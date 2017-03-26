₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video)
|Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by ovokooo: 7:51pm On Mar 25
This oyibo man is seen wearing the Isoko attire and dancing to cultural songs with his wife at the Nigerian traditional wedding ceremony.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7764yhzvew
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/oyibo-man-getting-married-nigerian-woman-dances-traditional-wedding-video/
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by PenisCaP: 7:56pm On Mar 25
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by mealdred: 7:59pm On Mar 25
i rep NAIJA
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by Godmother(f): 8:03pm On Mar 25
I wish them a happy married life.
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by decatalyst(m): 8:03pm On Mar 25
These people are fascinated by our very rich culture and traditions.
They love straffing our busty and gargantuan booty too...no wonder their girls started going for surgeries to increase every of their dept
And we like having them because of some cash too.
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by zico530(m): 8:22pm On Mar 25
The way naija babe dey carry marry whites na wao!
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by Kondomatic(m): 8:25pm On Mar 25
zico530:It is good
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by onosprince(m): 10:14pm On Mar 25
Isoko wado
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by ItalianWine(f): 10:14pm On Mar 25
Okay...make una enjoy......that's what life is all about
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by botad(m): 10:15pm On Mar 25
Oyinbo.....continue.
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by martineverest(m): 10:15pm On Mar 25
zico530:my guy, most new generations Nigerian men are not marriage worthy
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by martineverest(m): 10:16pm On Mar 25
onosprince:onoriode I see u
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by Mouthgag: 10:17pm On Mar 25
Good for him
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:17pm On Mar 25
n
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by mmsen: 10:17pm On Mar 25
decatalyst:
They're not. Most have no idea who you are, nor do they care.
It is you people who are obsessed with being recognized like children pandering for attention.
Everyday on this message board 'oyinbo did this', 'oyinbo did that'. Pathetic.
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by 175(m): 10:17pm On Mar 25
Correct. . .that's my sister. BMC and zombies una goodnight ooo
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by LaconicINC: 10:18pm On Mar 25
onosprince:oza eveh na
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by Ngokafor(f): 10:18pm On Mar 25
...Nigerian ladies who do not make noise about #teamforeign nonsense or demonise Nigerian males appear to be marrying more and more young and handsome men from other races..
..Nigerian males on the other hand whose past-time is to demonise Nigerian ladies on-line,making hollow noises about #teamforeignladies crap seems to only succeed in marrying their Grand-mother's age-mates whenever they manage to snag a white-lady to marry
...Something is honestly wrong somewhere ..Anyway happy married life to the couple
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by IYANGBALI: 10:18pm On Mar 25
After eating vegetable soup dem don troway him name inside river. Him no go remember anything again in this world except him wifey
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by 0b10010011: 10:18pm On Mar 25
Citizenship things
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by menwongo(m): 10:19pm On Mar 25
Where the man from? Because Egypt and Morocco are still oyibo for African
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by exlinkleads(f): 10:23pm On Mar 25
sorry to say
they look like idi.iotsssssss
sorry ooooo
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by yedidiah(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
Isolo wa dohhhh!!! all these oyinbos wey dey come marry we sisters so eh, no oil well for them to inherit o.
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by Kakamorufu(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
martineverest:it's vice versa
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by nokiaba3(m): 10:27pm On Mar 25
onosprince:eh!
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by LOGDAN(m): 10:28pm On Mar 25
onosprince:
Eyeh
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by WebSurfer(m): 10:34pm On Mar 25
LOGDAN:
nokiaba3:
yedidiah:
LaconicINC:
175:
onosprince:its ike we have many isoko people on this thread, including myself
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by dragonking3: 10:36pm On Mar 25
My people make una flex dey go.
God bless nigerdelta region
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by raysville(m): 10:38pm On Mar 25
Nigerian girls stop marrying oyinbo men, white people are not pure humans... stop creating hybrid children...
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by Adiwana: 10:44pm On Mar 25
mmsen:Thanks for this comment.We eat their food,use their gadgets&technology,learn about their ways,wear their clothes,yet you wouldn't see a white man jumping up and down but when they eat our food,like u said "Oyibo eat our amala". You see such topics on front-page and see people jumping up and down.We Worship the white man.No wonder they came,took slaves,took raw materials and nothing was done about all because we see them as gods.The black man is mentally enslaved and it's evident on this thread
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by LOGDAN(m): 10:47pm On Mar 25
WebSurfer:
Uzeme wor ta oza,
|Re: Oyibo Man Dancing With His Nigerian Wife At Their Traditional Wedding (video) by fratermathy(m): 10:52pm On Mar 25
There is no such thing as "Isoko attire" that is uniquely different from Urhobo attire.
Let's not personalise this style of dressing.
As for you Mr Ovokooo, always do your research well. That song is an Urhobo song, not an Isoko song!!! "Oghenerukevwe vwa suine ejiro" is pure central Urhobo dialect. It would have been better to have said Urhobo-Isoko or Isoko-Urhobo than to remove one from the other when you are not sure which is which in this case.
Anyhow sha, Urhobo and Isoko are one and the same people but always be careful with things like this.
Urhobo Wadoo!
Isoko Wadoo!
Misiagware oooo!
