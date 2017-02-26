Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs (11895 Views)

Reactions As BbNaija's Bally & Fake Housemate Ese Also Engage in Boob-sucking



This took place during their weekly Truth and Dare game. Bally was dared to suck one of Ese's Tips last night and he gladly did so after she agreed. You would recall that some days back, Bassey sparked wild reactions after he sucked Coco Ice boobs.



I'ld rather watch cartoon than this pooo 10 Likes 3 Shares

i rather watch epl games than paying attention to this sucker(soccer)

Oh Africa 1 Like

What is BBNaija? And is it Ese Oruru? 1 Like

It appears the main point of this show is to teach guys how to suck ladies breast in public 13 Likes

can we pls rest for some tym about dis porn show ..let dem do deir show on tv....not on Nl...dont bring it on NL.... 3 Likes

pls when is the show ending

please ask South Africans! please ask South Africans! 8 Likes

End time sucking.

u watch porn trouble.....

u watch bbn, No wahala....



irony of life.

Dem for kuku act porn. Oloshos everywhere. 1 Like

Which one be "Bally Sucks Ese's Chest"?



NL just like updating bbn negative stuffs cause na watin go bring attention pass...dis one go say evil,another go say watin concern you,seun go just de smile de count money 3 Likes

Bally didn't suck that breast.

You think she was stupid for covering it? Bally sucked nothing.

Neither of their expression confirmed a sucking...



Why don't you guys ever post the good news.

They have talked about how to handle career, domestic abuse and infidelity in relationships and marriages.

i luv BBN.....abeg make him no stop....





Haters yhu're free 2 hate......

It a free world

One of my guys don dey reason go BBNaija next year unto all these illicit activities

I know this girl from instagram. So she's in the bbnaija thing.

Goodluck to those watching it.

Big brother 9ja porn , u must be rotten morally before u participate

Instead make i watch Cartoon Network

If na you n ko? You no go suck? Abeg shattap make we hear word 3 Likes

Ese Eriata, I used to be a fan of your comic skits and took you as a serious actress to be but right now, I no even know wetin to talk.

WTF! What our Grand fathers hide under tree late @ night to s*ck is now be massaged, smooch and s*ck live on television #What do we expect of next generation 1 Like

Olosho programme....nansense

I cnt view wt I cnt watch,,, pipu above n hypocrisy are like..... Faiv ehn sickz,,,lol 1 Like

bunch of idiots

GogobiriLalas:

If na you n ko? You no go suck? Abeg shattap make we hear word

