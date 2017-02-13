₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by itsdumebi(m): 6:46pm
Thieves captured as they tried to escape
A group of boys who broke into a house located at Mission Road, Sapele in Delta State, were nabbed by members of the vigilante group in the area. The incident reportedly happened few days ago.The suspected thieves identified as Kalu Denedo, Isaac Ijawku and William John, are currently cooling off in police custody.
http://politicsngr.com/three-boys-arrested-vigilante-robbing-house-delta/
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by tyav7: 6:54pm
Which one come be boys for here again? These ones are men na
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by okasebe(m): 7:04pm
Kalu Denedo
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by lifezone247(m): 8:41pm
At pics, they really cooling off, wit their shirts off, names checkers will soon come and observe.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by olaolulazio(m): 8:41pm
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by olaolulazio(m): 8:42pm
All I needed is their names...
IPOBs normal crime.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by johncallidon(m): 8:42pm
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by pweetyface(f): 8:42pm
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by KingLennon(m): 8:42pm
Prison no be guest house oo. Recession don cause many things for Nigeria. Even for daylight boys are robbing, no joy for the niggaz...
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by oloriLFC(f): 8:44pm
See their faces! Thieves!
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Pavore9: 8:44pm
Lazy idiots who steal from others to maintain a fake lifestyle.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by MrImole(m): 8:44pm
Shey Na at gun point or at catapult point?
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by visijo(m): 8:44pm
buhari sef..
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by brunofarad(m): 8:45pm
Boys don't want to get busy
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by chordrylateral: 8:46pm
And you call this grandpa's boys op well done
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Nintee: 8:47pm
See there faces wuna no see Andrew Y house abi
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by mhizAnnie(f): 8:47pm
Just watch, these devils will be released and then they'll return worse. Mtcheeewwww
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by jamislaw(m): 8:48pm
NCAN Sabisa report live.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Chinagurum1995(m): 8:48pm
They not suppose too Rob the house in Delta State that a dangerous crime.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by adedayoadedeji(m): 8:49pm
FuckyourMama:Ahaaaa
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by mjay05: 8:50pm
See dem faces.. . Ole
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by JaneyBlingx(f): 8:51pm
Their facial expressions though the first guy is like "I will hold back the tears, ayam a man" the second guy " my mummy warned me to join bad o" while the third guy " who even send me comot house sef. Village ppl at work"
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Exponental(m): 8:51pm
The hunters have been hunted by the super hunters.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Judolisco(m): 8:58pm
FuckyourMama:guy u wicked
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by amanikondo: 8:58pm
Welcome to prison yard.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Evestar200(f): 8:59pm
Anybody That Is Insulting Bcuz Am In D Crew Of NCAN, Is Just Wasting His \her Time, Cuz Am Doing It Fun, Cuz Pesin Nr Fit Turn Old Pesin At Once All Bcuz Of Bad Economy. So Stop Hating Nd Get Along Or Get Behind.
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Kendzyma: 9:00pm
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by Bukayot(m): 9:02pm
|Re: Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) by adeniyi3971(m): 9:05pm
haaaa! oja mii he lara
