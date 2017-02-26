₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,159 members, 3,388,172 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 01:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs (11895 Views)
Throwback Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss As A Little Girl / Day 4 Round Up#bbnaija: Bally And Gifty Get Cosy, Efe Has The Best Scores So Far / Cossy Ojiakor's Boob Baring Outfit At An Award Ceremony (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Towncrier247: 11:32am On Feb 26
Reactions As BbNaija's Bally & Fake Housemate Ese Also Engage in Boob-sucking
This took place during their weekly Truth and Dare game. Bally was dared to suck one of Ese's Tips last night and he gladly did so after she agreed. You would recall that some days back, Bassey sparked wild reactions after he sucked Coco Ice boobs.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photovideo-watch-as-big-brother-naija.html
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Towncrier247: 11:32am On Feb 26
more
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photovideo-watch-as-big-brother-naija.html
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photovideo-watch-as-big-brother-naija.html
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:49am On Feb 26
I'ld rather watch cartoon than this pooo
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Epositive(m): 11:53am On Feb 26
i rather watch epl games than paying attention to this sucker(soccer)
#positivevibes
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by WebSurfer(m): 12:12pm On Feb 26
Oh Africa
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by waxxydude: 12:13pm On Feb 26
What is BBNaija? And is it Ese Oruru?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Kobicove(m): 12:21pm On Feb 26
It appears the main point of this show is to teach guys how to suck ladies breast in public
13 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by ominilongest(m): 12:23pm On Feb 26
I know dis sh** is going to front page
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by thunderfiremods(m): 12:33pm On Feb 26
can we pls rest for some tym about dis porn show ..let dem do deir show on tv....not on Nl...dont bring it on NL....
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by migeoart(f): 1:00pm On Feb 26
pls when is the show ending
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Mikkyjay17(m): 3:20pm On Feb 26
migeoart:
please ask South Africans!
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by ismokeweed(m): 4:04pm On Feb 26
End time sucking.
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by oluwasegun007(m): 8:40pm On Feb 26
u watch porn trouble.....
u watch bbn, No wahala....
irony of life.
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Rick9(m): 11:55pm On Feb 26
People dey oh
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by cremedelacreme: 11:56pm On Feb 26
Dem for kuku act porn. Oloshos everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by thepresence: 11:56pm On Feb 26
Which one be "Bally Sucks Ese's Chest"?
Call am " Breast! Breast!! Breast!!! ".
….
Breast!
12 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by kayusre: 11:58pm On Feb 26
NL just like updating bbn negative stuffs cause na watin go bring attention pass...dis one go say evil,another go say watin concern you,seun go just de smile de count money
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by pocohantas(f): 11:58pm On Feb 26
Bally didn't suck that breast.
You think she was stupid for covering it? Bally sucked nothing.
Neither of their expression confirmed a sucking...
Why don't you guys ever post the good news.
They have talked about how to handle career, domestic abuse and infidelity in relationships and marriages.
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Sharming95(m): 11:58pm On Feb 26
i luv BBN.....abeg make him no stop....
Haters yhu're free 2 hate......
It a free world
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Abayor7: 11:58pm On Feb 26
Hehehe pecadomore
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Xaddy(m): 11:58pm On Feb 26
One of my guys don dey reason go BBNaija next year unto all these illicit activities
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by cococandy(f): 11:58pm On Feb 26
I know this girl from instagram. So she's in the bbnaija thing.
Goodluck to those watching it.
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Victorchuks4(m): 11:59pm On Feb 26
Big brother 9ja porn , u must be rotten morally before u participate
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by realbitez(m): 11:59pm On Feb 26
Instead make i watch Cartoon Network
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by GogobiriLalas: 11:59pm On Feb 26
If na you n ko? You no go suck? Abeg shattap make we hear word
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by repogirl(f): 12:00am
Ese Eriata, I used to be a fan of your comic skits and took you as a serious actress to be but right now, I no even know wetin to talk.
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Tbillz(m): 12:00am
WTF! What our Grand fathers hide under tree late @ night to s*ck is now be massaged, smooch and s*ck live on television #What do we expect of next generation
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by babyfaceafrica: 12:01am
Olosho programme....nansense
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by Shaballantin(m): 12:02am
I cnt view wt I cnt watch,,, pipu above n hypocrisy are like..... Faiv ehn sickz,,,lol
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by kiddoiLL(m): 12:02am
bunch of idiots
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by menwongo(m): 12:02am
GogobiriLalas:
Hahahaha
Leave them. Some of them the suck wetin flat pass this one. But go the for holy holy for here
|Re: BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs by wonderiyke(m): 12:03am
pocohantas:
You were the referee, yes?
1 Like
Genievive Nnaji And Omotola Jalade Are In Ije (an International Movie) / Big Brother Africa 2010 Audition Date And Venue. / Low-cost Digital Cable in Nigeria
Viewing this topic: UgwuKristian, ithink7, chloride6, Jalinco, nurez305(m), joshnnanna, Johniyke2flex(m), kropotkin2, UltraMedia(f), franklynn, Pwayne2016(m), obyikye(f), bravetentewa(m), Towncrier247, javalove(m), chuksze, boolee(m), beegs(m), Yonce, mightykabex670, deebrain(m), wengerly(m), surelove(f), Millz404(m), obianuju95, mosquitoway, mescapee, freddaboh(m), santanamimi(f), Olamide1023(m), bamiwale, Oluperfect(m), KingWale99, noavailablename(m), Gracito(f), ife4luv21(m), Omonjoe(m), oolalekan1560(m), UjSizzle(f), Zhul001(m), teddybluez(m), lambvard, Iamoriekaose, Xgull007(m), Mobinatric, Udpconcept(m), maleekberry, hadura29(m), huptin(m), stamcy(m), ib4all(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6