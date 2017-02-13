₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by autojosh: 3:12pm
An accident involving a salon car and a commercial bus occurred on Eko Bridge yesternight. The accident which resulted in the tumbling of the salon car on the bridge, caused the salon car to crash into a commercial bus. LRU Paramedics were able to attend to the Injured victims in time.
More pics below:
https://autojosh.com/horrific-accident-salon-car-eko-bridge/
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 3:40pm
lagos emergency unit is really doing a good job
autojosh and FP posts
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by IamJix: 3:57pm
Nawaooo
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by teaser101: 3:57pm
Na wah o
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by izuch(m): 3:57pm
Horrible
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 3:57pm
RIP to d deceased....so sad
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by adrianstylez(m): 3:57pm
Thank God no one died. May death not locate any of you this year. IJN
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Nwogeh(m): 3:57pm
Thank God for LRU
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Aleora(f): 3:57pm
Chai
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by bigwig10(m): 3:58pm
May God keep us all from accident
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by idrisalomagold(m): 3:58pm
Terrible
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 3:58pm
Lagos should start issuing visa to immigrants from Nigeria.
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 3:58pm
The kind of news that comes out of this country everyday get as e be
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:58pm
toyinjimoh:
The story says nobody died na
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by wewe1(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 3:58pm
Ambode will have enough reasons to phase out these yellow and black danfo buses!
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 3:59pm
Oh lord!
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Nbaye: 3:59pm
God have mercy
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Nwogeh(m): 3:59pm
toyinjimoh:
off point, that's what you get when you are rushing to post b4 reading
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by kekere1: 4:00pm
My God continue to save us o, accident here and there
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by bi0nics: 4:01pm
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 4:01pm
Nwogeh:Thatz wat happens when one is struggling to post first like say na primary school exam wey pupils dey struggle to carry first
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:02pm
Hope say insurance dey sha, comprehensive insurance
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 4:03pm
Lagos roads are causing accidents, click here to see.
http://www.nairaland.com/3625321/boulder-strikes-again
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by davodguy: 4:03pm
Stupid act in Nigeria these days. At scene of accident, people take pictures first, before rescuing
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 4:04pm
What's up with bad news since Morning, Nairaland mod, how far na?
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by laudate: 4:04pm
adrianstylez:
Amen! Amen!! and Amen!!! God bless you for this prayer, my brother.
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Epositive(m): 4:08pm
not again!
#wearesafe #positivevibes
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by delightz(m): 4:09pm
autojosh:
Please what is the name of the phone used in snapping those pics...?
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by ehissi(m): 4:10pm
toyinjimoh:
Na first to comment on MTN free data na E cause this wan so.........
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 4:10pm
The phone used really nice
|Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by AmuDimpka: 4:11pm
Yellow buses
