The video which was shot on location in Malibu and Los Angeles, California was directed by Patrick Elis and features the popstar serenading his “love” with smooth and sweet tunes imploring her to stay. He promises undying love to her irrespective of the season or time.



Early reviewers of the video came to a consensus that this track and its video will go a long way in impressing upon the minds of fans the versatility of the G-Worldwide artiste.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtkwjjXwJD8



OMG.. Good bless Kiss Daniel for me. This is just the video of the year

Cool video

Much love vardo........I knw say geezy go dey dere

my baby.......i mean tu say my............buhari

Sweet and emotional video

I was suppose to be in that video if not for my tight schedule during the period. Good one Kiss Daniel. The video was actually shot last year.

OMG.. Good bless Kiss Daniel for me. This is just the video of the year .





Abeg....who's ur baby? Abeg....who's ur baby?

The best part I like: "Shey omo fun mi she ni gbogbo igba t'ara mi ba wa lo na"



Translation: Will you allow me hit the kpekus everytime I am feeling horrny 1 Like

story, you are not in the video. story, you are not in the video. 3 Likes

this is another lovely one

Me too... We Were meant to have a dance session at the bar Me too... We Were meant to have a dance session at the bar

Good video, no tweaking, not too embarrasing to watch with the kids.



Watching Nigerian music video is like watching a porn.



Nigerian artists need to reduce the amount of ass they display in their videos, its really irritating.





.

















All you people sing about his women, when most High sang songs for His Wife,He sang the song because of what She did for Him,How She glorified Him, what made Her the most spectacular,most beautiful, most glorious of all women and much more but you pv$$y men just idolize them, make them your gods, talking about you can't live without them, eat, drink, sleep and all that crap, we know you niggaz are liaring but it's idolatry in God's eyes if you believe what they say and sing.

Hehe for your mind you dey shun kissdaniel . If Trey Songz calls you, do the same thing na Hehe for your mind you dey shun kissdaniel. If Trey Songz calls you, do the same thing na

Nice jam and Video too

This 'duro' don suffer for musicians' mouth.

who ask this one? who ask this one?

Nice video lovely song