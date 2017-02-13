₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:31pm
• Reserves rise to $30.5bn as Bank assures importers’ demand will be met through FX forwardshttp://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/13/as-emefiele-targets-40bn-fx-reserves-cbns-strategy-becomes-apparent/
2 Likes
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:32pm
In the times of Oil Boom, The reserve kept depleting...
Under Recession, The Reserve Keeps increasing....
In fact This Man Below is really an ineffectual Buffoon!
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Keneking: 2:35pm
"He also disclosed that with the single-mindedness exhibited by the CBN governor to rebuild FX reserves, he has set a target to grow reserves to $35 by the middle of 2017 and $40 billion by the end of the third quarter of this year."
This statement is useless as there is huge backlog of forex requirement by students (schooling abroad) for tuition purposes and your government is not considering supporting them. I think this reserve build-up is unnecessary. Because the stomach can not be hungry, while soup is in the fridge.
Nonsense.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by AnonyNymous(m): 2:35pm
In the midst of low oil prices they put policies in place (though harsh on citizens, but that's what we honestly need to learn to patronize our own) so that our reserves will keep rising.
While, one certain Otueke man managed to deplete our reserves from $47 billion to below $30 billion with nothing to show for it despite the fact that we had oil boom, also plunging us into $6.36 billion debt
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by druidvision: 2:35pm
So am I supposed to have an erection on this news? The issue is not to grow foreign reserves, the tools cbn is using to support economic growth are outdated. It's like using the manual of a 1985 Range Rover to diagnose the problem of a 2017 Range Rover.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by grandmah: 2:36pm
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by MOSTEC(m): 2:36pm
We are doomed
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by martineverest(m): 2:36pm
at this rate and increasing oil price,they will hit 55-60 billion dollars by yr end.that automatically signals end of recession
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by kunlexyfred(m): 2:36pm
Have u added Yakubu 9.8million to it?
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by sirssb(m): 2:37pm
wailers food don do, first to come shall be the first to be served. Oya! hurry up
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by brainy4oli(m): 2:37pm
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by theophorus(m): 2:38pm
Economist understand the effect of this. Please when analysing this Government try as much as possible to do it with all Sincerity in Wisdom.
#DevelopTakesTime.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Lasskeey: 2:38pm
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by nabegibeg: 2:38pm
e dey rise dem no dey spend the money and people dey die everyday
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Standing5(m): 2:38pm
One man depleted same reserve with greater earning and was termed a hero. Another one increases the same reserve with far lesser earning and is being termed a dullard. Nigerians are too negative.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by spectator2001: 2:39pm
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Micah360(m): 2:39pm
Still a lot of time to make up wish dem gudluck
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by kabrud: 2:39pm
Choi, children of 8 will not sleep tonight.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Pesuzok(m): 2:39pm
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by incognita: 2:40pm
Gradually gradually we will get there, the country is facing a difficult time now,but things will get better that I know.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by martineverest(m): 2:40pm
MOSTEC:do u know the meaning of the headline?
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Kx: 2:40pm
You build forex reserves while the economy keeps several (about 9 alleged) different exchange rates?
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by chukzyfcbb: 2:41pm
who dat one EPP.
you keep building up reserves meanwhile the exchange rate keeps deteriorating.
what's the point of having 40billion dollars in the fx account when only a tiny fraction is being supplied to the market.
I repeat, who dem EPP!!!!
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Pesuzok(m): 2:41pm
Keneking:The same statement the former governors told former president Jonathan to share the ECA
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by HAH: 2:41pm
So when will dollar start coming down since income has increased, cos everything is expensive due to fx hike
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by michoim(m): 2:42pm
All those protesters including Emir lamido sanusi and Oby Ezekwesili that are making empty noises that the FG policies are not good, where are they now. Noisy critics.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by me69: 2:42pm
NgeneUkwenu:No point of having rising reserves if the Forex market lacks liquidity and the fundamental problem of efficient forex allocation is not addressed. When eventually the CBN start releasing Forex to people, the demand will be so huge that the reserves will again fall. Plus all these BDCs are just waiting for CBN to start selling at cheap rates so that they can change the nairas they bought at high rates from customers, when this happens it will be the biggest wealth transfer (pure money conversion, not based on production increase) ever seen in Nigeria. BDCs will be so rich that politicians will look like mere civil servants. And inflation will be soo high
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by Keneking: 2:42pm
Even at that time, Naira was N160/$ and available via Form A for tuition.
But now, the governor is practically running the country aground with this obscure strategy of building reserves and going to bed hungry. Nonsense.
|Re: Foreign Reserves Rise To $30.5B As CBN Targets $40B Before Year End by ayusco85(m): 2:44pm
