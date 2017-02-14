Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG (1045 Views)

The chairman of the commission, Ekpo Nta launched the App in Abuja on February 13, 2017.



The App called ‘Wahala Dey’ is available on android mobiles, blackberry mobiles and windows mobiles and can be downloaded at no cost to users.



Nta while addressing newsmen shortly before the launch stated that criminal activities can only thrive when an opportunity to act is provided. He added that the commission will take proactive measures to block leakages in public and private sectors through which corrupt practices can be perpetuated.



“Corruption is a global and cross boarder problem that has far-reaching consequences on nations and societies. Nigeria is not an exception. As we grapple with the challenges of reducing corruption in the polity, we must recognize that this criminal activity thrives on opportunity to commit the act, he said.”



Nta added that the App (Wahala Dey) is in-line with the commission’s drive towards harnessing technological solutions to fighting corruption in Nigeria.



In his words, “We champion the provision of technological solutions to corruption, one of which is the recently launched e-portal pssp.gov.ng for greater transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s ports sector.”



He urged the public to join hands with the commission, adding that only in partnership can corrupt-free Nigeria be achieved.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trYazgkUrf8



Ok... them try 1 Like

Let the whistle blowing begin 1 Like

Nice move by the FG 1 Like

Whistle will now be very expensive



1 Like

Since dem want everybody to turn refree me I go like be Colina. Best whistle blower ever..





#KillCorruption

A pastor's toddler will play with his dad's phone and post 'skfgs uihciojhfkx' online. The members will still reply 'Amen I receive'. What are you receiving?









My guy your post and your gifs do not make any sort of sense! Just kindly go and beg your smally and stop wasting your mb like this!

Can the Application be used to report a cheating girlfriend or unfaithful husband...

I'm seriously looking for such app

Now we are taking the war to the thieves!



God bless Nigeria! 1 Like

Whistle blowing now a business. 1 Like

This is good.



Not just whistling about crimes that are valued at millions of dollars, but also small scale corruption in the civil service, both at federal and state levels. 2 Likes

lol na do people foolish reach...

Unlike someone who was talking about nyam and goat, "we are GOING to fight corruption with technology."



Well, here's a government ACTUALLY fighting corruption with technology.



The difference is clear. 3 Likes 1 Share

Can the Application be used to report a cheating girlfriend or unfaithful husband...

I'm seriously looking for such app

wetin concern you if girlfriend or husband dey cheat, oga develop the app urself or mind ur business.

Wow.... This is so cool

When anyone ask me what my occupation is? I will tell them I am a chartered whistle blower with the Nigerian Govt 2 Likes

Snitching jus became official and got real... But whether we like it or not, application error would occur wen d whistle is blown for some ppl.

Lalasticlala come fast.....blowing the whistle is now a scheme



Wahala dey ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh



Jonathan and others are no longer safe with our monies.

Someone needs to blow the whistle on the contract sum for building the app



APC that develops websites with 80 million



When u give them app to build, wahala dey 1 Like

Someone needs to blow the whistle on the contract sum for building the app



APC that develops websites with 80 million



When u give them app to build, wahala dey

Lol...



Na so you distrust APC reach?



Lol...

Na so you distrust APC reach?

Anyways, I won't vouch 4 'em

At no cost? What about the data used to download the app?

APC and stealing be like bread and tea.

Good one..

Nice One,

Alhaji Lai Mohammed is desperate to spend all the big budget of his ministry before Buhari go kpeme and Osinbajo takes over.

On second thought, I guess this was what GEJ meant when he said "using technology to fight corruption".

Yes