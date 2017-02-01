₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,487 members, 3,362,882 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 06:09 PM

Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' (12119 Views)

I Won't Forget Jonathan's Call - Buhari / Why I’m Not Proud To Call Buhari My President — Aribisala / Nigerians Question Why TV Stations Are Going Up In Flames? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by metroblogger: 3:57pm
Africa correspondent for The Globe and Mail; based in Johannesburg , Geoffrey York is at the receiving end today. Welcome to Twitter Nigeria you need a special training on how to deal with the comedians. See photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-nigerians-attack-journalist-for.html

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by GiftedJosh: 3:59pm
Buhari has refused to come to Nigeria, if you call him, record the conversation, so we can be sure he's ok...

But if trump hears "this is president buhari, pls leave a message" on the phone, we'll know sumtin is up..

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by madridguy(m): 4:01pm
Another thread for wailers to jump up and down. grin grin grin

Sai Baba just called me now on my Glo line. Abu Zahra is doing fine as he just finished a cup of Nunu.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by dorry62(f): 4:03pm
2 persons are the 'Nigerians'?
Isssssssssorait.






What difference will the call make
 anyway if eventually it's made.
mtcheeew.

14 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by tolexy007(m): 4:06pm
g
Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by Keneking: 4:07pm
This call would epp a lot of people on Nairaland

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by Papikush: 4:08pm
I hate politics and criticism of parties...but I smell APC behind that account grin

Even if he calls buhari wouldn't be at the other end of the phone. Have you listened to Baba's speech before? Trump will just keep repeating

Ehn?
You say?
Come again?

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by crispyvick(f): 4:08pm
see as 9ja don turn caricature for oda country

4 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by davodguy: 4:08pm
The call was made a few minutes ago.

Details shortly.......................................................................
Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by dreamwords: 4:08pm
Which of the buhari
grin

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by profolaolu: 4:08pm
M
Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by 7Alexander(m): 4:08pm
If Trump eventually calls, one thing I know is that BUHARI WONT BE THE ONE SPEAKING WITH TRUMP. FACT

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by iwadobo: 4:09pm
May lying Mohammed not say u are Hale and hearty. Hope u know what that means ?

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by MadeInTokyo: 4:09pm
grin grin grin

Busted


APC and propaganda are like 5 & 6

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by iluvpomo: 4:09pm
Ha ha ... Donald D Crazy Trump no de even call his wife, him go now call Buhari grin

19 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by jesus500(m): 4:10pm
What is this call about? Trump is a known racist, I am mystified here.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by byrron(m): 4:10pm
dorry62:
2 persons are the 'Nigerians'?
Isssssssssorait.

lol

4 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by Dongreat(m): 4:10pm
You believe this then you will may still believe that "mama iyabasira has repented". The journalists couldn't even answer simple questions asked to him. He probably think all Nigerians are stupid and not current. An American president is making an international call and the White House didn't broadcast it, news channels didn't report or twit about it. Well, time will tell.

8 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by masterblogger(m): 4:10pm
n
Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by chidibond(m): 4:11pm
People who hate the government cant just believe anything. A simple web search will show you that this is true. For now, Trump's daily schedule is publicized. http://www.politico.com/blogs/donald-trump-administration/2017/02/trump-schedule-today-white-house-234953

Get a grip fellas.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by Funlordmaniac(m): 4:12pm
No _fuck given anyway! But I'm sure this kuje boy Would be glad if his name comes up in anyway during such a phone call!



Hmm.... I smell "ewa"..... grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by ehissi(m): 4:13pm
If you talk, them go say you be PDP Die hard fan or Worshipers of ineffectual baboon.

Which kind of foolish lie is this one?

How can Trump be calling or expected to call Buhari, yet there is no official record of such matters of state anywhere in the world except on the twitter handle of one underground Journalist. ......... angry

Hmmmmmmm

The kind propaganda Machinery behind this government is strong; that was how a veteran medical practitioner turned overnight blogger/journalist declare say the Aisha Buhari in the Jefferson Scandal is different from the one in Aso Rock...........

Bia! Lalasticlala!! Negodu Oshishi Oooooooh............... angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by sekundosekundo: 4:13pm
Abuja House London have become a tourist center where people go to see a SKELETAL PRESIDENT.

6 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by ExcelNG: 4:13pm
The part of call him London time got me.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by mr1759: 4:14pm
Britain is covering for that Fulani
later they will say we are the one fantastically corrupt
thanks to trump who is a nobleman

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by macob(m): 4:14pm
Who be dis man sef? And wetin Trump wan tell a dying hale and hearty man? Naija and drama all d time

4 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by DrWise: 4:14pm
A phone call to the Nigerian President would be fruitless.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by artade: 4:15pm
Stories that touch...
Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by Ningi2020(m): 4:15pm
Are these two people dat re enemies of Nigeria u called Nigerians, chai God will punish dis Op wit a hot water... All I see re names of d people from d curse country dat contain people wit flat head.

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by MOSTEC(m): 4:16pm

Re: Nigerians Question Journalist For Saying 'Trump Will Call Buhari' by sekundosekundo: 4:17pm
Ningi2020:
Are these two people dat re enemies of Nigeria u called Nigerians, chai God will punish dis Op wit a hot water... All I see re names of d people from d curse country dat contain people wit flat head.

.

6 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Edo Guber: PDP Unsettled Over Candidate As INEC Deadline Ends Today / Ojukwu's Son Alleges Blackmail By Family Members / Implementation Of Sharia By Obasanjo Created Boko-Haram! – Gbanite

Viewing this topic: Olateef(m), uduokirika1(m), Researcher405, Kenneth4u205(m), arowstev2000, dogice(m), chapmann(m), herdeniji(m), lordwilliams, frankman365(m), sissoko22, dictbennie(m), phaenomaena(f), FMary(m), tainot2002(m), nogasimplicity, careytommy7(m), DeHEIGHTS, azimibraun, KhadLokun, goldman777, Godsbaby1(f), enfantdedieu, benakrom(m), capip120(m) and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.