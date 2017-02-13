Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Visited Buhari In London, But I Won’t Talk About His Health – Amosun (12483 Views)

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has confirmed visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in London where the Nigerian leader is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment. There has been controversy over a picture showing Mr. Amosun and the president in the United Kingdom, amid allegations an oldimage was edited to make it look recent.



However, on Monday at an event at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Mr. Amosun told journalists that he indeed visited the president in London. The event at the library was a climate change knowledge immersion workshop organised by the Federal Government inconjuction with the World Bank.



“Yes it is true I visited our president in London and he is doing fine. If you ask me pointedly whether I saw him or not, yes I did and that is the only thing that I can say. And of course you can see he is very well, he is okay. So I don’t know what else you want me to say,” Mr. Amosun said.Asked of the condition he found the president when he visited, t‎he governor said he was not in the right position to talk about his health, saying such should be left to his spokes person who were already doing that.



“I am not one of the spokespersons of Mr. President; so it will be out of place for me to talk on that. But then, they are doing their job and you’ve listened to all that they have said,” Mr. Amosun said.

I heard Nairaland is banning anyone who comments on the health status of their beloved President. I also heard that today is D day. 8 Likes

Who cares, just hope he get well if he's ill 11 Likes

the man can barely walk, talk or even fork. a live chicken is better than him right now. and he smells of death. 9 Likes

BUHARI RIGHT NOW IS BUSY FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN THE LAND OF THE DEAD. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Allow this man to rest in peace. 7 Likes

axeman2:

BUHARI RIGHT NOW IS BUSY FIGHTING CORRUPTION IN THE LAND OF THE DEAD. werrin hapen na, sheey he offend you reach that ni werrin hapen na, sheey he offend you reach that ni 1 Like

This means that d condition of Osama BinHary is actually critical.

Remember archbishop Okogie gave a similar response after visiting Ya'adua during his own saga and we all know hw it ended.



*For those too dumb to understand what I mean,I'm saying that if the sheikh was 'hale and hearty' as 1 commissioner wants us to believe,Amosun wouldn't have any qualms disclosing it. 12 Likes

We Already Knw His Health Is Deteriorating 12 Likes





"And of course you can see he is very well, he is okay. " Great confirmation, bestie Amazing confirmation"And of course you can see he is very well, he is okay. " Great confirmation, bestie

Lobatan, when they start saying things like this you know something is wrong. 13 Likes 1 Share

So why telling us then? This man with the longest cap in Africa 6 Likes

Welcome back...but keep ur lie to urself because I dont even want to hear ur lies.

Buhari is HELL AND HEARTY. LOLS 10 Likes

Likei:

the man can barely walk, talk or even fork. a live chicken is better than him right now. and he smells of death.



Ipob yoot spotted. What concern foork and this thread. Una no dey hear 8 Likes

If you knew you had only half information, you should have just shut up sir! 9 Likes











It is well!







A kii gbo buburu lenu abore! (No be for my mouth you go here bad thing)

Me I'm just following @potus handle bumper to bumper for what transpires in Trump's call with Buhari

Wishing him quick recovery only if the president is ill.

Surely, you can't afford him to die now.... "those you betrayed"

Hypocrisy of the highest order.. No be the same APC dey demand to know about late Yaradua's health then.



na God go punish una Wait oo, so APC fit silence about Buhari's health...Hypocrisy of the highest order.. No be the same APC dey demand to know about late Yaradua's health then.na God go punish una 3 Likes

Something tells me he has stroke those old soldiers are liable to stroke"

Btw, The topic is misleading

Then don't tell us you visited him. Just keep quiet 2 Likes

BUHARI IS VERY WELL.

AS THEY SAY HALE AND HEALTHY.



THAT'S WHY HIS VACATION HAS TURNED TO MEDICAL ABSENCE.



THAT'S WHY WE DON'T KNOW WHEN HE IS COMING BACK.



THAT'S WHY SOME NORTHERN GOVERNORS ARE ALREADY PUTTING THEMSELVES FORWARD AS THE PROSPECTIVE VPs.



YES BUHARI IS A TRUE REFLECTION OF THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY. 2 Likes

