More pics below:



https://autojosh.com/horrific-accident-salon-car-eko-bridge/ An accident involving a salon car and a commercial bus occurred on Eko Bridge yesternight. The accident which resulted in the tumbling of the salon car on the bridge, caused the salon car to crash into a commercial bus. LRU Paramedics were able to attend to the Injured victims in time.More pics below: 2 Shares

lagos emergency unit is really doing a good job



autojosh and FP posts 11 Likes

RIP to d deceased....so sad

Thank God no one died. May death not locate any of you this year. IJN 7 Likes

Thank God for LRU

May God keep us all from accident

Lagos should start issuing visa to immigrants from Nigeria. 7 Likes

The kind of news that comes out of this country everyday get as e be

The story says nobody died na The story says nobody died na 1 Like

Ambode will have enough reasons to phase out these yellow and black danfo buses! 1 Like

God have mercy

off point, that's what you get when you are rushing to post b4 reading off point, that's what you get when you are rushing to post b4 reading 1 Like

My God continue to save us o, accident here and there

Nwogeh:





off point, that's what you get when you are rushing to post b4 reading Thatz wat happens when one is struggling to post first like say na primary school exam wey pupils dey struggle to carry first Thatz wat happens when one is struggling to post first like say na primary school exam wey pupils dey struggle to carry first

Hope say insurance dey sha, comprehensive insurance





Stupid act in Nigeria these days. At scene of accident, people take pictures first, before rescuing

What's up with bad news since Morning, Nairaland mod, how far na?

Amen! Amen!! and Amen!!! God bless you for this prayer, my brother. Amen! Amen!! and Amen!!! God bless you for this prayer, my brother.



#wearesafe #positivevibes not again!#wearesafe #positivevibes

Na first to comment on MTN free data na E cause this wan so......... Na first to comment on MTN free data na E cause this wan so.........

