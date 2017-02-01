₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by AutoReportNG: 9:03am On Feb 14
Imagine having this car on the street of Lagos, driving to work or church. You suddenly become the talk of the town. Kia made this simple but yet an amazing car concept.
Funny Concept Car is a design proposal for Kia. Just like its name suggests, it does feature compact, funny body shape. It’s an all-electric car aims to reduce traffic congestion as well as air pollution. You can read a bit information about this project.
We have two major problems in the modern world. The first is the place. We are seeing huge traffic jams in big cities, also there is very little place for parking. The second problem is ecology. This problem is every year more and more topical. Earth pollution has reached its peak, to solve this problem we need a new type of transport for the city. And here it is ecologically friendly Kia Funny! It is economical, safe, mobile and urban transport! Two small electric motors are located at front and rear sides, and between them placed the elements in the floor. This makes the car more universally. Designed for two passengers, this concept car also features a small cabin for luggage at the back. Kia advanced technology makes it safer and more comfortable.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/funny-car-concept-for-kia-car-with.html
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by AutoReportNG: 9:04am On Feb 14
Good thinking, Always, A good product.. I love this car sincerely.
Lalasticlala, Seun
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by diportivo: 11:04am On Feb 14
Looks more like a PRT
Okada beta pass this one by far
Even scooter
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by AutoReportNG: 1:24am On Feb 15
Lalasticlala...
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Alvin007: 7:12am On Feb 16
diportivo:
Tell that to the rain.
3 Likes
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by diportivo: 9:25am On Feb 16
Alvin007:
Same thing I tell powerbike freaks
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Drazeen(m): 6:59am
AutoReportNG:
you should imagine what a Dangote Truck would do to you.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by casttlebarbz(m): 7:00am
shey dangote trailer no go blow ds one comot 4 xpress?
2 Likes
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by abejide1000(m): 7:02am
Make I carry am go my in-law's house, car na car
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by alldbest: 7:03am
Who has watched d movie "clear history"? Howard car
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by gabrielahamz(m): 7:04am
Is this supposed to be a joke? How do u drive in one of these next to our impatient trailer or tanker drivers without being blown into the bush or river whatever the case may be??
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Darkseid(m): 7:05am
Oga you don too make FP and your topics are seriously becoming stale.
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by ileogbenfidel(m): 7:05am
Them don start, this Korean company sha
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Tunchi101(m): 7:05am
pretty but not in this country road
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by segebase(m): 7:05am
this innovative can be use car in Lagos traffic
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Mouthgag: 7:07am
For naija, e no go werk
No light since 3 weeks ago
Potholes everywhere
The car no go last
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by youngwarlocks: 7:07am
awesome!!!! we are heading there, the end time.
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Onyenna(m): 7:09am
casttlebarbz:
Dem go blow am enter Lagoon!
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by mostHandsome01: 7:10am
the future is here already
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Onyenna(m): 7:11am
Kedu kwanu odi toy di ihe nke a bikonu!?
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by mccoy47(m): 7:11am
Nice
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by Histrings08(m): 7:12am
Kikikikiki
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by datola: 7:24am
They should have named it Kia Fun Car.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by joe4christ(m): 7:31am
Come o am i the only one noticing that this funny car cant possibly accomodate two persons Abi my eyes don dey decieve me ni
Funny indeed!
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by dhardline(m): 7:31am
Nice concept...strictly for man and wife or friend and friend
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by chccho(m): 7:37am
Has anyone noticed that most of the innovations/inventions from the movie back to the future is slowly becoming a reality?? From hover boards,to flying cars,to VR headsets (Samsung VR headsets) and lots more!!! If u haven't seen that movie pls go and watch back to the future 1,2,3 you will understand...
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by chccho(m): 7:41am
Onyenna:If a Kia picanto or Hyundai I10 or even okada/motorcycle haven't been blown into the lagoon,then why should this? Naija una too get bad mouth
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by smartmey61(m): 7:41am
Alvin007:epic
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by UTILITYMAY(m): 7:44am
This is just a car you can use to flex inside your estate or less busy streets... Else, na the car dem go take bury person... Nice innovation, but fast route to heaven if used on Nigeria roads...
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by tombeh(m): 7:44am
Good invention.....Love the CAR
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by buchilino(m): 7:45am
diportivo:AS LOW AS DAT THING IS, IF DIS CAR ENTER NIGERIAN ROADS, I PITY D OWNER.
|Re: Funny Car Concept For Kia: A Car With A Different Specs by MistadeRegal(m): 7:47am
With Nigeria's current electricity issues, na house go use that car pass road.
(0) (Reply)
