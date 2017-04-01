Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Bisola's Husband Never Showed Up On Her Wedding Day - Woman Says (5602 Views)

According to her, Bisola's husband never showed up on her wedding day, and the strong woman we all are seeing in the Big Brother Naija house, has really moved on from all that.



Here's what she wrote;





"So today I went to the market to buy some bedsheets and I heard the woman selling the bedsheets talking about #BBNaija..as usual,me being the listener that I am.. I choose to listen to her... then I heard her talking about @iambisola ..so out of curiosity I asked .Mummy this one that you are rooting for bisola like this..



Ahan you must b a fan o..and she said bisola isn't just someone she knows randomly in fact, she's has known them for years(Bisiola,her younger sister,her Mum and her brother) even before her daughter(Leila) came into the picture.Uhmmm...trust me,in my head I just knew this will b very interesting...so I asked again..



Madam that lady is very Strong o..and she said Yes..she's very strong,For a girl that her husband didn't show up on her wedding day!Yes!she's very strong...and I was totally in shock..and asked again the husband didn't show up.. for what reason?..and she said only God knows why!!!





The whole Saint LEO's Catholic Church in ikeja was something else that day and she was pregnant then o,that Girl is indeed a very strong girl...immediately I felt very touched and I started thinking..lost in my own thoughts..tried putting myself or my loved one in her shoes and I know most of us will say GodForbid..



And I wonder how she came out strong...and the woman said again you know believe me say I sabi her abi?? wait make I call her mama...and she did..after exchanging pleasantries..(the phone was on speaker)and I heard mama saying'hope say una they vote o,my daughter must win o'Right there I believed the woman has a cordial relationship with the family...and she responded ,I they root for bisola for my shop and she ask me to say something... immediately I just Screamed #TeamBisola



#NaTheWorkWeyWeDeyDo..I'm not a #BBNfan .. but today after hearing a little bit of bisola's story..I will vote.. even if it's just one vote.. I will vote...}#DontjudgeHer #lethewitoutsincastthefirstone #SheDeservesToWin #thatGirlEyeDonSee...#weneedstrongpeoplewhodontputothersdown #AttackMeBcsOfMyWriteUpAndiWillEatYouRaw!"



She has won something already...the money is not all there is to it. Ebuka didn't win about 11years ago, see him now. 12 Likes 1 Share

OMG, emotional manipulation galore. Other people have been through much worse, so what if she was ditched at the altar? Let's not forget that she also said she dated a guy & his friend, behind the guy's back. Karma is swift! I have nothing against her though, I'm just not moved by the story. 9 Likes 1 Share

Campaign after election 1 Like

Well, from all she did in the big brother house shamelessly, (succking TTT dicck, phucking him and flirty with Bally, bassey and bullying other house members)



I'm not surprised. 3 Likes

so make we fry beans abi??

.

.

.

.

.

#base_on_logistics 1 Like

I might have done the same if I was in his shoe...



Though Bisola is caring, playful, fun to be with but hot tempered 2 Likes

Na lie We no go vote, none of them really deserves to win.

Maybe Bassey, bit he's out of d house.

I know this crap will end in couple of hours. 1 Like

who cares

Okay

Their headaches

Hnmnmmm

This is pure bullshyte. Am I supposed to feel pity for her from this story?



Based on logistics abeg...



Team Vote Efe... 1 Like

She get husband?

No be Baby Mama she be!

Nutase:

Campaign after election

His loss. She's a strong and talented African woman 3 Likes

Wurreva





This came late tho, voting has closed. Already givenTboss my votes



itsRhamzy:

This is pure bullshyte. Am I supposed to feel pity for her from this story?



Based on logistics abeg...



Team Vote Efe...

This shows you all have been making only noise.. If you have been voting, you'd know voting closed 8pm last night. Eyah so touchingThis came late tho, voting has closed. Already givenTboss my votesThis shows you all have been making only noise.. If you have been voting, you'd know voting closed 8pm last night. 1 Like

Based on Logistics #TeamEFE 2 Likes

Hmmm.... interesting, voters over to you

Ok we don hear amebo. Bisola for biggie's money. Keep the votes coming. 2 Likes 1 Share

Drabrah:

She get husband? No be Baby Mama she be! ?

Bvllshit story to win sympathy votes!

OP thank you. But base on logistics



Team Efe for the mula

one way or the other ...we all have stories we have passed through that makes us stronger.....but that's not a criteria to be a winner in the game.

I have gone through worse,so tell me am I supposed to win ?

let the best man win pls! 2 Likes

emefav:

I can't wait for the end of this show

base on logistic





1. Shes not desperate for d money like sm1 else i also like lol

2. She doesn't keep a grudge

3. Super talent

4. Lively and always ready to give her best

5. Doesn't gives up easily

6. Free hearted, caring and loving



She will make ut big. I sure even if she doesn't win.



I have never voted for any of the house mate, but because of these trash, i promise to spend a reasonable amount to vote for her, meanwhile it is not a do or die that she wins.. fame is already achieved.. some alfa sule somewhere will pay double the BBN money.. pun inteded.