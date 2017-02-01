₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,487 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) (3359 Views)
Kaffy Teaches Ciara The "Kukere", "Duro" And "Shakitibobo" On Stage (Video, Pics / Olamide's Eni Duro Vs Headies 2015 Saga / Duro Olowu Designs Michelle Obama's Dresses, Decorates White House For Christmas (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by sleekkid2015: 3:51pm
Pop Superstar Kiss Daniel has had a very busy past few months churning out video after video to hit singles off his “New Era” album which was released last year. The latest is the visuals to the ballad “Duro” which many fans have labelled as one of Kiss Daniel’s most important works.
The video which was shot on location in Malibu and Los Angeles, California was directed by Patrick Elis and features the popstar serenading his “love” with smooth and sweet tunes imploring her to stay. He promises undying love to her irrespective of the season or time.
Early reviewers of the video came to a consensus that this track and its video will go a long way in impressing upon the minds of fans the versatility of the G-Worldwide artiste.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtkwjjXwJD8
http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-kiss-daniel-duro-download/
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by sleekkid2015: 3:52pm
OMG.. Good bless Kiss Daniel for me. This is just the video of the year
Download the Audio and Video @ http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-kiss-daniel-duro-download/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by lovelyjay: 4:32pm
Cool video
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by lovelyjay: 4:32pm
Swt
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by johnwizey: 4:32pm
Much love vardo........I knw say geezy go dey dere
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by joliyp(f): 4:35pm
my baby.......i mean tu say my............buhari
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by mdee1(m): 4:36pm
d
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by DVMtuppence(m): 4:36pm
Sweet and emotional video
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by ifeomafigure8(f): 4:37pm
I was suppose to be in that video if not for my tight schedule during the period. Good one Kiss Daniel. The video was actually shot last year.
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by mystry(m): 4:40pm
lalalalallalaloloa lol
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by henrygold100: 4:41pm
sleekkid2015:.
Na so
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by phenzy: 4:44pm
joliyp:
Abeg....who's ur baby?
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by TheWebbers: 4:44pm
The best part I like: "Shey omo fun mi she ni gbogbo igba t'ara mi ba wa lo na"
Translation: Will you allow me hit the kpekus everytime I am feeling horrny
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by henrygold100: 4:44pm
The video make sha
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by Emodeee: 4:45pm
ifeomafigure8:
story, you are not in the video.
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by Lanretoye(m): 4:45pm
this is another lovely one
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by thesuave10(m): 4:45pm
ifeomafigure8:
Me too... We Were meant to have a dance session at the bar
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by highchief3(m): 4:47pm
Good video, no tweaking, not too embarrasing to watch with the kids.
Watching Nigerian music video is like watching a porn.
Nigerian artists need to reduce the amount of ass they display in their videos, its really irritating.
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by talkeverytime: 4:49pm
Good and neat video.
For ladies who have turned their boyfriend's house to theirs, read this: http://talkeverytime.blogspot.nl/2017/02/before-you-start-living-in-your.html
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by nabegibeg: 4:55pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by ameezy(m): 4:56pm
....
.
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by Malakh: 4:57pm
All you people sing about his women, when most High sang songs for His Wife,He sang the song because of what She did for Him,How She glorified Him, what made Her the most spectacular,most beautiful, most glorious of all women and much more but you pv$$y men just idolize them, make them your gods, talking about you can't live without them, eat, drink, sleep and all that crap, we know you niggaz are liaring but it's idolatry in God's eyes if you believe what they say and sing.
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by ennysuccess(m): 4:57pm
Cool
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by dacovajnr: 4:57pm
ifeomafigure8:
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by thesuave10(m): 5:01pm
ifeomafigure8:
Hehe for your mind you dey shun kissdaniel . If Trey Songz calls you, do the same thing na
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by Dayobam: 5:02pm
PAYING FAST PLATFORM IS OUT.THIS ONE IS TESTED ANDLATEST TRUSTED. I AV FALL VICTIM OF THOSE SCAM ONCE ALOT BUT THIS ONE IS REAL.GUYS DON'T DULL URSELF.DEY MATCH U IMMEDIATE AFTER CONFIRMATION.. IT IS NEW AND REAL. JUST 10K FOR 20K.FOLLOW THIS LINK https://abcdonor.com/signup.php?r=dayo1234
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by zpakln: 5:07pm
Simply Splendid
Mobile users can download: Kiss Daniel – Duro Video.(3gp/mp4) here>> http://www.ngcube.com/video-kiss-daniel-duro/
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by jidebond: 5:10pm
Nice jam and Video too
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by NaWetinDey(m): 5:23pm
This 'duro' don suffer for musicians' mouth.
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by Kolade9(m): 5:31pm
ifeomafigure8:
who ask this one?
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by solasoulmusic(f): 5:31pm
Nice video lovely song
|Re: Kiss Daniel - Duro (Video) by femi4(m): 5:32pm
ifeomafigure8:9ice boobs
Nas Signs With Jay-z / Ileke-idi And What She's Currently Listening To / Kabelo Of Channel O Weds Kemistry
Viewing this topic: ozoebuka1(m), BBPIA(m), yakson123, deeptechcool(m), Lucid1(m), Ohaneche(m), aare07(m), oka4ugoo, JamieRocks(m), skitkid2(m), jameseva, t111(m), pappilo(m), bojobulege, iceberryose(m), EmeraldChoice and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22