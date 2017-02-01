Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) (8035 Views)

Access Bank CEO Shares A Marriage Proposal Video That Took Place In A Branch / Too Much? What A Bride Wore To Her Wedding That Has Got Everyone Talking / See What A Bride Wore To Her Wedding That Got Everyone Shivering (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Their wedding reception is currently holding at Four Point hotel in Lagos. Congrats to the couple! See more photos after the cut...



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photos-from-wedding-that-took-place-on.html A wedding between a Nigerian man identified as Jimi and his fiancee, Abisola, took place live on Cool FM's Oasis midday programe today. The wedding was broadcast live for all listeners to hear.Their wedding reception is currently holding at Four Point hotel in Lagos. Congrats to the couple! See more photos after the cut...

more

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photos-from-wedding-that-took-place-on.html.

















SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photos-from-wedding-that-took-place-on.html 1 Like

ngozi123 please consider me naa? I beg 8 Likes 1 Share

Happy married life Abisola, my wife's name sake.





What a coincidence, our wedding took place last week 6 Likes

Very beautiful, its not the ceremony that matters. 7 Likes

That's Wassup





EastGold:

Happy married life Abisola, my wife's name sake.





What a coincidence, our wedding took place last week And you no invite us make we come chop rice? May thy lord bless your home. Greetings to your wife. 1 Like

The girl self no fine, na why she go do am where we go dey hear only her voice 3 Likes

madridguy:

ngozi123 please consider me naa? I beg

Please leave me alone.



HML to the couple . Please leave me alone.HML to the couple 2 Likes





Ngozi123:





Please leave me alone.



HML to the couple . Masaa alkhayr Yah Habibiti

na the presenter join them.. Wedding in a radio stationna the presenter join them..

madridguy:

Masaa alkhayr Yah Habibiti





Masa an-noor. Kayf haalak ya Madridguy? Masa an-noor. Kayf haalak ya Madridguy?





Ngozi123:





Masa an-noor. Kayf haalak ya Madridguy? Alhamdulilahi Yah Habibiti. Uhibb bisidq l-haq Ngozi

madridguy:

Alhamdulilahi Yah Habibiti. Uhibb bisidq l-haq Ngozi





Ya'ani 'friend of truth', sah? Ya'ani 'friend of truth', sah?

....





Thank you for your prayers, you made my day





madridguy:

And you no invite us make we come chop rice? May thy lord bless your home. Greetings to your wife.



AmenThank you for your prayers, you made my day





Ngozi123:





Ya'ani 'friend of truth', sah?

You won't kill me.

What's wrong with people?

What warranted dt ?

oleku oooo

Ngozi123:





Please leave me alone.



HML to the couple . Ngozi Peperempe Ngozi Peperempe 1 Like

Why didn't they wait for valentine wedding? 1 Like

For their mind, they will say they are breaking records.



Congratulations though.

Gud

Ok



Add a touch of class to your home/office by choosing the right and perfect window blinds. check my signature for pictures

Hml

Hml to d couple....God bless ur new home

Wedding on a Monday, dem no wan make people come chop rice bah

wedding inside studio? jollof rice go dey so? admit it y'all thats the only food that tastes better than your mama's own 1 Like

And I was closeby. Why didnt I get the info....would av been there