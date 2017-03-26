Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) (10726 Views)

The Wedding Cake Oyinbo Man His Nigerian Bride Used (Photos) / Groom Kisses Bride's Ass At Their Traditional Marriage In Festac / The Money Sprayed On This Couple At Their Traditional Wedding in Imo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7764yhzvew



SOURCE: This oyibo man is seen wearing the Isoko attire and dancing to cultural songs with his wife at the Nigerian traditional wedding ceremony.SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/oyibo-man-getting-married-nigerian-woman-dances-traditional-wedding-video/ 1 Share

i rep NAIJA

I wish them a happy married life.





They love straffing our busty and gargantuan booty too...no wonder their girls started going for surgeries to increase every of their dept



And we like having them because of some cash too.

2/4 These people are fascinated by our very rich culture and traditions.They love straffing our busty and gargantuan booty too...no wonder their girls started going for surgeries to increase every of their deptAnd we like having them because of some cash too.2/4 3 Likes

The way naija babe dey carry marry whites na wao! 7 Likes 1 Share

zico530:

The way naija babe dey carry marry whites na wao! It is good It is good 1 Like

Isoko wado 9 Likes

Okay...make una enjoy......that's what life is all about

Oyinbo.....continue.

zico530:

The way naija babe dey carry marry whites na wao! my guy, most new generations Nigerian men are not marriage worthy my guy, most new generations Nigerian men are not marriage worthy 3 Likes

onosprince:

Isoko wado onoriode I see u onoriode I see u 3 Likes

Good for him

n

decatalyst:

This people are fascinated by our very rich culture and traditions.



They love straffing our busty and gargantuan booty too...no wonder their girl started going for surgeries to increase every of their dept

They're not. Most have no idea who you are, nor do they care.



It is you people who are obsessed with being recognized like children pandering for attention.



Everyday on this message board 'oyinbo did this', 'oyinbo did that'. Pathetic. They're not. Most have no idea who you are, nor do they care.It is you people who are obsessed with being recognized like children pandering for attention.Everyday on this message board 'oyinbo did this', 'oyinbo did that'. Pathetic. 1 Like

Correct. . .that's my sister. BMC and zombies una goodnight ooo 1 Like

onosprince:

Isoko wado oza eveh na oza eveh na 3 Likes 1 Share





..Nigerian males on the other hand whose past-time is to demonise Nigerian ladies on-line,making hollow noises about #teamforeignladies crap seems to only succeed in marrying their Grand-mother's age-mates whenever they manage to snag a white-lady to marry



...Something is honestly wrong somewhere ..Anyway happy married life to the couple ...Nigerian ladies who do not make noise about #teamforeign nonsense or demonise Nigerian males appear to be marrying more and more young and handsome men from other races....Nigerian males on the other hand whose past-time is to demonise Nigerian ladies on-line,making hollow noises about #teamforeignladies crap seems to only succeed in marrying their Grand-mother's age-mates whenever they manage to snag a white-lady to marry...Something is honestly wrong somewhere..Anyway happy married life to the couple 4 Likes

After eating vegetable soup dem don troway him name inside river. Him no go remember anything again in this world except him wifey

Citizenship things

Where the man from? Because Egypt and Morocco are still oyibo for African

sorry to say







they look like idi.iotsssssss



sorry ooooo

Isolo wa dohhhh!!! all these oyinbos wey dey come marry we sisters so eh, no oil well for them to inherit o. 1 Like

martineverest:

my guy, most new generations Nigerian men are not marriage worthy it's vice versa it's vice versa

onosprince:

Isoko wado eh! eh! 2 Likes 1 Share

onosprince:

Isoko wado



Eyeh Eyeh 2 Likes

LOGDAN:







Eyeh nokiaba3:

eh! yedidiah:

Isolo wa dohhhh!!! all these oyinbos wey dey come marry we sisters so eh, no oil well for them to inherit o. LaconicINC:

oza eveh na 175:

Correct. . .that's my sister. BMC and zombies una goodnight ooo onosprince:

Isoko wado its ike we have many isoko people on this thread, including myself its ike we have many isoko people on this thread, including myself 3 Likes 1 Share

My people make una flex dey go.



God bless nigerdelta region

Nigerian girls stop marrying oyinbo men, white people are not pure humans... stop creating hybrid children...

mmsen:





They're not. Most have no idea who you are, nor do they care.



It is you people who are obsessed with being recognized like children pandering for attention.



Everyday on this message board 'oyinbo did this' oyinbo did that'. Pathetic. Thanks for this comment.We eat their food,use their gadgets&technology,learn about their ways,wear their clothes,yet you wouldn't see a white man jumping up and down but when they eat our food,like u said "Oyibo eat our amala". You see such topics on front-page and see people jumping up and down.We Worship the white man.No wonder they came,took slaves,took raw materials and nothing was done about all because we see them as gods.The black man is mentally enslaved and it's evident on this thread Thanks for this comment.We eat their food,use their gadgets&technology,learn about their ways,wear their clothes,yet you wouldn't see a white man jumping up and down but when they eat our food,like u said "Oyibo eat our amala". You see such topics on front-page and see people jumping up and down.We Worship the white man.No wonder they came,took slaves,took raw materials and nothing was done about all because we see them as gods.The black man is mentally enslaved and it's evident on this thread

WebSurfer:

its ike we have many isoko people on this thread, including myself



Uzeme wor ta oza, Uzeme wor ta oza,