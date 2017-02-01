Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs (5457 Views)

Funny Concept Car is a design proposal for Kia. Just like its name suggests, it does feature compact, funny body shape. It’s an all-electric car aims to reduce traffic congestion as well as air pollution. You can read a bit information about this project.



We have two major problems in the modern world. The first is the place. We are seeing huge traffic jams in big cities, also there is very little place for parking. The second problem is ecology. This problem is every year more and more topical. Earth pollution has reached its peak, to solve this problem we need a new type of transport for the city. And here it is ecologically friendly Kia Funny! It is economical, safe, mobile and urban transport! Two small electric motors are located at front and rear sides, and between them placed the elements in the floor. This makes the car more universally. Designed for two passengers, this concept car also features a small cabin for luggage at the back. Kia advanced technology makes it safer and more comfortable.



Source:

Good thinking, Always, A good product.. I love this car sincerely.





Okada beta pass this one by far



Tell that to the rain. Tell that to the rain. 3 Likes

Tell that to the rain.



Same thing I tell powerbike freaks



shey dangote trailer no go blow ds one comot 4 xpress? 2 Likes

Make I carry am go my in-law's house, car na car

Who has watched d movie "clear history"? Howard car 1 Like

Is this supposed to be a joke? How do u drive in one of these next to our impatient trailer or tanker drivers without being blown into the bush or river whatever the case may be??

Oga you don too make FP and your topics are seriously becoming stale.

Them don start, this Korean company sha

pretty but not in this country road

this innovative can be use car in Lagos traffic

For naija, e no go werk





No light since 3 weeks ago





Potholes everywhere



The car no go last 1 Like

awesome!!!! we are heading there, the end time.

casttlebarbz:

shey dangote trailer no go blow ds one comot 4 xpress?

the future is here already

Kedu kwanu odi toy di ihe nke a bikonu!? 1 Like

Nice

Kikikikiki

They should have named it Kia Fun Car. 1 Like

am i the only one noticing that this funny car cant possibly accomodate two persons Abi my eyes don dey decieve me ni



Nice concept...strictly for man and wife or friend and friend

Has anyone noticed that most of the innovations/inventions from the movie back to the future is slowly becoming a reality?? From hover boards,to flying cars,to VR headsets (Samsung VR headsets) and lots more!!! If u haven't seen that movie pls go and watch back to the future 1,2,3 you will understand...

This is just a car you can use to flex inside your estate or less busy streets... Else, na the car dem go take bury person... Nice innovation, but fast route to heaven if used on Nigeria roads...

Good invention.....Love the CAR

AS LOW AS DAT THING IS, IF DIS CAR ENTER NIGERIAN ROADS, I PITY D OWNER. AS LOW AS DAT THING IS, IF DIS CAR ENTER NIGERIAN ROADS, I PITY D OWNER.