about all these people that will come online to blab like they are perfect in their field (Motivational speakers included)those "start something today" entrepreneur coach wanna be especially Awosikathey know NADA, someone will be telling me to apply summation FX in deterimng the outcome of my life, they'll even tell me to start small like pure water business (Their FADA!) even when they are into white collar jobs like they know it allCheck this out jare 15 Likes 1 Share