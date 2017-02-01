Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos (10618 Views)

The twitter user who also revealed that the guy has allegedly sold the car that was lent to him -has offered N50,000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.



recession things

Some people we call friends are deadly..

He will return it before noon tomorrow 2 Likes

Now where is lalasticlala

VALENTINE HUSTLING



space for rent

He's a thief.



Unfortunately He can't write an error free sentence as well.



Pathetic!! 5 Likes

50k small Na....

He should increase the amount because the person above me knows about it that's why hes complaining about how small the reward was 5 Likes

Some people have mind o 2 Likes

Why is man so unkind to mankind 1 Like

And I'm here thinking the "mistake" he mentioned was MMM. #Okaybye

uzoclinton:

50k small Na....





If I dash you, you no go collect am? If I dash you, you no go collect am?

na wah oo



here in benin our eyes r on ground

the man paid the 50k for rent

See the face am sure someone already knows him... Nairaland is greater than you think 1 Like

This is what trust gets u

"after paying half my dept (debt) they are still after..."







What could you make of the above

Why did the accuser forbid the public from view the whole text



There must be an antecedence for there to be a consequence What could you make of the aboveWhy did the accuser forbid the public from view the whole textThere must be an antecedence for there to be a consequence 4 Likes





The vehicle got listed on olx via



By a dealer called Emmanuel Udoh Trust Nobody. Changed my circle of friends a few times and still doing same, trust is a luxury I can't afford. People can be mean, try them with money and see their beast side.The vehicle got listed on olx via https://www./m/ad/2006-honda-civic-auto-ID15OC7s.html? By a dealer called Emmanuel Udoh 2 Likes

baba weyrey dey find sympathy sayn he's been vomiting blood since he stole d car. no worry u go soon start to dey vomit shiit for mouth. how heartless, selling someone's car for ur selfish goal. 1 Like

illiterate thief..oga na only you?

Afonja zombie suffering and smiling...am sure d recession hit his brain so hard he had 2 sell his friends car witout fear of consequence. 1 Like

Tolulopefinest:









If I dash you, you no go collect am? i go Collect am, thank you, collect your phone number and your picture so i go fit pray for you in my church for God to multiply the contents in your wallet i go Collect am, thank you, collect your phone number and your picture so i go fit pray for you in my church for God to multiply the contents in your wallet

thieves on the increase





who do we blame



man

devil

or recession

People can be soo wicked at heart and brilliantly mild on the face.



Just Negodu

Bros abeg keep your 50k for one side, e no reach money wey person go take bail himself for station once anyone admits to knowing the way about of that guy. But I pray the car has got a tracker anyway

make him go hire whistle blower nah

MMM scam am?