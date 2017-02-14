₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,876 members, 3,364,161 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 11:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG (1045 Views)
Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds / FG Launches Single Register On Poor, Vulnerable / Soldiers Remove Veil From Muslim In Lagos - The whistle (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by KingSHUAIBU(m): 7:13am
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched a mobile application that will aid anonymous whistle blowing for corrupt practices happening both within government agencies and parastatal as well as the private sectors.
The chairman of the commission, Ekpo Nta launched the App in Abuja on February 13, 2017.
The App called ‘Wahala Dey’ is available on android mobiles, blackberry mobiles and windows mobiles and can be downloaded at no cost to users.
Nta while addressing newsmen shortly before the launch stated that criminal activities can only thrive when an opportunity to act is provided. He added that the commission will take proactive measures to block leakages in public and private sectors through which corrupt practices can be perpetuated.
“Corruption is a global and cross boarder problem that has far-reaching consequences on nations and societies. Nigeria is not an exception. As we grapple with the challenges of reducing corruption in the polity, we must recognize that this criminal activity thrives on opportunity to commit the act, he said.”
Nta added that the App (Wahala Dey) is in-line with the commission’s drive towards harnessing technological solutions to fighting corruption in Nigeria.
In his words, “We champion the provision of technological solutions to corruption, one of which is the recently launched e-portal pssp.gov.ng for greater transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s ports sector.”
He urged the public to join hands with the commission, adding that only in partnership can corrupt-free Nigeria be achieved.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trYazgkUrf8
Source:https://oak.tv/govt-launches-app-whistle-blowing-app-nigeria/
2 Likes
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Deapexboy(m): 7:16am
Ok... them try
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by xstry: 7:17am
Let the whistle blowing begin
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by MrMoRitz: 7:19am
Nice move by the FG
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Bolustic: 7:20am
Whistle will now be very expensive
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by thaoriginator: 7:22am
Since dem want everybody to turn refree me I go like be Colina. Best whistle blower ever..
#KillCorruption
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:28am
Oladimejyy:
My guy your post and your gifs do not make any sort of sense! Just kindly go and beg your smally and stop wasting your mb like this!
4 Likes
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Mcowubaba: 7:29am
Can the Application be used to report a cheating girlfriend or unfaithful husband...
I'm seriously looking for such app
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by omenkaLives: 7:31am
Now we are taking the war to the thieves!
God bless Nigeria!
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Realdeals(m): 7:36am
Whistle blowing now a business.
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by StOla: 7:47am
This is good.
Not just whistling about crimes that are valued at millions of dollars, but also small scale corruption in the civil service, both at federal and state levels.
2 Likes
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by espn(m): 7:56am
Oladimejyy:lol na do people foolish reach...
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Ioannes(m): 7:59am
Unlike someone who was talking about nyam and goat, "we are GOING to fight corruption with technology."
Well, here's a government ACTUALLY fighting corruption with technology.
The difference is clear.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by agongajoseph(m): 8:31am
Mcowubaba:wetin concern you if girlfriend or husband dey cheat, oga develop the app urself or mind ur business.
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by genearts(m): 8:38am
Wow.... This is so cool
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by SalamRushdie: 8:49am
When anyone ask me what my occupation is? I will tell them I am a chartered whistle blower with the Nigerian Govt
2 Likes
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Nbote(m): 9:00am
Snitching jus became official and got real... But whether we like it or not, application error would occur wen d whistle is blown for some ppl.
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Keneking: 9:03am
Lalasticlala come fast.....blowing the whistle is now a scheme
Wahala dey ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Jonathan and others are no longer safe with our monies.
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Jengem: 9:04am
Someone needs to blow the whistle on the contract sum for building the app
APC that develops websites with 80 million
When u give them app to build, wahala dey
1 Like
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by KingSHUAIBU(m): 9:18am
Jengem:
Lol...
Na so you distrust APC reach?
Anyways, I won't vouch 4 'em
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by joseph1832ng: 11:32am
At no cost? What about the data used to download the app?
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by XaviDayo: 11:33am
APC and stealing be like bread and tea.
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Vizzim(m): 11:33am
Good one..
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by tolexy007(m): 11:33am
Nice One,
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by seguno2: 11:34am
Alhaji Lai Mohammed is desperate to spend all the big budget of his ministry before Buhari go kpeme and Osinbajo takes over.
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by joseph1832ng: 11:34am
On second thought, I guess this was what GEJ meant when he said "using technology to fight corruption".
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by bigerboy200: 11:36am
joseph1832ng:Yes
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by unclezuma: 11:36am
|Re: Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by EastGold(m): 11:38am
H
(0) (Reply)
Don't Rig Anambra Election. / Where Do Nigerian Newspapers Get Their So Called Stories From? / Nearly $500,000 Lost In Nigerian Scam
Viewing this topic: freekick, toosoon(m), moendowed(m), UD101(m), Firstcitizen, Vikhac(m), XaviDayo, okechuks22, tunax5loon(m), frankolala, adrian3000, moscyt(m), lopeye(m), omatule2000, ikukuhero, CORE(m), Skabmuz(m), seguno2, Wisif, maltina(m), Peteblack, lanzar, jesus500(m), fexj, joseph1832ng, Saifullah01, brigadier747, Yubee40(m), eyostic(m), Haykings100, jimmy74(m), Clefcentfelix(m), sheunpompey1, Mojoy88(m), cacapa101(m), adedayo2000, Saheed9, Tegasmoney(m), malware, GuyfawkesAB(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m), PraizFresh(m), Jahmiu, ElGood, Compliance(m), Ofodibe(m), morscino, Dynast(m), Lildav, EmperorTech, bigerboy200, mn09abk, Ibrofem(m), Nasige(m), Jasper14, dammyagboola(m), 5Kay, HHH7king, auntysimbiat(f), Dudeweedlmao(m), jarkbauer, tollytexy(m), Nsogbu1992(m), haryorbarmie83(m), Khaihsan(m), dallyemmy, oscaruzie(m), Rawshal, Ezenwa11(m), chukzy007(m), alldbest, Nehemz(m), MaziOmenuko, Ddaji(m), sellYourCar, NOC1(m), kolnel, TeleboiZ005(m), ShelterHomes(m), clem101(m), unclezuma, blaksril(m), EastGold(m), Becoted001, debeginin, Gbotun(m), topeniyie, dchem(m), amidu85, autojosh and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18