Africa correspondent for The Globe and Mail; based in Johannesburg , Geoffrey York is at the receiving end today. Welcome to Twitter Nigeria you need a special training on how to deal with the comedians.

Buhari has refused to come to Nigeria, if you call him, record the conversation, so we can be sure he's ok...



But if trump hears "this is president buhari, pls leave a message" on the phone, we'll know sumtin is up..





Sai Baba just called me now on my Glo line. Abu Zahra is doing fine as he just finished a cup of Nunu. Another thread for wailers to jump up and down.

2 persons are the 'Nigerians'?

What difference will the call make

anyway if eventually it's made.

mtcheeew.

This call would epp a lot of people on Nairaland





Even if he calls buhari wouldn't be at the other end of the phone. Have you listened to Baba's speech before? Trump will just keep repeating



Ehn?

You say?

Even if he calls buhari wouldn't be at the other end of the phone. Have you listened to Baba's speech before? Trump will just keep repeating Ehn? You say? Come again? I hate politics and criticism of parties...but I smell APC behind that account

see as 9ja don turn caricature for oda country

The call was made a few minutes ago.



Details shortly.......................................................................



Which of the buhari

If Trump eventually calls, one thing I know is that BUHARI WONT BE THE ONE SPEAKING WITH TRUMP. FACT

May lying Mohammed not say u are Hale and hearty. Hope u know what that means ?





Busted





APC and propaganda are like 5 & 6

Donald D Crazy Trump no de even call his wife, him go now call Buhari Ha ha ...no de even call his wife, him go now call Buhari

What is this call about? Trump is a known racist, I am mystified here. 1 Like

dorry62:

2 persons are the 'Nigerians'?

Isssssssssorait.

lol lol

You believe this then you will may still believe that "mama iyabasira has repented". The journalists couldn't even answer simple questions asked to him. He probably think all Nigerians are stupid and not current. An American president is making an international call and the White House didn't broadcast it, news channels didn't report or twit about it. Well, time will tell.

Get a grip fellas. People who hate the government cant just believe anything. A simple web search will show you that this is true. For now, Trump's daily schedule is publicized. http://www.politico.com/blogs/donald-trump-administration/2017/02/trump-schedule-today-white-house-234953









Hmm.... I smell "ewa"..... No _fuck given anyway! But I'm sure this kuje boy Would be glad if his name comes up in anyway during such a phone call!





Which kind of foolish lie is this one?



How can Trump be calling or expected to call Buhari, yet there is no official record of such matters of state anywhere in the world except on the twitter handle of one underground Journalist. .........



Hmmmmmmm



The kind propaganda Machinery behind this government is strong; that was how a veteran medical practitioner turned overnight blogger/journalist declare say the Aisha Buhari in the Jefferson Scandal is different from the one in Aso Rock...........



Which kind of foolish lie is this one? How can Trump be calling or expected to call Buhari, yet there is no official record of such matters of state anywhere in the world except on the twitter handle of one underground Journalist. ......... Hmmmmmmm The kind propaganda Machinery behind this government is strong; that was how a veteran medical practitioner turned overnight blogger/journalist declare say the Aisha Buhari in the Jefferson Scandal is different from the one in Aso Rock........... Bia! Lalasticlala!! Negodu Oshishi Oooooooh............... If you talk, them go say you be PDP Die hard fan or Worshipers of ineffectual baboon.

Abuja House London have become a tourist center where people go to see a SKELETAL PRESIDENT.

The part of call him London time got me.

Britain is covering for that Fulani

later they will say we are the one fantastically corrupt

thanks to trump who is a nobleman 2 Likes

Who be dis man sef? And wetin Trump wan tell a dying hale and hearty man? Naija and drama all d time

A phone call to the Nigerian President would be fruitless. 1 Like

Stories that touch...

Are these two people dat re enemies of Nigeria u called Nigerians, chai God will punish dis Op wit a hot water... All I see re names of d people from d curse country dat contain people wit flat head.