



The elegant looking damsel celebrates as she marks her birthday on lovers day- February 14th- Valentine Day. The soft spoken beauty queen will be hosted tonight at the new Rumours Club in Victorial Island. The lovers night coupled with birthday bash will be attracting models, friends, showbiz Entrepreneurs and fun lovers.



Happy birthday, your majesty.



