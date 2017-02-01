Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) (6224 Views)

43 year old father of three, Christopher Sule, has been arrested and according to the Management Committee Chairman of the Jos South Local Government Area, Augustine Pwakim, he will be made to face the law for violating the Child right act which has been enacted in the state.



He has been abusing them for three years until a teacher noticed and raised alarm.





See the disturbing photo below

















If e be say Na fish dem steal for inside pot of soup wey he won destroy their fine body. 1 Like

wetin dem do? 1 Like

I dont even want to know why he did such. He should just head to prison straight with hard labour. 6 Likes







DEN NIGERIANS GIVE M SICKNESS WITH THEIR INSULTS SAME WAY BUHARI INFLICTED RECESSION ON NIGERIANSDEN NIGERIANS GIVE M SICKNESS WITH THEIR INSULTS 6 Likes 1 Share

I can bet that they are not his real children

Hang him on the tree unclad nd bang his testicle like dong bell 2 Likes 1 Share

What is this on father/child abuse recently, abi devil don change dimension 1 Like

3 Likes

JEEZ.. WICKEDNESS EVERYWHERE 1 Like

If the kids now grow old to hate him, im go cum dey talk say na from im village dem dey do ham



Kwantinu 1 Like

Persecution is different from prosecution....

The man must be having mental illness to have beaten his own blood like this, just because they couldn't recite what they were taught in school properly.

He should have his mental illness treated in prison 1 Like

That man is evil 1 Like

Whoaaahhhh...hollup hollup....WTF

Choi, nawa for these Fulanis herdsmen oh!

Jesus Son of the most High! If a man could do this to his own children, then fathom what he could do to other people's kids. See their lacerated backs! 1 Like

1. Get water in a bucket

2. Add some blended pepper

3. Tie him lying down Unclad

4. Bathe him generously with 1&2 above

5. Get 5 able bodied me with koboko and good cane.

6. You know the rest.

This is really disturbing

Bible prophecy... Fathers will turn against their children

When parents take out their frustrations on their children.





Who dash this animal pikin?



When better people dey look for children to raise, this animal is here abusing his own children, eewu!!!

some people in nigeria 've lost their humanity, violence is already in their blood. if he could treat his own child this way, what else can he not do to others?

The man na Eagle Clawed Kung Fu master



The senior brother to the Edo skylords

Who's talking about child rights acts in Plateau.