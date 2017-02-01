₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by contactmorak: 5:08pm
A wedding between a Nigerian man identified as Jimi and his fiancee, Abisola, took place live on Cool FM's Oasis midday programe today. The wedding was broadcast live for all listeners to hear.
Their wedding reception is currently holding at Four Point hotel in Lagos. Congrats to the couple! See more photos after the cut...
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by contactmorak: 5:08pm
more
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by contactmorak: 5:08pm
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:11pm
ngozi123 please consider me naa? I beg
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by EastGold(m): 5:12pm
Happy married life Abisola, my wife's name sake.
What a coincidence, our wedding took place last week
6 Likes
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Mzpurity(f): 5:13pm
Very beautiful, its not the ceremony that matters.
7 Likes
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by dacovajnr: 5:44pm
That's Wassup
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:47pm
And you no invite us make we come chop rice? May thy lord bless your home. Greetings to your wife.
EastGold:
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 6:18pm
The girl self no fine, na why she go do am where we go dey hear only her voice
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Ngozi123(f): 6:38pm
madridguy:
Please leave me alone.
HML to the couple .
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:43pm
Masaa alkhayr Yah Habibiti
Ngozi123:
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by queencalipso(f): 6:44pm
Wedding in a radio station na the presenter join them..
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Ngozi123(f): 6:45pm
madridguy:
Masa an-noor. Kayf haalak ya Madridguy?
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:55pm
Alhamdulilahi Yah Habibiti. Uhibb bisidq l-haq Ngozi
Ngozi123:
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Ngozi123(f): 7:19pm
madridguy:
Ya'ani 'friend of truth', sah?
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by minexpo(m): 7:21pm
....
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by EastGold(m): 7:40pm
Amen
Thank you for your prayers, you made my day
madridguy:
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:29pm
You won't kill me.
Ngozi123:
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by MrImole(m): 8:30pm
What's wrong with people?
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:30pm
What warranted dt ?
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by seangy4konji: 8:30pm
oleku oooo
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by femi4(m): 8:31pm
Ngozi123:Ngozi Peperempe
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by GMBuhari: 8:31pm
Why didn't they wait for valentine wedding?
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by lollmaolol: 8:31pm
For their mind, they will say they are breaking records.
Congratulations though.
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Poorboy: 8:32pm
Gud
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:32pm
Ok
Ok
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by chordrylateral: 8:33pm
Hml
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by Allylic: 8:33pm
Hml to d couple....God bless ur new home
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:33pm
Wedding on a Monday, dem no wan make people come chop rice bah
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 8:34pm
wedding inside studio? jollof rice go dey so? admit it y'all thats the only food that tastes better than your mama's own
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by gift01: 8:34pm
And I was closeby. Why didnt I get the info....would av been there
|Re: Wedding Holds Live On Radio At CoolFm (Photos) by ItzHoludex(m): 8:35pm
do2dtun and taymib doing wonders..
I missed d show sha...
