₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,486 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun (12483 Views)
I Have Not Visited Buhari In London – Idris, IGP / Reasons South-East Senators Visited Buhari / Buhari’s Aides Worry About His Health - Saharareporters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by hinwazaka: 2:41pm
Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has confirmed visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in London where the Nigerian leader is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. There has been controversy over a picture showing Mr. Amosun and the president in the United Kingdom, amid allegations an oldimage was edited to make it look recent.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/223377-i-visited-buhari-london-i-wont-talk-health-amosun.html
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by hinwazaka: 2:42pm
I heard Nairaland is banning anyone who comments on the health status of their beloved President. I also heard that today is D day.
8 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Eastwalk: 2:45pm
Who cares, just hope he get well if he's ill
11 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Likei(m): 2:56pm
the man can barely walk, talk or even fork. a live chicken is better than him right now. and he smells of death.
9 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by axeman2(m): 3:01pm
BUHARI RIGHT NOW IS BUSY FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN THE LAND OF THE DEAD.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by sdindan: 3:04pm
Visited him in the morgue u mean.
Allow this man to rest in peace.
7 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by oluwalewis(m): 4:14pm
axeman2:werrin hapen na, sheey he offend you reach that ni
1 Like
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by dokyOloye: 4:23pm
Chaii.
This means that d condition of Osama BinHary is actually critical.
Remember archbishop Okogie gave a similar response after visiting Ya'adua during his own saga and we all know hw it ended.
*For those too dumb to understand what I mean,I'm saying that if the sheikh was 'hale and hearty' as 1 commissioner wants us to believe,Amosun wouldn't have any qualms disclosing it.
12 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by profolaolu: 4:39pm
We Already Knw His Health Is Deteriorating
12 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Keneking: 4:40pm
Amazing confirmation
"And of course you can see he is very well, he is okay. " Great confirmation, bestie
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Richie0974: 4:41pm
Lobatan, when they start saying things like this you know something is wrong.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by ifeomafigure8(f): 4:41pm
So why telling us then? This man with the longest cap in Africa
6 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by tommykiwi(m): 4:41pm
Welcome back...but keep ur lie to urself because I dont even want to hear ur lies.
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by sekundosekundo: 4:41pm
Buhari is HELL AND HEARTY. LOLS
10 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by lovelyjay: 4:41pm
Talk when u re o
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by IpobExposed: 4:41pm
Likei:
Ipob yoot spotted. What concern foork and this thread. Una no dey hear
8 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by freeborn76(m): 4:41pm
If you knew you had only half information, you should have just shut up sir!
9 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Anticorruption: 4:42pm
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by AuroraB(f): 4:42pm
But LAUTECH students wanna know
Elenu oshi of a Gomina
1 Like
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Lasskeey: 4:42pm
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by greatgod2012(f): 4:42pm
It is well!
A kii gbo buburu lenu abore! (No be for my mouth you go here bad thing)
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by sapiosexual1(m): 4:43pm
Food for zombies.
Me I'm just following @potus handle bumper to bumper for what transpires in Trump's call with Buhari
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:43pm
Wishing him quick recovery only if the president is ill.
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Exponental(m): 4:43pm
Surely, you can't afford him to die now.... "those you betrayed"
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by ayusco85(m): 4:43pm
Ud
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by helinues: 4:44pm
Wait oo, so APC fit silence about Buhari's health...
Hypocrisy of the highest order.. No be the same APC dey demand to know about late Yaradua's health then.
na God go punish una
3 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by koolet(m): 4:44pm
Something tells me he has stroke those old soldiers are liable to stroke"
Btw, The topic is misleading
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by artade: 4:45pm
Then don't tell us you visited him. Just keep quiet
2 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by Musampa73(m): 4:46pm
Who asked this mumu question about his health...
Mtcheeeeew.
1 Like
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by chiedu7: 4:47pm
BUHARI IS VERY WELL.
AS THEY SAY HALE AND HEALTHY.
THAT'S WHY HIS VACATION HAS TURNED TO MEDICAL ABSENCE.
THAT'S WHY WE DON'T KNOW WHEN HE IS COMING BACK.
THAT'S WHY SOME NORTHERN GOVERNORS ARE ALREADY PUTTING THEMSELVES FORWARD AS THE PROSPECTIVE VPs.
YES BUHARI IS A TRUE REFLECTION OF THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY.
2 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by sekundosekundo: 4:47pm
3 Likes
|Re: I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun by timokoko(f): 4:47pm
naira land, I want to ask a question, pls don't block me oooo..... is it only dat dress and cap d president took to London?
10 Likes 1 Share
TUC Rejects New Electricity Tariffs ! / Over 100 Building Demolish For Ogun Road Project / I Remain PDP Chair, Sheriff Tells Court
Viewing this topic: santori, opeyemi2015, ogashman(m), dsocioemmy(m), toyad(m), Luckyomon(m), OKTolu(m), Carlmax(m), auditor0471, Ttalk, ezemusaayo, Cocolatti(m), kus4fame, IyfeNamikaze(m), tonee45, ajayidayo2012, zeeboss(m), eureka, HILCROWN(m), yagi, SweetBanana, owoleola, donyusy, Kayman4life(m), janeso(f), topsylopsy(m), reykhana(m), Articul8(m), khaykay15(f), dachin(m), bamayo, remirez07(m), commyhot, goldman777, Nasas(m), onnenka, Ashamy, greatwhite(m), senatordave1, Sphinx02(m), IPOB123london, plethoral, Balloo22(m), BrainBoulevard, LordofWar, kahal29, Vally007, axeman2(m), iamkunleajayi, drkay(m), lancee(m), Sweetrolly(m), maestrojay(m), ColonelDrake(m), Fixdon3000, ReachHard, benakrom(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10