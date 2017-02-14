₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by GLeesMODEL(m): 1:47pm On Feb 14
Wow! This is definitely a definition of beauty, a perfect paragon of attraction out of a playboy's magazine. Reigning Face Of Nigeria World Tourism, Ijeoma Okafor releases stunning face photos as she adds one today.
The elegant looking damsel celebrates as she marks her birthday on lovers day- February 14th- Valentine Day. The soft spoken beauty queen will be hosted tonight at the new Rumours Club in Victorial Island. The lovers night coupled with birthday bash will be attracting models, friends, showbiz Entrepreneurs and fun lovers.
Happy birthday, your majesty.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/amazing-paragon-face-of-nigeria-tourism.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by Erngie(f): 1:49pm On Feb 14
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by midehi2(f): 1:51pm On Feb 14
This is called 'beauty, powerful smile, just like muaaa
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by veekid(m): 11:02am
Waka pass
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by freeborn76(m): 11:03am
How many beauty pageants we get sef? Face of Nigeria, Face of Nigeria in International, Face of Gold, Face of Tourism, Most Beautiful Tourism, Face of ...aha!
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by Harwoyeez(m): 11:03am
Biuriful
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by barnacle: 11:03am
y
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by Flexherbal(m): 11:03am
Gorgeous!
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by igbsam(m): 11:03am
Mary Kay....Even the armpit wasn't exempted. Lemme see her natural looks
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by favourmic(m): 11:04am
I'm so glad you can now leave voice messages as status on Nairaland click like to listen to me in Buharis voice
▶ ──────── 00:56
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by sod09(m): 11:04am
Cumcumber
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by Mightyraw(m): 11:04am
Dat paint on her face will be enough to paint a bungalow
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by orjikuramo(m): 11:05am
Make up n Photoshop...
God is good. TGIF everyone
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by yinkson(m): 11:05am
There's difference between natural beauty and artwork
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by que197: 11:06am
miss cucumber
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by wunmi590(m): 11:08am
She try
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by rhymestech: 11:08am
hmnnn! Too much makeover to cover up.!
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by hucienda: 11:08am
All these pageant business sef.
Soon every street in the country go get im own pageant.
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by LecciGucci: 11:08am
igbo gals oooooooooh....
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by caseydebor(m): 11:10am
photoshop at work but she fine sha
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by 989900: 11:10am
Fine geh (biriful ibo girls; one of the reasons Biafra is DOA) . . . the disappointment for tourists though when they can't find similar on ground.
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by mccoy47(m): 11:10am
Too much filter
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by uvie66: 11:11am
All these powder sef, ee dey tire person
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by nicerichard05: 11:11am
EVEN BEFORE OPENING THE TREND I KNEW THE OP WOULD BE
MTCHEWWWWW
|Re: Queen Ijeoma Okafor Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photos!! by Raeymond: 11:13am
Ok
