|Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:30pm
A twitter user has raised an alarm after his friend allegedly stole his car around Yaba, Surulere area of Lagos. According to the accuser, he had two cars and allowed his friend to drive the said vehicle only to receive a funny text message (see below)...
The twitter user who also revealed that the guy has allegedly sold the car that was lent to him -has offered N50,000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:32pm
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by informant001: 8:33pm
recession things
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by subtlemee(f): 8:44pm
Some people we call friends are deadly..
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by grayht(m): 8:46pm
He will return it before noon tomorrow
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Keneking: 8:49pm
Now where is lalasticlala
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by josephine123: 9:51pm
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Bilabong(m): 10:15pm
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by herzern(m): 10:16pm
He's a thief.
Unfortunately He can't write an error free sentence as well.
Pathetic!!
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:16pm
50k small Na....
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by tollytexy(m): 10:18pm
He should increase the amount because the person above me knows about it that's why hes complaining about how small the reward was
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by vivaciousvivi(f): 10:18pm
Some people have mind o
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Twons1: 10:18pm
Why is man so unkind to mankind
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by berildan(m): 10:19pm
And I'm here thinking the "mistake" he mentioned was MMM. #Okaybye
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:20pm
uzoclinton:
If I dash you, you no go collect am?
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Young03: 10:22pm
na wah oo
here in benin our eyes r on ground
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by theway83: 10:23pm
the man paid the 50k for rent
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by koolet(m): 10:23pm
See the face am sure someone already knows him... Nairaland is greater than you think
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by realnas(m): 10:25pm
This is what trust gets u
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Bluezy13(m): 10:25pm
"after paying half my dept (debt) they are still after..."
What could you make of the above
Why did the accuser forbid the public from view the whole text
There must be an antecedence for there to be a consequence
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Howmon: 10:26pm
Trust Nobody. Changed my circle of friends a few times and still doing same, trust is a luxury I can't afford. People can be mean, try them with money and see their beast side.
The vehicle got listed on olx via https://www./m/ad/2006-honda-civic-auto-ID15OC7s.html?
By a dealer called Emmanuel Udoh
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by prettyboi1989(m): 10:26pm
baba weyrey dey find sympathy sayn he's been vomiting blood since he stole d car. no worry u go soon start to dey vomit shiit for mouth. how heartless, selling someone's car for ur selfish goal.
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Mznaett(f): 10:28pm
illiterate thief..oga na only you?
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by FuckyourMama: 10:28pm
Afonja zombie suffering and smiling...am sure d recession hit his brain so hard he had 2 sell his friends car witout fear of consequence.
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:29pm
Tolulopefinest:i go Collect am, thank you, collect your phone number and your picture so i go fit pray for you in my church for God to multiply the contents in your wallet
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by mykeljosef: 10:33pm
thieves on the increase
who do we blame
man
devil
or recession
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Abbeyme: 10:34pm
People can be soo wicked at heart and brilliantly mild on the face.
Just Negodu
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Senipapa: 10:37pm
Bros abeg keep your 50k for one side, e no reach money wey person go take bail himself for station once anyone admits to knowing the way about of that guy. But I pray the car has got a tracker anyway
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:41pm
make him go hire whistle blower nah
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 10:41pm
MMM scam am?
|Re: Man Offers N50K Reward After His Car Was Stolen By His Friend In Lagos. Photos by overall90: 10:42pm
grayht:
Viewing this topic: nidera(f), bjay9, Femaleengr, danwa25(m), RUDEBOYY(m), phaniyi7, saturnjay(m), ehiblessing(f), josephine123, AdemolaA2, Jafar777, bullabong, yinxfun(m), Tgud3, kayphyzee(m), Menace2Society(m), amnwa(m), oluwamae(f), Mrdigitech(m), okanlawon94(m), Kennyslimsteve(m), boykas(m), eemalex(m), Crafts(m), Donniefred(m), Hamza05(m), Damsonkc(m), iykmon, LagosEconomist, Dharniel(m), Optimusshield(m), noboski, kaydee(m), DaudaAbu(m), emmy005, kazeemmuka(m) and 83 guest(s)
