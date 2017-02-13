Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) (3840 Views)

Thieves captured as they tried to escape



A group of boys who broke into a house located at Mission Road, Sapele in Delta State, were nabbed by members of the vigilante group in the area. The incident reportedly happened few days ago.The suspected thieves identified as Kalu Denedo, Isaac Ijawku and William John, are currently cooling off in police custody.



Which one come be boys for here again? These ones are men na 1 Like

Kalu Denedo

At pics, they really cooling off, wit their shirts off, names checkers will soon come and observe.

All I needed is their names...



IPOBs normal crime. 1 Like

Prison no be guest house oo. Recession don cause many things for Nigeria. Even for daylight boys are robbing, no joy for the niggaz...

See their faces! Thieves!

Lazy idiots who steal from others to maintain a fake lifestyle.

Shey Na at gun point or at catapult point?

buhari sef..

Boys don't want to get busy

And you call this grandpa's boys op well done

See there faces wuna no see Andrew Y house abi 1 Like

Just watch, these devils will be released and then they'll return worse. Mtcheeewwww

They not suppose too Rob the house in Delta State that a dangerous crime.

U won't focus on ur typing n photocopying job...u want 2 initiate urslf into something u have no clue about. Wit ur oily face like pesin wey dey fry yam 4 a living Ahaaaa Ahaaaa 1 Like

See dem faces.. . Ole

the first guy is like "I will hold back the tears, ayam a man" the second guy " my mummy warned me to join bad o" while the third guy " who even send me comot house sef. Village ppl at work" Their facial expressions thoughthe first guy is like "I will hold back the tears, ayam a man" the second guy " my mummy warned me to join bad o" while the third guy " who even send me comot house sef. Village ppl at work"

The hunters have been hunted by the super hunters.

U won't focus on ur typing n photocopying job...u want 2 initiate urslf into something u have no clue about. Wit ur oily face like pesin wey dey fry yam 4 a living guy u wicked guy u wicked

Welcome to prison yard.

Anybody That Is Insulting Bcuz Am In D Crew Of NCAN, Is Just Wasting His \her Time, Cuz Am Doing It Fun, Cuz Pesin Nr Fit Turn Old Pesin At Once All Bcuz Of Bad Economy. So Stop Hating Nd Get Along Or Get Behind.

sorry oooo