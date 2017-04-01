Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Accident Victim Robbed By 3 Men Who Came As Rescue Team (4330 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lagos-accident-victim-recounts-how-he.html Nigerian Twitter user @___Perez94 had an accident last Sunday that nearly claimed his life and that of 4 other guys that were with him. He has shared a disheartening story of how the first 3 men that came as rescue team came and robbed them of property worth N1million & still left them for dead.

I begin to wonder if God really evenly distributed Dt thing called CONSCIENCE. And if he did, I'm sure some lost theirs long time ago

You'll have just been simply counted among the casualties! You are really very lucky they didn't realize you were still breathing; i'm sure they would have bashed your head-in and still leave with their loot

Welcome to Nigeria.

Na wa o! Some people get mind o.

No love in Lagos 3 Likes

I still wonder why cctv are not installed in every street in Lagos. With all this billions I see everyday on Nairaland.



Anyway if you are not on the street you won't understand that the hunger in the land is terrible. Just walk 200meters on any major crowed road in Lagos and you'll meet at least one able bodied bigger.

Sad

Wayre por leko

Nawa. So heartless.





Dear God, I'm not asking you for a car or some naira in my bank account. You can give that to my family and friends in Nigeria. All I am asking from you this 2017 is a CANADIAN VISA. I need to leave this hell of a country. You've given me strength and helped me to achieve great academic feats. But it is almost worthless in this part of the world. As your son, dont I also deserve constant electricity, security and an enabling environment to succeed? Just help me to Canada dear Lord, I will work and make legitimate money and will even be a blessing to others in need.

Property worth over one million naira insyd the car

Too bad!

No love in Lagos U have said it all... U have said it all...

What do you expect when even FRSC officials do this!







In this country, people don't think - Nnamdi Kanu, 2017

The hustle is real, imagine a friend of mine praying for plane crash near my hood so as to do the same thing

This guys gat no joy. one day all man go still die sha and will be accountable for what we have done with our lives here on earth.





Not only in Lagos but everywhere. That's the kind of country we live in. It happened to me early last year, All my clothes were stolen. But I'm happy to still be alive.

when will people stop bringing wrath of God upon their heads? So painful!!

The hustle is real, imagine a friend of mine praying for plane crash near my hood so as to do the same thing







I used to be like your friend!

Property worth over one million naira insyd the car





Issokay

How much will Four Iphone 7 plus or Samsung Galaxy S7 cost........ assuming each of the four guys have one each?



Some of you dont think before you apply your rotten fingers to the keyboard . 8 Likes

Not just Lagos.. A friend of mine in Abuja together with her dad had an accident and d people that first got their.. Well in their opinion.. The early birds took their phones laptop and even their shoes.... They don't care if the survived or not 1 Like

Nigerian Twitter user @___Perez94 had an accident last Sunday that nearly claimed his life and that of 4 other guys that were with him. He has shared a disheartening story of how the first 3 men that came as rescue team came and robbed them of property worth N1million & still left them for dead.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lagos-accident-victim-recounts-how-he.html



You should be greatful to God it didn't cross their mind to kuku kill u finish! (Police sef dey do am)... Terrible country full of heartless people! Thank God for your life... Leave them to karma

Sorry bro. they will surely get what is coming to them, karma is a bitchh, she fvcks people up in creative ways. At least thank God you are alive. You can always recover back what was lost and double with hard work. 1 Like

Boys are not smiling at all... Thank God u didnt stop them by trying to raise alarm!!! Hmmm d worst might hv happened...