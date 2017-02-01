₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by viviangist: 8:45am
ESE Eriata is a reigning beauty queen at Face of CandyCity Nigeria pageant and comedian and has promised to cause drama in the house. Her target, she says, is Uriel because Uriel feels safe.
http://www.viviangist.com/ese-eriata-face-of-candycity-nigeria-personality-joins-big-brother-nigeria-bbnaija
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by pyyxxaro: 8:54am
Another Royal Ashawo
Another Royal Akunakuna
Another Royal homebreaker
Another Royal Opio
Another Royal Cucumber vendor
Another Royal ogbongidi
Another Royal oloshò
Another Royal cheerful giver has been introduced
Big brother clap for your fooooolish self
Even Devil nor go de watch this yeye program , e go prefer to de watch cartoon network for Hell fire
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by makdcash(m): 9:09am
Fine ge
7 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Obascoetubi: 9:23am
ugly ashawo
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by veekid(m): 10:10am
with her big head wey be like SpongeBob
3 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by verygudbadguy(m): 10:10am
Obascoetubi:
Wicked! Na Monday we dey o. You go wicked throughout this week
4 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by olaezebala: 10:10am
Another Potential ASHA***WO to be bang*d on international tv.
I wonder how people talk about gaining morals in this immoral show.
Crazy set of hungry, quick cash seeking mofos who will do anything for money.
This show does not in anyway portray the Nigeria in am.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Ifexxy(m): 10:10am
SEE MORE OF HER BBNAIJA PHOTOS HERE >>
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-two-more-fake-ese-and-one.html
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Angelb4: 10:10am
Jesus! How can the lady I saw on #BBNaija yesterday had contested for beauty queen? Tboss and Gifty are far far above her in beauty. She must had contested in 1826 AD
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by GodIsFoolish: 10:11am
After using her they will dump her
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by 12345baba: 10:11am
Leave my Uriel alone o
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Aburi001: 10:11am
Them say Warri no dey carry last.....
The truth is that Edo no dey carry last too both for Robbery and Beauty
Call it R & B.........
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by YESpParticipant: 10:11am
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:11am
I don't understand the girl oooooo. She was just acting like she has never seen a camera before
My Glo is back!
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by misteryman: 10:12am
WOMEN OF SEDUCTION, PLEASE GOD SAVE US FROM ALL KARASHIKA WOMEN
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by mailingdgreat: 10:12am
I shake my head
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Alexander001(m): 10:12am
people wey dey call her ashawo. una don patronize her before?
2 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by kingteaser619(m): 10:12am
I love this one, make person pass me her number, I need her services
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by ayusco85(m): 10:13am
Please don't disappoint us the viewers.
The Vaseline Crew to be specific.......
All we want is Ur boob$
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by EastGold(m): 10:13am
And so?
I hope she will not show her brest like coco
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by iyke2ken(m): 10:13am
aunty, as you have enter now sebi you would show us breast?
2 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Originalsly: 10:14am
Hmmm....Beauty Queen....... brothel beauty pageant?
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by MistadeRegal(m): 10:15am
If you share my view hit like. If you don't skip.
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Ruggedpen: 10:15am
she has already faking, she said she is 23 yrs old, but all this face in the picture is not in the house, make up and make down but her face in the house is just like that nothing special.
2 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Mouthgag: 10:17am
Hmmm
So many diggings have been done...
God save our girls o
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by ddippset(m): 10:18am
Na so person dey fine?
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by BLACKCHARGER(m): 10:18am
This girl's laugh is very annoying
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Blurryface(m): 10:18am
See As Her Mouth Wide Like Third Mainland Bridge.
If The Size Of A Woman's Lips Determines The Size Of Her Punan! Na so Her Punan! Go Wide As Well.
Looking At Her The Only Thing I Can Think She Is Good For Is Mouth Gig All Day Everyday.
1 Like
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Aburi001: 10:19am
pyyxxaro:That was too raw my guy, be civic biko. Even if you have a beef with her, handle things maturely.
What goes round, comes round. It's a small World.
Nemesis is real.
2 Likes
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by bigtt76(f): 10:19am
Wao! This is lovely. I'm really happy for her. I enjoy her skits. Make she norg go break person head there sha original Osasco Hahah
viviangist:
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by Omowunmgold(f): 10:24am
What are they selling!
|Re: Ese Eriata Joins Big Brother Naija by neoapocalypse: 10:25am
pyyxxaro:
I'm guessing you don't know Ese , go to her IG page and learn more about her , she's not like your girlfriend that you just described
3 Likes
