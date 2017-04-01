₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Twitter user @___Perez94 had an accident last Sunday that nearly claimed his life and that of 4 other guys that were with him. He has shared a disheartening story of how the first 3 men that came as rescue team came and robbed them of property worth N1million & still left them for dead.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by RB007: 7:58am
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Ronpet777(m): 7:59am
Can u just imagine Naija I hail o!!!
I begin to wonder if God really evenly distributed Dt thing called CONSCIENCE. And if he did, I'm sure some lost theirs long time ago
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by RB007: 7:59am
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by softwerk(f): 8:02am
You are really very lucky they didn't realize you were still breathing; i'm sure they would have bashed your head-in and still leave with their loot
You'll have just been simply counted among the casualties!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by JideAmuGiaka: 8:07am
Welcome to Nigeria.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by nwakibe: 8:09am
Na wa o! Some people get mind o.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by sweerychick(f): 8:13am
No love in Lagos
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by TeGaTeGa1(m): 8:14am
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by dhardline(m): 8:15am
I still wonder why cctv are not installed in every street in Lagos. With all this billions I see everyday on Nairaland.
Anyway if you are not on the street you won't understand that the hunger in the land is terrible. Just walk 200meters on any major crowed road in Lagos and you'll meet at least one able bodied bigger.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by abdulyaro66(m): 8:15am
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by AntiWailer: 8:15am
Sad
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by veekid(m): 8:15am
Wayre por leko
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Flowerlady01: 8:15am
Nawa. So heartless.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by fatdick(m): 8:15am
Is this one a country? Dear God, I'm not asking you for a car or some naira in my bank account. You can give that to my family and friends in Nigeria. All I am asking from you this 2017 is a CANADIAN VISA. I need to leave this hell of a country.
You've given me strength and helped me to achieve great academic feats. But it is almost worthless in this part of the world. As your son, dont I also deserve constant electricity, security and an enabling environment to succeed? Just help me to Canada dear Lord, I will work and make legitimate money and will even be a blessing to others in need. This I ask dear Lord.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by onyii255(m): 8:15am
Property worth over one million naira insyd the car :oo
Issokay
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Flexherbal(m): 8:15am
Too bad!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by EVILFOREST: 8:15am
sweerychick:U have said it all...
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by celestialAgent(m): 8:16am
What do you expect when even FRSC officials do this!
In this country, people don't think - Nnamdi Kanu, 2017
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by princechurchill(m): 8:16am
The hustle is real, imagine a friend of mine praying for plane crash near my hood so as to do the same thing i look at him like
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Brighte(m): 8:16am
This guys gat no joy. one day all man go still die sha and will be accountable for what we have done with our lives here on earth.
NOBODYHOLYPASS
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by barclayb(m): 8:17am
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by TheRealGEJ: 8:17am
Not only in Lagos but everywhere. That's the kind of country we live in. It happened to me early last year, All my clothes were stolen. But I'm happy to still be alive.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Yian1(m): 8:18am
when will people stop bringing wrath of God upon their heads? So painful!!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by celestialAgent(m): 8:19am
princechurchill:
I used to be like your friend!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Daboomb: 8:20am
onyii255:
How much will Four Iphone 7 plus or Samsung Galaxy S7 cost........ assuming each of the four guys have one each?
Some of you dont think before you apply your rotten fingers to the keyboard.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Pasidon(m): 8:20am
Not just Lagos.. A friend of mine in Abuja together with her dad had an accident and d people that first got their.. Well in their opinion.. The early birds took their phones laptop and even their shoes.... They don't care if the survived or not
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Olabisidebra(f): 8:20am
stane007:
You should be greatful to God it didn't cross their mind to kuku kill u finish! (Police sef dey do am)... Terrible country full of heartless people! Thank God for your life... Leave them to karma
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by twilliamx: 8:20am
Sorry bro. they will surely get what is coming to them, karma is a bitchh, she fvcks people up in creative ways. At least thank God you are alive. You can always recover back what was lost and double with hard work.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by Chidexsco8448(m): 8:20am
Boys are not smiling at all... Thank God u didnt stop them by trying to raise alarm!!! Hmmm d worst might hv happened...
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team by obafemee80(m): 8:22am
Get well soon and God will replenish you more..
Karma will eventually punish them...
And when this happen,people will blame the Government and witches..
