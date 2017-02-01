₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,019 members, 3,361,210 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added (9416 Views)
Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija / Debie-Rise & Bassey, The 2 New Big Brother Naija Housemates / Photos: Meet Big Brother Nigeria 2017 Housemates (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Ifexxy(m): 8:01pm
Big Brother Naija justed added to more housemates to big brother house, these two housemates are fake...
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-two-more-fake-ese-and-one.html
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by josephine123: 8:35pm
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by lekanSuccess(m): 10:01pm
So?
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by phemsie(m): 10:01pm
They are coming to waste their time, i trust my guy, BALLY, he can not fall for their antics.
BALLY FOR THE MULLAH,
2 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by photoshoot(m): 10:01pm
How long would they be there?
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by hoover420: 10:01pm
why kyn lame thread be this
4 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by SweetJoystick(m): 10:01pm
So? How does that affect the country current situation?
3 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by toyinjimoh(m): 10:01pm
this can only happen in naija
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by martineverest(m): 10:01pm
which one is fake again?...ollah1,pls come and xplain.since u are their nairaland p.r.o
1 Like
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Big4wig(m): 10:01pm
Like I give a Shii
My phone keeps typing shii
Phone why are you malfunctioning
Shii
Shi
Shi
Oh I get it now, Maximum 4G f+ck unfound and the device can't function properly without its f+cks.. sorry no f+ck can be given or borrowed
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Marvel1206: 10:02pm
OK but
I was strolling with my last f*ck on leash on this thread earlier when Op ambushed me and held me at Knifepoint. "Give me your f*ck!" He thundered. I was already trembling, different thoughts ran through my mind. "What will i tell my parents when i get home" Among others. But then my life is more important than a f*ck. Op was becoming more aggresive now so i had to make a quick decision. I looked behind my back and saw my f*ck with teary eyes, she nodded in disapproval as though she was saying "Pls don't do this" .
"Which kind wahala be dis now" i said to myself. "Look!" i shouted at the Op while pointing my hand into an empty space behind his back, as soon as he turned his head, i grabbed my f*ck and made a run for it. He chased us but we were able to outrun him. Few mins later, i was already sitting under a shed with my f*ck on my laps. I patted her and kissed her forehead. "It's alright dear, i almost gave you out today on a useless thread for that matter"
She smiled sheepishly and rested on my arms.
That was how i protected my last f*ck from being giving on this thread
50 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by point5: 10:02pm
U think u are doing me...
1 Like
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Syjibrin: 10:02pm
2nd to comment STC
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by succyreal(m): 10:02pm
This is when the real Bleep will be given
but as for me I will carry all the bleeps to babu...
Jon over to u
1 Like
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by vicuto: 10:02pm
Hmm Ninja where anytin is possible, corruption everywhere
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by johnstar(m): 10:03pm
Even for bb9ja
Illegal dey happen
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by maxiuc(m): 10:04pm
Stupidity reality tv show
2 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Mayor38(m): 10:05pm
op e yaf madt
2 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by DrayZee: 10:06pm
Syjibrin:I think you need to see a vet, to check your liver.
1 Like
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by SunnyBlaze1(m): 10:09pm
Marvel1206:
Nnaa Nawa o
Oya bring the f**k
9 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by BrutalJab: 10:11pm
mtcheew
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Getintouch2004(m): 10:11pm
Marvel1206:
Lmao, you get time ooo
3 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by FuckyourMama: 10:13pm
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Shortyy(f): 10:18pm
Marvel1206:LMFAOOOOO what DA fvck!
5 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by lollmaolol: 10:23pm
Enjoying the fakeness and the suspense
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Bgorgeous: 10:24pm
Abi ya TV Na black and white?
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 10:24pm
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by superfelix: 10:24pm
Edakun, wich one is fake again
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Jacksparr0w127: 10:25pm
Marvel1206:like seriously? You typed all this for just 'No fuccck given'?
Didn't know you can talk this much hahaha
2 Likes
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by Tyviv(f): 10:25pm
The guy is cute
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by driand(m): 10:31pm
Marvel1206:
|Re: 2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Added by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:32pm
Marvel1206:oh my God!
Movie Featured Mr Victor Olaotan ; Tinsel / New Tv Station (ontv) / Blessing Madaki: Nigeria's First Reality TV Birth
Viewing this topic: grafixdon, shakamarh, industrious, MemeTroll, ofemigeorge(m), kabe(m), adadadon(m), PresVA, Abbbeyyy(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), enwerion, Jacksparr0w127, OldBeer, chubbylistic, feelinboyya(m), KingGeorgey(m), edawg(m), sammyomal, ibroh22(m), Drienzia, jmoes(m), naijafire(m), soloehis(m), sakalisis(m), Malawian(m), geagle55(m), SwtLynZy(f), bisi16(m), iPopAlomo(m), arkonpoint, gistyinka(m), kadree(m), Lyoncrescent, mayorjosh(m), eleshin(m), harev16, Chilug(m), DonHummer(m), chillex8 and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10