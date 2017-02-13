₦airaland Forum

Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by autojosh: 3:12pm
An accident involving a salon car and a commercial bus occurred on Eko Bridge yesternight. The accident which resulted in the tumbling of the salon car on the bridge, caused the salon car to crash into a commercial bus. LRU Paramedics were able to attend to the Injured victims in time.

More pics below:

https://autojosh.com/horrific-accident-salon-car-eko-bridge/

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 3:40pm
lagos emergency unit is really doing a good job

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by IamJix: 3:57pm
Nawaooo
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by teaser101: 3:57pm
Na wah o
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by izuch(m): 3:57pm
Horrible
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 3:57pm
RIP to d deceased....so sad
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by adrianstylez(m): 3:57pm
Thank God no one died. May death not locate any of you this year. IJN

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Nwogeh(m): 3:57pm
Thank God for LRU
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Aleora(f): 3:57pm
Chai
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by bigwig10(m): 3:58pm
May God keep us all from accident
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by idrisalomagold(m): 3:58pm
Terrible
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 3:58pm
Lagos should start issuing visa to immigrants from Nigeria.

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 3:58pm
The kind of news that comes out of this country everyday get as e be
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:58pm
toyinjimoh:
RIP to d deceased....so sad

The story says nobody died na

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by wewe1(m): 3:58pm
.
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 3:58pm
Ambode will have enough reasons to phase out these yellow and black danfo buses!

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 3:59pm
Oh lord!
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Nbaye: 3:59pm
God have mercy
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Nwogeh(m): 3:59pm
toyinjimoh:
RIP to d deceased....so sad

off point, that's what you get when you are rushing to post b4 reading

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by kekere1: 4:00pm
My God continue to save us o, accident here and there
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by bi0nics: 4:01pm
shocked
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 4:01pm
Nwogeh:


off point, that's what you get when you are rushing to post b4 reading
Thatz wat happens when one is struggling to post first like say na primary school exam wey pupils dey struggle to carry first
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:02pm
Hope say insurance dey sha, comprehensive insurance
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 4:03pm
Lagos roads are causing accidents, click here to see.

http://www.nairaland.com/3625321/boulder-strikes-again

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by davodguy: 4:03pm
Stupid act in Nigeria these days. At scene of accident, people take pictures first, before rescuing
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 4:04pm
What's up with bad news since Morning, Nairaland mod, how far na?
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by laudate: 4:04pm
adrianstylez:
Thank God no one died. May death not locate any of you this year. IJN

Amen! Amen!! and Amen!!! God bless you for this prayer, my brother.

Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Epositive(m): 4:08pm
not again! angry
#wearesafe #positivevibes
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by delightz(m): 4:09pm
autojosh:
An accident involving a salon car and a commercial bus occurred on Eko Bridge yesternight. The accident which resulted in the tumbling of the salon car on the bridge, caused the salon car to crash into a commercial bus. LRU Paramedics were able to attend to the Injured victims in time.

More pics below:

https://autojosh.com/horrific-accident-salon-car-eko-bridge/


Please what is the name of the phone used in snapping those pics...?
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by ehissi(m): 4:10pm
toyinjimoh:
RIP to d deceased....so sad

Na first to comment on MTN free data na E cause this wan so......... undecided angry
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 4:10pm
The phone used really nice
Re: Salon Car Tumbles On Eko Bridge In Horrific Accident (Photos) by AmuDimpka: 4:11pm
Yellow buses

(0) (1) (Reply)

