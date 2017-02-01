₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by sugarbelly: 12:47pm
A father is facing persecution for beating his children ,ages 8 and 6 and inflicting severe injuries on them.
43 year old father of three, Christopher Sule, has been arrested and according to the Management Committee Chairman of the Jos South Local Government Area, Augustine Pwakim, he will be made to face the law for violating the Child right act which has been enacted in the state.
He has been abusing them for three years until a teacher noticed and raised alarm.
See the disturbing photo below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/see-injuries-father-inflicted-on-his.html
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by sugarbelly: 12:48pm
See the video
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/see-injuries-father-inflicted-on-his.html
Viewers discretion
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by comshots(m): 12:49pm
If e be say Na fish dem steal for inside pot of soup wey he won destroy their fine body.
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Young03: 12:54pm
wetin dem do?
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Spicylate(f): 12:59pm
I dont even want to know why he did such. He should just head to prison straight with hard labour.
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by GreenMavro: 1:28pm
SAME WAY BUHARI INFLICTED RECESSION ON NIGERIANS
DEN NIGERIANS GIVE M SICKNESS WITH THEIR INSULTS
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by voicelez: 1:29pm
I can bet that they are not his real children
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by peddyholl(m): 1:29pm
Hang him on the tree unclad nd bang his testicle like dong bell
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by midehi2(f): 1:29pm
What is this on father/child abuse recently, abi devil don change dimension
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Validuser(f): 1:30pm
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Tokziby: 1:30pm
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Validuser(f): 1:30pm
JEEZ.. WICKEDNESS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by hopyroll(m): 1:31pm
If the kids now grow old to hate him, im go cum dey talk say na from im village dem dey do ham
Kwantinu
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by INTROVERT(f): 1:32pm
Persecution is different from prosecution....
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by FedericGodwin(m): 1:33pm
The man must be having mental illness to have beaten his own blood like this, just because they couldn't recite what they were taught in school properly.
He should have his mental illness treated in prison
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Luciferlove: 1:34pm
That man is evil
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by yorex2011: 1:35pm
Whoaaahhhh...hollup hollup....WTF
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by kabrud: 1:36pm
Choi, nawa for these Fulanis herdsmen oh!
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by ebby9z(m): 1:37pm
Jesus Son of the most High! If a man could do this to his own children, then fathom what he could do to other people's kids. See their lacerated backs!
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Dexema(m): 1:37pm
1. Get water in a bucket
2. Add some blended pepper
3. Tie him lying down Unclad
4. Bathe him generously with 1&2 above
5. Get 5 able bodied me with koboko and good cane.
6. You know the rest.
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Houseofglam7: 1:38pm
This is really disturbing
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Chidizman(m): 1:39pm
Story
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:40pm
Ok
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Enaburekhanjosh(m): 1:47pm
Bible prophecy... Fathers will turn against their children
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Dhayor001(m): 1:50pm
When parents take out their frustrations on their children.
It is well.
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by wemmieslim(f): 1:57pm
Who dash this animal pikin?
When better people dey look for children to raise, this animal is here abusing his own children, eewu!!!
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by smileyoo: 1:59pm
some people in nigeria 've lost their humanity, violence is already in their blood. if he could treat his own child this way, what else can he not do to others?
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by Austinoiz(m): 2:04pm
The man na Eagle Clawed Kung Fu master
The senior brother to the Edo skylords
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by watered(m): 2:10pm
Who's talking about child rights acts in Plateau.
|Re: Father Inflicts Injuries On His Children In Jos (Graphic Photo) by seangy4konji: 2:14pm
jesu kristi oko ijo oooo
